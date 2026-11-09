Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Interesting political chat:

Trump KNIFES JD Vance On Iran War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDqeEIKvatw

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
4h

Everyday I read about Tankers attacked and Houthi attacks. I view this as greater than the economic and other pressure the U.S. is asserting. How much longer can Saudi Arabia and the gulf states withstand this pressure?

My guess is Iran does not want to attack Israel, while this could be as an excuse to keep him in power. This situation should be resolved with a few days.

The resolution of the pressure / conflict around jd Vance’s comments blaming the Iran war for the midterm losses are key. Does Trump repudiate them, or ?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.