Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Can we have some No Maharajah demos?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

What's most remarkable is that this is all being financed by private donors who won't receive any favors in return. I mean, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture