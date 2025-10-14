It’s difficult—nay, impossible—to overstate the degree to which Trump has disgraced America, flipped Americans and his patriotic supporters a big bird. With both hands.

With the entire world watching Trump openly boasted that he has kept what he calls his “promise”—his end of the deal he made with Israel First Jewish Billionaires. In exchange for money—LOTS of money—he appointed people he personally detested but people he was told to appoint by Jewish Billionaires. In exchange money—LOTS of money—he did something no president had done before. He defied international law and moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, he recognized Israel’s illegal occupation of the Golan Heights. He gave Netanyahu every weapon system Netanyahu asked for and boasted about the genocide inflicted on Gazans, calling it “a helluva lot of retribution.” And he told the world that he’d do the same again—no “politically correct wars,” in other words, no pulling back from crimes against humanity. Trump’s America was openly proclaimed to be an outlaw nation, waging wars of choice. For money from Jewish Billionaires.

Perhaps this cover from Time tells us more of this story. Israel needed a president like Trump, one they could own and who would glory in being owned. Time published that story authored by Ehud Barak—a close protege of, yes, Jeffrey Epstein. Remember those files that mysteriously disappeared from Blondi’s desk? Israel got the president Israel needed. Americans?

The icing on this Israel suck fest is Ehud Barak penning an OpEd about Trump being the leader Israel needed.

Here, too, is a brief but telling video—Trump publicly refusing to shake Egypt’s Sisi’s hand, his host. Why? Sisi resisted all Trump’s threats and blandishments (i.e., bribes) and refused to participate in the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. That forced a deal that was less than Trump and his Jewish Billionaire backers wanted. Sisi returned the favor later.

Here’s a video of Trump telling the world that if you want access to him—any time, on your terms—it’s easy: Just buy him. That’s easy for Israel First Jewish Billionaires, and Trump was perfectly willing to violate international law at their demand. Money, the Epstein Files? America doesn’t figure into that, except as a stroke to Trump’s vulgar ego.

"I said, 'So Miriam, I know you love Israel what do you love more, the United States or Israel?' She refused to answer that might mean Israel." Trump Presides over the Adelson Cult meeting in Israel. "I kept my promise and officially recognized the capital of Israel and moved the American embassy to Jerusalem." "Miriam and Sheldon would come into the office..." Why are the Adelsons just waltzing into the Oval Office? "I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I can think of." "They were responsible for so much including getting me thinking about Golan Heights...."

Because they paid Trump for that. No other president … was quite that crass.

“I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I can think of.” I’m sorry, WHAT? “They were responsible for so much including getting me thinking about Golan Heights....”

The Office of the President—openly for sale. Remember when? It turns out this was just Trump whining for Jewish Billionaire Bucks—Me, me, me! I can be molded. Just pay me!

And Trump, Inc., is really into that Middle East money. Openly so:

Trump to an Arab official reportedly from the UAE: "A lotta cash, a lotta cash. Unlimited cash..." And that's what it's all about.

Trump’s version of diplomacy—puffing himself up and humiliating weaklings. But how does he get along with Putin and Xi? Well, they give Trump the time of day because he has nukes—if you call that “getting along”—but the time of day is the only thing Trump has gotten from Putin and Xi. Deals? No.

Fresh from embarrassing Starmer & Macron, Trump tells press regarding World Leaders "I get along with the tough ones, I don't get along with the weak ones" adding about the weak leaders "yeah there were a couple in the room" refusing to name them "you know who they are".

