Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen

10h￼

The US efforts at isolating Iran and other rivals will result in the US isolating itself. As the US burns down the international economic system, new paralell institutions are being built that are immune to US/Western economic coercion

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Mark Wauck
5h

Jeffrey A Tucker ￼@jeffreytucker

Apr 27￼

Some 40% of auto loans are now underwater, a historical high. This problem traces to the lockdowns of 2020 which restricted supply and caused a huge price increase. Buyers took on more debt than they could handle and now face trade-in valuations that are far less than loan equity.

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