Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Prof Mearsheimer:

The Israel Lobby is scared stiff about what's happening to public opinion on Israel in the United States. It's not just in the Democratic party, not just on the left hand side of the political spectrum. It's on the right hand side of the political spectrum as well. People like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Steve Bannon--and Charlie Kirk, of course, was moving in that direction as well. These people are hell on wheels for The Lobby and for Israel. So The Lobby has been forced out into the open in ways it was never in the past. It is out there for everybody to see and it's engaged in plain smashmouth politics. It's shut down Tik Tok. It's buying up all these media outlets. It forced on colleges and universities a whole wide array of rules that you'll be punished if you express any kind of criticism of Israel or prominent Jewish people or whomever--just clamped down right in the open on the free speech rights of Americans on our colleges and universities in defense of this foreign country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
No's avatar
No
6h

Speaking of Charlie, that story has dropped out of sight. Lots of questions, few answers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Mark Wauck and others
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture