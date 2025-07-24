What’s especially problematic is that it’s difficult to see how he can get back on the right track. For example, something like 81% of the public want all Epstein documents released. The problem with that is, given that those documents are mostly all from the sex trafficking case, all they’ll learn about is older men leching on teen girls. Fine, as far as that goes—if you can get the docs in the case released—but I place credit in the argument that the whole Epstein files phenomenon is more of a rallying point for general dissatisfaction with our ruling class. A wholesale release won’t satisfy the public, because they dimly understand that there’s far more wrong with our body public and the people who manipulate it. So I doubt that would be a solution for Trump. People have caught on that he was part of that whole culture, whether or not he diddled underage girls. Good half hour discussion of many of those issues:

Foreign policy is another good example. Trump has screwed that up so badly in just six months that it’s hard to see how he can redirect his policy. He’s at a point now where the Deep State and its Congressional allies are getting more and more control. I’m all for prosecuting the Russia Hoax, but that won’t drain the Deep State. Trump turned that over to the Israel Firsters at CIA and FBI. Tulsi may be good for declassification purposes, but that’s not the result of her own investigating. We’ve seen that she can be buffaloed and shut up by Trump if she challenges the intel basis of his screwups.

So, look what’s going on:

I’ll provide a healthy excerpt, but there’s more at the link:

President Donald Trump’s approval rating among voters under 30 has plunged over the past six months, according to the latest CBS News/YouGov poll conducted July 18-21. The survey, conducted among 1,729 adult citizens, found that 66% of voters aged 18-29 disapprove of Trump’s job performance. Only 28% of young voters approve, while 6% said they were unsure. Just six months earlier, a January CBS/YouGov survey found this same age group was the most optimistic about Trump’s return to the White House, with 67% expressing optimism. Overall, Trump’s net approval rating stands at -15, the lowest of his second term. About 55% of Americans disapprove of his job performance, while 41% approve and 4% are unsure. RealClearPolitics’ polling average puts Trump’s disapproval rating at around 53%, with about 46% approving. On key issues, the poll showed negative net approval across the board. National security stood at -2, immigration at -6, foreign policy at -11, jobs and the economy at -12, foreign trade at -15, and inflation/prices at -29. Inflation remains the top concern for Americans, with 21% identifying it as their most important issue, followed by jobs and economy at 14%, health care at 10%, and immigration at 9%. The poll also revealed broad public interest in government transparency regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case. Eighty-one percent of Americans want all documents related to Epstein released. Two-thirds — including 84% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans — think the government is covering up evidence regarding his client list and death.

Calling 81% of Americans “stupid” seems to me to be a sign that this thing has Trump really spooked. It’s definitely not the right way to go about regaining trust.