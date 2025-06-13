Trump’s statements make it as clear as day—Jewish Nationalist extremists own America:
“ - Two Israeli officials claimed to Axios that Trump and his aides were only pretending to oppose an Israeli attack in public — and didn't express opposition in private. "We had a clear U.S. green light," one claimed.
Israel's strike on Iran was 8 months in the making
Donald Trump on the war against Iran:
"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it.
Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end.
Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.
No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!"
IOW: Just surrender.
Trump:
"Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to “make a deal.” They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!"
And we thought these were “negotiations”?
Trump to ABC on the attack against Iran:
"There is more to come"
Megatron @Megatron_ron
2h
￼BREAKING: ￼￼ Israel is now carrying out a new wave of attacks against Iran
Israeli official has said that the military operation against Iran will continue for at least two weeks.
Megatron says “Mossad squads”, but these are almost certainly MEK terrorist squads:
Before the start of the Israeli attacks, Mossad squads from WITHIN Iran operated to deploy systems in open areas near the location of Iranian surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems.
These systems either jammed / took out Iran's air defenses, which allowed Israel to fire air-to-surface missiles from their jets.
Mossad drove around to the strategic locations in Iran in covert vehicles. All of the systems deployed were built IN Iran.
Mossad had also established a base of explosive drones that infiltrated into the heart of Iran long before the attack.
During the Israeli attack, the explosive drones were activated and launched at the surface-to-surface missile (SGM) launchers located at the Asfaqabad base near Tehran, which pose a threat to strategic targets in Israel.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼
￼￼ BREAKING!!! Mossad Drone Base Inside Iran?
Israeli sources claim Mossad established a covert drone launch site deep inside Iran.
- Built over several months (at least)
- Operated by Israeli agents using vehicle-mounted drones
- Allegedly used in multiple covert ops targeting Iranian infrastructure
Sounds a lot like the recent Ukrainian attack on Russia.
DD Geopolitics
@DD_Geopolitics
2h
BREAKING: Protesters have taken to the streets across Iran, demanding immediate military retaliation against Israel following today’s strikes.
Public outrage is growing as the government remains quiet.
Obviously, Trump’s words cannot be believed or trusted. But this doesn’t look like the type of attack that can destroy Iran.
Vali Nasr @vali_nasr
4h
￼It is difficult to believe that Israel would and could have attacked at this scale without US knowledge and green light--including de-conflicting with CENTCOM. Trump may have calculated this will soften Iran's position, but just as he was wrong that maximum pressure will bring Iran to the table he will proven wrong that Israeli attack could give him a diplomatic win. He may end up getting the war that he and the MAGA base have said they don't want.
Eli Clifton @EliClifton
12h
The biggest recipient of U.S. foreign aid appears to be starting a war with Iran, inevitably putting American targets in the region in harm’s way, undermining American diplomats and threatening our own security.
Our tax dollars at work.
Remember the last time Netanyahu told us a war would be in the best interest of the United States?
“If you take out Saddam, Saddam’s regime, I guarantee you that it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region,” promised Netanyahu on September 12, 2002.
We shall see. If it were all as easy as they want us to believe, this would have happened years ago.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thomas Massie @RepThomasMassie
49m￼
Israel doesn’t need US taxpayers’ money for defense if it already has enough to start offensive wars.
I vote not to fund this war of aggression.
Saul Staniforth @SaulStaniforth·
2h￼
Richard Dalton, ex British ambassador to Iran, is asked if Israels attacks make it more likely Iran will develop nuclear weapons
"Yes.. when a country has been exposed to an illegal aggression.. it is not prone to surrender, it is prone to develop additional means of deterrence"