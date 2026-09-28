UPDATE: I was just about to hit the “Publish” button when I saw this. Plug it into the post below. Consider. Late last week Iran said they were no longer willing to even discuss nukes. Then Trump was like, Hey, there’s nothing to talk about anyway because we’re winning tremendously and the war will be over “very soon” or “in two weeks” or sometime or other. Woops! That didn’t work—oil prices haven’t really budged and the bond markets continue their collapse. And then Iran hit 19 ships in Hormuz.

Fast forward like 24 hours. “Bonds sell off as oil rises about $108”. What happened to the claim that time was somehow working against Iran? Here’s a clue. Trump is now saying he’s ready to throw money at Iran if Iran will just say they’re willing talk about nukes. Not even anything about Hormuz—just say you’ll talk about nukes. Bingo! That escalated gaslighting brings paper oil down a bit. But of course that effect won’t last.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: Trump is prepared to ease sanctions on Iran and release its frozen assets in exchange for progress on the nuclear issue, per a US official to Al Jazeera US oil falls nearly 4% on the news. Iran declared on Friday it will no longer negotiate over its nuclear program at all, and said it will make no concessions on enriching uranium or shipping its highly enriched uranium out of the country, the main US demand.

So read the post in light of that. Trump is desperate.

Which is to say, Trump’s gaslighting has reached a new level. Which also indicates a probable new level of desperation.

For a few weeks Trump has been claiming that Iran would fold and agree to whatever he demands immediately after the midterms. Or, then again, he might annihilate Iran, um, at some point after the midterms. Why the wait till after the midterms? No particular reason.

Now Trump is saying that the war—yes, he’s calling it a war—will end “very soon.” And he’s even got Bessent—who seems to be like Trump’s alter ego, SecTreasury, NSA, VP, whatever, all rolled into one—coming out and claiming that the war will end in two weeks. Once Iran’s seaborne oil gets offloaded in China—within two weeks—Iran will just have to give up, says Bessent. And I wonder whether Trump actually believes this.

All this appears to be mostly an intensified effort to manipulate the markets and to deflect public attention in America away from the looming crisis. It doesn’t seem to be working. Let’s do a roundup of today’s events.

Danny Davis is super worked up today. DD seems to be calling BS on Trump’s latest new level of gaslighting. He also has a brief 13 minute video on the wounding of 8 marines that DoD has been hiding for two weeks. It sounds like the injuries are quite serious, the result of an anti-ship cruise missile hitting the ship they were “escorting”. Or something like that—details are a bit sketchy.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 58m OK, seriously, which is it: are we going to “win the war“ or are we going to “make a deal“? … Yet more reason why nobody trusts a word we say, or takes anything we say at face value. We don’t even know what we’re trying to achieve re the Iran war, much less how. … Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman BREAKING: TRUMP CLAIMS THEY ARE GOING TO WIN IRAN WAR “VERY SOON” “We’re going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war.” Wait, what are we meeting about? President Trump said we have full control of the SoH and have already militarily won the war. So….. What is there to negotiate? Quote Al Jazeera English @AJEnglish 1h BREAKING: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi will meet mediators involved in the negotiations with the US on Monday morning, reports Iran’s ISNA news agency. Pentagon Kept Iran Missile Strike on Marines Concealed MenchOsint @MenchOsint NBC: ‘Eight U.S. Marines were injured two weeks ago when an Iranian cruise missile attacked the ship they were operating on in the Strait of Hormuz, according to three U.S. officials.’

Mario Nawfal has been buying into the claims that vast amounts of oil are being shipped out of the Persian Gulf through Hormuz every day—it’s a gusher! He does allow that there are some hard to figure aspects to the latest narrative of an open Hormuz:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal ... On the economics: the insurance math simply does NOT work for tankers moving through an active war zone ... The risk of losing a $350 million ship and cargo at a 10% probability makes the profit margin on the oil irrelevant, and yet ships are apparently getting through. ...

“Yet ships are apparently getting through.” Which is the whole point, right? Ships that apparently get through are different from ships that actually get through. It’s the difference between reality and narrative, or vice versa.

Mario’s partner Brandon Weichert is simply not in on this one, channeling Philip Pilkington:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 1h I’ve tuned out the Official Sources on Finance. Everything is a market manipulation before the great plunge.

For his part, PP is pushing back—hard. I’m with him. Paper oil is staying above $100, instead of dropping as it used to do under the magic of Trumpian manipulation. The bond market collapse continues.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h # Posts ISW chart with 4 lines drawn on it # “Iran lost.” X this week is so cringe man. Can we talk about serious things? Like the diesel crisis…? . Force majeure extended on LNG shipments: STRONG EVIDENCE that the Strait is basically opened through the Hormuz Snuffle or whatever dumb forced meme name they came up with this time...</s> . They’ve almost perfectly replicated the fake “oil glut”-era July spike in their fake charts. This time Iraq is doing the heavy lifting, not UAE. I guess the Mad Max tanker trucks going across the desert are creating the neo-glut. . Finance X is getting another dose of the “oil glut” narrative that we saw in July. It was fake then and it’s fake now - although some new players are torching their credibility on this one. In July the oil price went down 30% or so. This time? No movement and bonds selling off. Barchart @Barchart 7h JUST IN ￼: U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield jumps to highest level in more than 22 years

The evidence of the markets is strong evidence that even the mainstream is no longer buying into Trump’s daily narratives.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 59m BREAKING: The Nasdaq 100 extends losses to -1.6% on the day as US Treasury yields hit fresh 19+ year highs and oil prices near $100/barrel. The S&P 500 has now erased nearly -$700 billion in market cap today.

I really liked this one. If you were China would you blow your dollar reserves on actual oil? Exactly. In a heartbeat: