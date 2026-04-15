Trump is using Maria Bartiromo to get his victory claim out to his base:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 14h￼ BREAKING! THE WAR ON IRAN IS OVER (according to Trump) “I said to him, Mr President, you keep talking about the war like, was was, was? I said, is it over? He said, it’s over, over.” . ￼Maria: “Is this war over?” Trump: “I think it’s close to over, yeah.”

He’s following that up with this tweet—which his financial base in the markets will love:

Of course, that’s not exactly what’s going on. China has denied ever having sent weapons to Iran. That might be completely true, or it might be somewhat true. Completely true in the sense of country to country transfers, but maybe only somewhat in the sense of workarounds to direct transfers through third parties.

What is clearly true is that China has provided Iran with something that, in the big picture, is probably far more valuable—real time intel for targeting US assets, including ships and air assets and base utilization. Again, that might be done directly but is more likely done through third party Chinese companies. In that regard, note that Trump talks ONLY of weapons—not of intel. And note also that Xi appears to have chosen his words very carefully:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h Trump: “I wrote a letter to Xi. I asked him not to give Iran weapons. He wrote me a letter, and he is saying that he is essentially not doing that.” - Trump

“Essentially” not sending weapons to Iran makes it sound like China is “kinda sorta” doing exactly that. Probably as speculated above. Or maybe something like the oil shipments. China says they have contracts and agreements with Iran re oil and they’ll fulfill them and nobody better interfere. Same probably goes for weapons. They’ll fulfill existing contracts and agreements. And, hugely, no mention of the crucial issue of intel.

The bottom line here is that when Trump says the war is “close to over”, well, “close” is a very relative term. And it’s relative not only to Trump but also to Iran. As—or more—important, it’s also relative to the intentions of Jewish Nationalists. The chief of Mossad stated yesterday that regime change remains the Jewish Nationalist plan for Iran—no doubt to be followed by Balkanization and chaos. Does Trump get a say in that? Patty Marins put out an amusing tweet in this regard—perhaps tongue in cheek?

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ Netanyahu impresses me a lot. What kind of power is this that can shatter Trump’s popularity and still continue to call the shots? What kind of symbiosis has been created that not even the threat of defeat in both chambers can stop? The White House is swimming against the internal and global current, and even so, it refuses to reassess its course.

And she followed that up with this tweet, replying to her own first tweet (above). Who are those “well-informed people?” I think it’s her commenters:

￼Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 Apr 13￼ This kind of post teaches me a lot. There are many well-informed people, but what about the people around you? Do you feel that they understand what’s really going on?

The answer, of course, is that Netanyahu isn’t really the power here.

Following up on yesterday, here is Lavrov’s typically careful—not to say, coy—account of his discussions with China’s FM Wang Yi:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Russia can make up for the energy resource deficit of China and other interested countries, which arose against the backdrop of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Lavrov said during his visit to China. Other statements by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry: ￼Putin’s visit to China will take place in the first half of 2026.

￼Lavrov reported that he discussed the aggravation of the situation in the world due to the actions of the West, the situation in the Middle East, the militarization of the EU, and the crisis in NATO.

￼The US and Iran should promote realistic goals in the negotiations, and Russia and China are ready to promote any formats of their external support.

￼ Moscow will accept any decision by Iran on enriched uranium and is ready to play a role in resolving this issue.

￼Relations between Russia and the US are not at a “freezing point”, contacts are being conducted, but not all of them are being reported on.

￼At the negotiations on Ukraine in Alaska, the discussion focused on recognizing the de jure realities on the ground, and Moscow remains committed to the agreements reached at the summit.

￼US sanctions against Russia remain in place, as does the discrimination of Russian energy companies in the market.

￼ The West is plotting a new military bloc, in which Ukraine is a leading participant.

￼Macron is reveling [sic] in the idea of creating “stabilization forces” in Ukraine.

I suspect that the last weirdly translated point actually means that Russia is “relishing” the prospect of taking out any EU “stabilization forces” that might be inserted into Ukraine. My read on this is that Russia and China remain united in support of Iran and of Iran’s stated positions on all important issues—including enrichment.

That looks like support for Iran going into Thursday—if the Thursday talks actually occur. But that leaves unspoken what might occur if the US once again presents Iran with unacceptable demands. I’m quite sure that Lavrov and Wang discussed the war going forward, and will have communicated their views to Iran. You can be 100% sure that Russia and China find the US position on blockades and asset seizures …

Megatron @Megatron_ron 48m￼ NEW: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says they are pressuring banks all over the world to seize Iranian funds: “We are partnering with our Gulf allies. They are much more willing to share the bank accounts of members of the Iranian regime. We are reaching out to banks, including Chinese banks. Any Iranian goods purchases are forbidden.”

… utterly unacceptable. China has already stated, re the blockade, that China will not accept interference in its external relations.

The bottom line remains: Trump is continuing to gaslight Americans, mostly to try to get them to ignore the looming economic disaster. I believe Americans are smarter than that. Look for war to continue.