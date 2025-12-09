I’ve been arguing forever that Trump doesn’t want actual peace with Russia—only a ceasefire or “cessation of hostilities” on the Ukraine front of the war on Russia. I argued that the much touted refocus of NSS25 changed nothing. Today we get proof:

USS Stockdale intercepts Russian ship near Venezuela as $3B lifeline ends

MSN - Daily Overview ^ | 12-9 | Silas Redmond

The interception of a sanctioned Russian tanker by the USS Stockdale near Venezuela has turned a slow-burning sanctions story into a visible test of sea power, energy leverage, and political resolve in the Caribbean. As Washington tightens the screws on fuel shipments that have been worth roughly 3 billion dollars to Nicolás Maduro’s government, the encounter signals that the era of quiet workarounds is giving way to open contests on the water.

I see this clash as more than a one-off naval drama. It is the moment when a shadowy sanctions evasion network, a fragile petrostate, and a resurgent U.S. maritime posture collide, with consequences that will ripple from Venezuelan refineries to Russian balance sheets and regional security planning.

The USS Stockdale’s high-stakes move in the Caribbean

The USS Stockdale did not simply passively monitor a Russian vessel near Venezuela, it actively inserted itself between a sanctioned tanker and its destination, turning a routine sanctions run into a high-stakes confrontation. By maneuvering in the Caribbean to block a fuel delivery, the guided missile destroyer signaled that U.S. policy is shifting from paperwork and penalties to physical interdiction at sea, a far more visible and risky form of pressure on Russia and its partners.

That choice reflects a calculation in Washington that the cost of letting these shipments proceed, both in terms of sanctions credibility and regional influence, now outweighs the risks of a naval standoff.

