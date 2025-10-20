Wow!

Remember when Maharaja Trump said his golden ballroom wouldn’t interfere with the existing White House structure? That statement:

‘It won’t interfere with the current building,’ the president said at the time. ‘It’ll be near it, but not touching it and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite.’

today went the way of his ‘peace in 24 hours in Ukraine’ and ‘peace in the Middle East’ and so many others of his gaslighting claims.

Heh. Just kidding. Not me—Trump.

This is what “part of the White House” means:

The East Wing, in its original form, was constructed in 1902 during President Theodore Roosevelt’s tenure, initially as a small structure that served as the public entrance. It has since been expanded and modified, notably with the addition of a second story in 1942 to provide offices for First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and her staff. Trump last week held a glitzy White House dinner with billionaires and company executives who are bankrolling the ballroom. Among the guests were oil baron Harold Hamm, Blackstone chief executive Steve Schwarzman, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. ‘We’re here to celebrate you, because you have given a tremendous amount of money to see a ballroom built,’ he told the cheering crowd on Wednesday. ‘In between China, Russia, everything else that we deal with, it’s going to be a great ballroom... It is starting right behind us.’ Trump opened the gold curtains behind him to unveil the construction site. ‘It will be demolished,’ he said. ‘Everything out there is coming down and it will be replaced by the most beautiful ballroom.’ … The ballroom is expected to have a capacity of 1,000 people and will be fitted with bulletproof glass.

But guess what—you won’t be one of the Chosen 1,000. You’re not invited.

‘There won’t be anything like it,’ he said. ‘Because of you, they’re going to get it. And me too. So many of you have been really, really generous.’ Trump shared an anecdote of one of the donors in the room asking him ‘sir, will $25 million be appropriate?’ ‘I’ll take it. It doesn’t take too many 25s [million dollars] to get it done.’ He said the donors had been so generous that he had ‘money left over’ …

It’s all metaphoric:

Almost as beautiful as Mar-a-Lago. Lotsa gold paint.