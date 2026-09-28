Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Sep 28

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: Iran directly rejects reports that it has agreed to suspend uranium enrichment in exchange for US sanctions relief, saying that reports of Iranian flexibility on the nuclear issue are incorrect, that Iran's position has not changed, and that no discussions are taking place on the matter, an Iranian official tells Press TV.

The official says the US "is trapped in the Strait of Hormuz and is raising the nuclear issue to divert attention from this problem."

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Rattler
Sep 28

IMHO... something is "off" about Mario Nawfal... is he a closet zionist?

I don't know what his background is... but though he for some reason gets a lot of good interview subjects... he seems to be a bit slimy.

I am not a big fan of Pape either, and it's not just that cheesy ginger hair dye he uses...

Cols Macgregor and Wilkerson... Danny Davies... Prof Mersheimer... Nima Alkhorshid, Pepe Escobar... are consistently good... and Larry Johnson and Scott Ritter are often worthy despite some ego issues... I admire Marandi too...

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