Now, here’s Alastair Crooke, who recognizes what Trump’s theatrics are about. This may be the high water mark for Trump. Tough times lie ahead. Those “tough ones”—the leaders in Russia, China, Iran, and maybe a few others—the ones Trump yarns about “getting along with”, aren’t about to provide Trump the “images of abject submission” that Trump needs to assuage his insecurity. Think back to all we’ve been discussing about the way things are headed:

Waiting on Images of Abject Submission That Don’t Appear … Continued U.S. ‘dominance’, however, requires striking out in multiple directions, because the unidirectional war on Russia – which was supposed to provide the world with an object lesson in the ‘craft’ of Anglo-Zionist domination unexpectedly has failed. And now time is running out on America’s deficit and debt crisis. This – whilst articulated as the Trumpian desire for domination – is also throwing out nihilistic impulses for war and at the same time fracturing western structures. Bitter tensions are arising across the globe. The big picture is that Russia has seen the writing on the wall: The Alaska summit has born no fruit; Trump is not serious about wanting to recast relations with Moscow.

Exactly. Trump is not seeking peace, he’s seeking Islam—submission. That’s not going to be forthcoming from “the tough ones”.

The expectation in Moscow is now leaning toward the expectation of U.S. escalation in Ukraine; a more devastating strike on Iran; or some punitive, performative action in Venezuela – or both. The Trump team seem to be talking themselves up into a state psychic excitement. The Jewish Oligarchs and the right-wing of the Cabinet in Israel, in this emerging picture, existentially need America to remain as a feared military hegemon (just as Trump promises). Without the American ‘unstoppable’ military cudgel and absent the centrality of dollar use in trade, Jewish Supremacy becomes nothing more than an eschatological chimaera.

Again, this is what I’ve been saying, perhaps not so eloquently. This is why the Jewish Billionaire Oligarchs have pulled out all the stops to dominate America and American media. Remember the public execution of Charlie Kirk that Josh Hammer spoke of? The takeover of American media?

A crisis of de-dollarisation, or a bond market blow up – juxtaposed with the rise of China and Russia and BRICS – becomes an existential threat to the supremacist ‘fantasy’.

And the Zio-crazies are openly speaking about the need for a Big War—that translates directly into Americans dying for Jewish Supremacy over America and all that American oligarchs control. Will Americans sacrifice their children—as slaves of empire—for Jewish Supremacy? I have my doubts, if opinion polling means anything.

Netanyahu and the Israeli Right’s ambitions are not circumscribed by Gaza.They extend much further – they seek to establish a State on the full ‘Land of Israel’, which is to say, Greater Israel. Their definition of this colonial project is ambiguous, but likely they want southern Lebanon up to the Litani River; probably most of southern Syria (up to Damascus); parts of the Sinai; and maybe parts of the East Bank, which now belong to Jordan. So – despite two years of war – what Israel still wants, Professor Mearsheimer opines, is a Palestinian-free Greater Israel. “Furthermore”, Professor Mearsheimer adds [as I quoted recently]: “you have to think about what they want with regard to their neighbours. They want weak neighbours. They want to break their neighbours apart. They want to do to Iran what they did in Syria. It’s very important to understand that [while] the nuclear issue is of central importance to the Israelis in Iran, they have broader goals – which is to wreck Iran, turn it into a series of small states”. “And then the states that they don’t break apart – like Egypt and Jordan – they want them to be economically dependent on Uncle Sam, so that Uncle Sam has huge coercive leverage over them. So, they’re thinking seriously about how to deal with all their neighbours and make sure that they’re weak and don’t pose any kind of threat to Israel”. … As a possible ceasefire deal begins to take shape in Egypt, the wider regional picture is that the U.S. and Israel to seem intent on provoking a Sunni–Shia confrontation to encircle and weaken Iran. The last days’ EU–GCC joint statement on the UAE’s claims to own sovereignty over Abu Musa and the Tunb Islands reflects a growing analysis in Tehran that Western powers are once again using Gulf monarchies as instruments to stir regional instability. In short, this is not about the islands or oil – it is about manufacturing a new front to weaken Iran.

Engrave this next paragraph on your mind:

And with all such projects for the re-ordering of the Region to acquiesce to Israel’s hegemony, the big Jewish donors want to ensure a situation whereby the U.S. supports Israel unconditionally – hence the large funding directed at the MSM and social media to ensure an across all society support for Israel in America.

However …