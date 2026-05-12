Meaning In History

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Jeff Martineau's avatar
Jeff Martineau
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Trump and China: Trump is about the “deal,” showing that the Chinese will send $ to the US. The Chinese have the cash, while the US has the market. The execs going with Trump represent desire to get into the Chinese market. Trump wants the big bang. China wants stability and to play the long game: give away what is not that important to them. He is content for others to think about “strategy,” and “conflict,” and things that he cannot leverage in a $ way. The Chinese spend a lot of resources on trying to understand and penetrate the US. The US? Not so much.

If there really is a plan to rebuild manufacturing in the US, the Chinese will supply a lot of that capital, and most of the tech we use daily, since we don’t have or spend capital aside from data centers focused on AGI. The Chines have totally bought into Digital in their culture.

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