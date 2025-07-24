Meaning In History

marku52
Quite amazing the wind at his back riding into office, now totally squandered. Most all promises broken. End UKR war. No new entanglements in the sand box. Do something about the Gaza nightmare. Reduce the deficit. No cutting Medicare/Medicaid (Umm, if you are spending less on it, you ARE cutting it. Literally.). He has reduced border crossing to a stop. Good.

But now this double cross on Epstein after month of his surrogates saying it would be released.

It stinks to high heaven. And confirms everybody's' belief that there is one set of justice for "them", ie get out of jail free cards, and another very harsh one for the rest of us.

Doug Hoover
Worse than underage girls are Genocide in GAZA funded by USA BOMBS and F_16s.

USA bombing Iran, during peace talks. Allowing Isreal to attack Iran during peace talks.

