The Trump 2.0 administration is moving ahead with plans to take control of its own employees—meaning, the Executive Branch. According to the Constitution, the President is the Chief Executive, so all Executive Branch departments, agencies, and employees are subordinate to him. The President is the Chief Executive, and he decides on personnel matters regarding who will help him execute the laws. Over the decades—mostly since the New Deal—Congress set up “independent” agencies, meaning, independent of the President. This was done by writing into the legislation provisions that purport to prevent the Chief Executive, the POTUS, from removing certain employees of these agencies. Among these employees are “judges”—not judges as defined in Article III of the US Constitution, but simply employees of the agencies who act like judges in deciding cases that come before the agencies and interpreting relevant statutes and, especially, agency regulations. Of course, these “judges” wield considerable power, since the agencies they work for are able to levy fines and take other punitive steps against the citizenry.

The Roberts Court has been incrementally reining in this system over a period of years, a system that had, in effect, set up a 4th Branch of government that is unrecognized in the US Constitution. The aim of the Roberts Court has been to restore the order of government that was set out in the Constitution. However, the SCOTUS is required to wait for cases to arrive on its doorstep before it can address these matters, and conservative jurisprudence typically requires that cases be decided narrowly. Furthermore, most recent presidents have refrained from following up on these SCOTUS decisions. Dem presidents have so refrained because they recognized that the SCOTUS decisions would, if carried out, dismantle much of the “New Deal” Third American Republic’s legal basis. GOPer presidents have simply preferred not to get into political conflicts with Congress—go along to get along.

The Trump DoJ has now held that all that charade is unconstitutional and that the SCOTUS precedent will be insisted upon. What this means is house cleaning at Admin Agencies, removing “judges” who gum up the works by interpreting laws differently than the interpretations of the President or DoJ. If I understand this correctly, the SCOTUS decision addressed only Congressional provisions that prevented the firing of the executives at the head of some of these agencies. The Trump DoJ is using its power to interpret the constitutionality of laws by extending the logic to the case of admin law “judges”, thus speeding up the reform process of dismantling the Admin State. Of course there may be legal challenges, however the existence of SCOTUS precedent may make those challenges more difficult. Trump 2.0 is perfectly happy to challenge the establishment.