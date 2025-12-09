Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
4h

The stories and pressure on corruption in Ukraine are not accidental that they are happening now.

I notice that the talk of sanctions by Congress against Russia and its customers that would kill the U.S. economy are no longer in the news. Somehow that fits into Trumps actions on Ukraine.

Questions:

- Does Trump realize that Zelensky can’t agree to a peace deal giving up land, if he wants to survive Ukrainian Nazis?

-Does Trump know the U.S. has limited leverage on Russia, and Putin will not agree to a ceasefire.

- Does Trump understand the Russian economy is not in the edge of collapse? And Ukraine is on the verge of collapse.

TomA
4h

Trump is saying he's serious. Russia can take Ukraine. China keeps Taiwan. And the US gets Venezuela or it's WW3. It's a now a game of chicken with the fate of the planet at stake. Everyone now regards their sphere of influence as existential. The Big 3 can sort this out, but the EU is the wildcard. Their strategy is . . . if we go down, we're taking everyone else with us. That problem must be dealt with first.

