Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
8h

F-4s aren't dogfighters. They may be old but they remain very fast and are very good missile platforms. Elsewhere, today Patty Marins cited evidence that Iran used its SU-25s to hit US Gulf bases with JDAMs.

Megatron @Megatron_ron

3m￼

NEW:

￼￼ Despite Trump claims that they have totally destroyed the Iranian aviation Iranian F-4 phantoms escorted the Pakistani delegation to Tehran today.

https://x.com/i/status/2044499185916121142

Reply
Share
Manul's avatar
Manul
13h

What if the Russians agree to safeguard Iran’s HEU and if the U.S. or its proxies attack, sanction, harass or otherwise hassle Iran then Russia gives it back? There’s no way the Iranians will agree to give up the HEU in exchange for dubious promises by the U.S.

Reply
Share
21 replies by Mark Wauck and others
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture