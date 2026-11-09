Yes, Trump is desperate the two wars he has lost—the wars on Russia and Iran. He can read the midterm results as well as any, and better than most. He knows the economic consequences of his folly are proving disastrous for his presidency and his legacy. But, as I’ve been stressing since the midterms, this puts Trump’s desperation at odds with the the Big Money of Jewish Nationalists. The Jewish Nationalists aren’t out of money—with which they control Congress and much of the Deep State—and they haven’t abandoned their eagerness for war on Russia and Iran. And, ultimately, China.

The continued CIA attacks on Russia from Ukraine and CENTCOM’s attacks on Iran are illustrative. Both of these campaigns appear to conflict with Trump’s current interests. They appear to be calculated attempts to provoke violent responses that could drum up support in America for more bigger war. Why doesn’t Trump shut these campaigns down? It’s not that easy in the American system of checks and balances. The war party within the government is bipartisan and is able to face down any president who threatens their agenda by threatening other items that are important to the president, or by supporting media campaigns targeting the president. Joe Kent has nibbled around the edges of this dynamic (Very Brief: Deep State Undermining Election Results?).

We’re already seeing Senate Dems talking up more war on Russia, and they can count on GOPer support for more war—this, as Trump is touting a “deal” with Russia that could free up global energy flow a bit. It’s easy to see the bipartisan nature of the war party. You have Dems Blumenthal and Ossoff, and on the GOP side you have Cruz in the Senate but Rubio has been out arguing that no deal can be made with Iran. All of these characters—and there are many more—are relentlessly hostile to Russia. For Jewish Nationalists, it’s a matter of revenge. For the rest, it’s what they get paid for.

PP understands some of the dynamics here. Ossoff has been the point man arguing for making “corruption” the real meaning of the midterms—NOT opposition to foreign wars. Ted Cruz tries deflecting to “affordability” and skipping over war.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 2h The plan on the part of the Iran war pumpers is... 1. Link the economic crisis to TRUMP CORRUPTION. 2. Start demolishing Trump on corruption. 3. Back other Iran war hawks like Ron Desantis and claim that he is “Trumpism without the corruption”. Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal Sen. Ted Cruz, speaking to Mark Levin: “For a lot of people, it has become more and more difficult to put food on the table, to pay the mortgage, to pay the rent. Every bill has gone up, but I think Republicans did not do a good enough job of addressing and prioritizing those needs.” Excuse me? Oh no, you don’t get to just step aside now, as if none of this had anything to do with you. YOU were the first to support the war against Iran, which was the direct reason why the prices of oil, diesel, and, consequently, everything else went up.

First a brief word on Russia. Despite the false claims that are still out there, Russia has won this war. Trump appears to figure that a deal with Russia—a “big beautiful deal”—can be reached. A deal that could embrace “all of Europe.” Whoa! Doesn’t that sound suspiciously like the “New European Security Architecture”—decided upon between the US and Russia—that Putin has been demanding since forever? It sure does, and that speaks to Trump’s desperation. Can Trump deliver the Senate and the Deep State? Will Jewish Nationalists give up their hostility toward Russia? Will Anglo-Zionists surrender their ambitions to control and exploit Russia’s “treasure house” of resources? Please! But this speaks directly to how desperate Trump really is. He knows as well as anyone—once again, better than most—what a long shot this is in political terms. But his calculation is that it’s less of a longshot than doing a deal with Iran on his terms. He must figure that no one will remember what Putin’s been saying—they’ll just write it off as part of Putin’s boring history lectures. Americans aren’t much interest in history.

Meanwhile, of course, Russia is gearing up for the future. Just as much as Iran, Russia wants their assets back and they probably want reparations—in one form or another. I’m sure they’re willing to be creative, just like the Iranians. Tolls, environmental fees, whatever—reparations by another name. And in that regard, Sean Foo today has a suggestive video: ￼Furious Russia Seizes Japan Assets; China Flips US Ultimatum; Nvidia Bombshell Dropped. What was Japan thinking when they sent aid to Ukraine (albeit “non-lethal”), then angered China? Did they really think that would end well? Russia is seizing Japanese assets and China is putting the rare earth squeeze on a Japan that is begging for relief. Did Japan really think Trump would—or could—rescue them from their two giant neighbors? Trump has his own problems to worry about. If doing a deal with Russia requires selling Japan down the, er, Pacific, or pulling out of Russia’s sphere of influence—Finland, the Baltics, Poland, Romania, whatever—he’ll do it. That’s if—if the Jewish Nationalists will let him do it. It’s all good for the lobbying business, so Washington is happy. Thwarting Trump is a good deal.

