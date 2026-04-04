Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Luke Gromen @LukeGromen

2h￼

How much of your savings would you sell to feed your family & pay your mortgage if you lost your job while food, electricity, & heating costs soared?

You would sell all of it, & so will the world…

…& the world has $70tn of “savings” (gross; $27tn net), mostly in USD assets￼

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Mark Wauck
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Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼

￼Hormuz Oil Shock Analysis:

We estimate that CPI for March will be 3.26%.

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