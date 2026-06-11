So, this is breaking, and it sounds like the biggest load of BS yet. Am I exaggerating? You be the judge. It’s a tough call:

Just Now Trump cancels scheduled strikes against Iran, claiming progress in talks President Donald Trump says he has canceled plans to carry out further attacks against Iran on Thursday, claiming to have made progress in talks with leaders in Tehran. “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. Trump had previously announced a heavy wave of strikes against Iran earlier Thursday. It would have been the third consecutive day of U.S. attacks.

If you believe that …

Here’s Megatron’s shorter version:

BREAKING: ￼￼ President Trump says he will no longer bomb Iran tonight, and announces that a framework for negotiations with Iran has been approved by both sides

Now, recall that earlier in the morning Trump also said this:

“My preference would be [to seize Kharg], but I don’t know if America has the stomach for it”

I’m not a betting man, but I am a guessing man. My guess is that last night’s strikes and Iran’s retaliation contained some rude surprises for Trump. Consider this, along with Iran’s absolute closure of Hormuz and India’s anger at the killing of its sailors on its ships that were attacked by the USN—oh, and the prospect for imminent economic disaster:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Iran is going to target Elon Musk’s companies in the Middle East, per Fars News. All interests related to economic holdings managed by Elon Musk in West Asia, including Arab countries and Israel, are under review to be included in Iran’s new target bank. This move follows the proof of the use of infrastructure managed by Elon Musk, including Starlink, by the US and Israeli armies.

Or maybe this was a judgment call by Trump. This was sufficient to distract from Epstein for the time being.

We’ll be hearing more later, no doubt.

I’ve been a bit surprised at how little substantive is “out there” about Trump’s latest war. “Latest war” is probably the wrong way to put it, given that the current hostilities are more like a continuation of the war on Iran at a new level. Here’s the video link—I’m listening live and have only just got into it, no transcript available yet:

Tucker, of course, is an odd study himself. He claims to be a family guy, yet also regularly claims to “like” people who seem inherently unlikeable from that perspective—Trump (and Tucker describes some of Trump’s very flawed person and character), Rupert Murdoch (if you can believe that—I’m not kidding). Nevertheless, even in the first few minutes he has interesting things to say, most of which I believe but some of which I doubt. An example of the latter: Tucker describes Trump as a “strong man” in terms of his character. He also describes Trump as a chronic “braggart” who makes things up. If I say I “like” someone of that sort, surely that says something about me, doesn’t it? And, on the other hand, someone like Doug Macgregor, who was a Trump supporter and worked for Trump in a professional capacity, states that Trump has a strong tendency to agree with the last person he talks to. That doesn’t suggest a “strong man”. It suggests a weak character. On the other, Tucker also says that, for all his flaws, Trump is not stupid—doesn’t care about details, but isn’t stupid. Which, when you also consider Trump’s lifelong history of betrayals on all levels, doesn’t sound like a likeable person.

Anyway, Tucker has all sorts of other interesting things to say. For example, he says that Dan Bongino told him that Trump personally shut down the Butler investigation.

Here’s another one. He says that he was shocked to discover, attending transition meetings, that all key positions were staffed with enthusiast for war with Iran. So he goes on to say that, as of November 5, 2024, war with Iran was baked into the new administration. He goes further and states that it’s now clear to him that Trump had long before agreed to war on Iran and had been lying about it—that’s a direct quote of Tucker: “lying”—throughout the campaign. Tucker says he believes this goes back to Butler: All of a sudden all these people who weren’t Trump supporters became Trump supporters. That’s close to a direct quote, and obviously Tucker is saying that Butler was intended as a message to Trump.

On the other hand, there was Trump’s assassination of Soleimani during Trump 1.0. A weak man trying to placate zealots?

Well, not only had Trump been funded by these zealots, but Howard Lutnick—an Epstein protege—was in charge of vetting all important personnel picks.