And speaking of China, did you hear the one about Trump having Bessent plead with China to intercede with Iran? I’m not kidding. The Chinese, like all right thinking people, absolutely detest Bessent. They haven’t forgotten—and never will forget—events of 1997 when Bessent and Soros engineered the Asian financial crisis. They haven’t forgotte—and never will—Bessent’s arrogant attempt to bring China to its knees with the Tariff Shock and Awe. Again, the fact that Trump would even think of attempting this is a clear indication of how desperate he is. China, Russia, and Iran all know that their interests are tightly bound together, and that US defeat is very much in their interests.

Let’s pivot to Iran. Prof Pape has a good tweet today. In it, he basically agrees with Prof Mearsheimer. Mearsheimer has been arguing that there will be no new US escalation against Iran because the war was lost long ago and the consequences would be horrendous. Key to this is that Mearsheimer has gone down the list of options (the same options Pape considers) and concludes that none of these options will work. The least bad option is to fulfill the surrender terms in the MOU. Pape even comes up with a nice little graphic to explain Trump’s desperation.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 4h Voters have spoken on the Iran war. Washington’s three options (regime change, full withdrawal, endless blockade) all end in economic disaster. In 1947, Kennan gave America one word that won the Cold War: regional balancing and containment. America needs that kind of strategy again — Here it is

The logic here is inescapable, but the war party isn’t concerned for the disaster threatening the likes of you and me. And that’s why they may be trying to goad Iran into more war, as Joe Kent argues. Note how, as we suggested above, Kent’s argument dovetails neatly with domestic efforts to deflect from war to corruption and affordability—so that an Iranian retaliation would seem to come out of nowhere.

I’ll bracket what Kent told Mario with parts of a tweet by DD. First, DD states that there really are some negotiations going on:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 22h I hear through my sources in Washington that there are indeed discussions at a certain level between the US and Iran. So that’s a good sign. But we need to be soberly aware that we’re a long way from getting this war over with, because for there to be an agreement, that means BOTH sides have to agree on a single set of conditions. That means either Iran is going to publicly back down from some of its 7 point requirements, or President Trump will have to back down from some of his previous non-negotiables. At the moment, neither of those requirements seems very likely. But the closer we get to January 3rd, the more constrained Trump will be later to restart the war, on top of the huge constraint heaped on his administration by the American voting public last Tuesday.

So, yes, Trump is fully aware that Iran is seeking to humiliate him—and the midterm results told Trump just how capable Iran is of accomplishing that goal. But Iran probably knows full well that the midterms weren’t the whole ball of wax—that Trump won’t simply buckle to the will of We the People when people with buckets of money are still pushing for war. Iran is certainly fully aware of what the Jewish Nationalists are up to with their agents in CENTCOM and the Senate—and Iran undoubtedly discusses all this with Russia and China. So, Kent:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 13h Joe Kent: CENTCOM could drag Trump BACK INTO WAR with Iran without him ever ordering another offensive … “Policy by CONOP” Joe explained how CENTCOM could use its existing authority to conduct increasingly aggressive missions near Iranian air defenses. If Iranian forces target an American aircraft, US commanders can respond in self-defense. No new presidential order to launch a war is necessarily required. And suddenly, Trump could find himself facing a major escalation he never intended. … He also warned that Trump’s advisers are presenting him with THREE options: immediate strikes, continued economic pressure, or diplomacy under blockade. Joe thinks all three lead back to war. His proposed solution is radical by Washington standards, but remarkably simple. Withdraw American forces, lift the blockade and replace the national security officials who helped sell Trump the original war. Joe specifically singled out Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. ... Trump may believe he’s choosing diplomacy while the military situation around Iran is steadily taking that choice away from him.

Back to DD. Yes, the military—the Deep State in all its manifestations—wants to take the diplomacy option away from Trump. But Iran doesn’t really care. They’re not about to give Trump the face saving exit that he so desperately needs. In fact, as Mearsheimer and I have argued, Iran may actually choose to escalate, which is an option that the Deep State doesn’t appear to be taking seriously enough. DD now appears to be on board with this possibility:

But there’s also another problem: Iran also has agency. We have to be aware that they themselves may spark a return to war, because they may calculate it suits their interests. I’m happy people are talking, but we’re a long way from being out of the woods on this, and all the negative consequences that would result from a resumption of large scale combat operations, still looms large.

The American people have spoken. They want peace. Trump knows that—at this point, or for now—peace or the appearance of peace is what works for him. But their are powerful forces among our rulers who adamantly oppose peace.