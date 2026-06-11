Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

38m￼

From "i'm gonna bomb Iran tonight and occupy Kharg Island" to "i'm canceling the airstrikes, we have a deal" in 5 hours.

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Ron Baxter's avatar
Ron Baxter
5h

I'm a retired USAF fighter pilot who totally doesn't accept the story about the Apache helicopter being shot down by Iran. It's simply impossible that what the President describes actually happened. So why the big lie? Obviously to gin up an excuse to start bombing again that would be acceptable to most of MAGA. That they did and then the boasting began about blowing them to smithereens again tonight. Suddenly, during the middle of the day, while the market is down, he declares the bombing is off and Iran has agreed to his "deal". Stock market instantly pops 900 points. With a few minutes advance knowledge of that announcement, one could have made a very, very handsome profit. This is really, really, getting old. The same crowd continues to cash in and we the people continue to see nothing but rising prices at the grocery store and virtually everywhere else. And that's just the USA. Most of the world is radically more affected by this war than we have been thus far.

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