Trump Doesn't Want Peace With Russia
I’ve been arguing forever that Trump doesn’t want actual peace with Russia—only a ceasefire or “cessation of hostilities” on the Ukraine front of the war on Russia. I argued that the much touted refocus of NSS25 changed nothing. Today we get proof:
USS Stockdale intercepts Russian ship near Venezuela as $3B lifeline ends
MSN - Daily Overview ^ | 12-9 | Silas Redmond
The interception of a sanctioned Russian tanker by the USS Stockdale near Venezuela has turned a slow-burning sanctions story into a visible test of sea power, energy leverage, and political resolve in the Caribbean. As Washington tightens the screws on fuel shipments that have been worth roughly 3 billion dollars to Nicolás Maduro’s government, the encounter signals that the era of quiet workarounds is giving way to open contests on the water.
I see this clash as more than a one-off naval drama. It is the moment when a shadowy sanctions evasion network, a fragile petrostate, and a resurgent U.S. maritime posture collide, with consequences that will ripple from Venezuelan refineries to Russian balance sheets and regional security planning.
The USS Stockdale’s high-stakes move in the Caribbean
The USS Stockdale did not simply passively monitor a Russian vessel near Venezuela, it actively inserted itself between a sanctioned tanker and its destination, turning a routine sanctions run into a high-stakes confrontation. By maneuvering in the Caribbean to block a fuel delivery, the guided missile destroyer signaled that U.S. policy is shifting from paperwork and penalties to physical interdiction at sea, a far more visible and risky form of pressure on Russia and its partners.
That choice reflects a calculation in Washington that the cost of letting these shipments proceed, both in terms of sanctions credibility and regional influence, now outweighs the risks of a naval standoff.
(Excerpt) Read more at msn.com ...
Is this the way to get a “stable relationship” with Russia, to advance a genuine peace? Obviously Trump is trying to pressure Putin into a bad deal. It won’t happen. But the world is watching. The world knows who the threat to peace is.
The stories and pressure on corruption in Ukraine are not accidental that they are happening now.
I notice that the talk of sanctions by Congress against Russia and its customers that would kill the U.S. economy are no longer in the news. Somehow that fits into Trumps actions on Ukraine.
Questions:
- Does Trump realize that Zelensky can’t agree to a peace deal giving up land, if he wants to survive Ukrainian Nazis?
-Does Trump know the U.S. has limited leverage on Russia, and Putin will not agree to a ceasefire.
- Does Trump understand the Russian economy is not in the edge of collapse? And Ukraine is on the verge of collapse.
Trump is saying he's serious. Russia can take Ukraine. China keeps Taiwan. And the US gets Venezuela or it's WW3. It's a now a game of chicken with the fate of the planet at stake. Everyone now regards their sphere of influence as existential. The Big 3 can sort this out, but the EU is the wildcard. Their strategy is . . . if we go down, we're taking everyone else with us. That problem must be dealt with first.