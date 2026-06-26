As we go to press, so to speak, the breaking news is that Trump is still making war—not a smart move, because Iran will retaliate. As Mac was arguing yesterday, Trump needs to concede Hormuz to Iran and he needs to get over his delusion that “pressure” will get him what he wants:

BREAKING NEWS U.S. Military Strikes Missile and Drone Sites in Iran U.S. Central Command called the attacks a “powerful response” to an Iranian drone strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

Over the last few days we’ve been paying some attention to the perilous economic and fiscal state the US finds itself in, in no small part due to Trump’s disastrous military adventures. The strike at Iran today will only ensure that the energy (and resource) crisis will deepen, even as disaster looms only weeks ahead—as Trump himself admitted when he was forced to sign the MOU on Iran’s terms. We also took a look at the AI race with China, citing former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt. Sean Foo addresses most of these issues today, while also emphasizing the key role that Japan plays in all this—something few Americans think about. Don’t worry about the details, just focus on the Big Picture—especially how the war on Iran has made everything worse. All this comes as Trump continues to fruitlessly jawbone the American public about the “hot” country they live in:

Nasty: Japan TRIGGERS US Financial Crash as China Export CUT Gets Lethal So the US is very afraid of the state of the stock market right now. Normally the worry would be for the economy, but to Trump the stock market is the economy--and those numbers simply cannot fall. Trump is still in massive denial. He was claiming that the stock market was at an all-time high when it was crashing down at exactly the same time. Trump: “America’s 250th year is set for an economic boom the likes of which no nation has ever seen before. No nation has ever been in the place that we are right now.” Now, this stock market sell-off isn’t some random coincidence or temporary blip. It’s the entire semiconductor and AI bubble beginning to unravel in real time. Asian stocks got hit hard. Korea’s chip heavy index crashed by 10% in a single session. The NASDAQ followed with a 2.2% decline. The question everyone is asking right now is simple. Is this the Big One? Now, oil prices have dropped below $80 a barrel, which sounds like relief. But the impact of months of elevated energy prices has already bled deeply into the inflation data and is now threatening rate hikes that could collapse literally everything. Big banks are now projecting the Fed will hike rates in September.

In other words, before the midterm elections.

That is an enormous acceleration from previous expectations. People were all saying that hikes will only happen in mid 2027. So markets are aggressively repricing to account for this new and very clear danger. Rates simply cannot keep climbing without stocks reacting. The entire AI boom market was built on one core assumption--that Big Tech would keep spending endlessly and that the US consumer would remain rock solid throughout. Neither of those assumptions holds if higher rates start squeezing borrowing capacity across the board. Even if we somehow survive 2026 without a hike, the probability of hikes in 2027 remains very elevated. By April next year, the odds of at least one rate hike sits at 90%. The odds of two or more hikes exceeds 60%. So rates could hit 4.5% or higher within the next 12 months regardless of what happens with the Iran deal. This is why the markets are cracking. Yesterday’s 2% loss was nothing if investors really decide to turn tail and run. The amount of embedded risk in the current system is absolutely staggering. Retail investors have gone all in on leveraged tech and semiconductor funds. They are betting very, very big. Over $40 billion is sitting in leveraged funds, betting on US tech companies to go up. Now for [chips?] specifically, over $30 billion is concentrated in 3x leverage funds. That means a 33% decline doesn’t just hurt these investors--it completely wipes them out and forces mass liquidations. That’s going to accelerate the crash even further. So if the floor falls from here, there’s a very long way down. The leveraged longs are going to get squeezed. A 10% plunge translates to 30% pain for those positions. When all the forced selling starts, it just feeds on itself. There simply cannot be any more pressure added to the US right now. The stock market is effectively controlling the US economy, as bizarre as that sounds. But the bond market controls both the stock market and the economy sitting underneath it. And that’s precisely why Scott Bessent had to get on the phone with Japan to prevent a complete implosion. He’s trying to contain a currency crisis that was directly caused by Trump’s war on Iran. Bessent is basically the cleanup crew desperately trying to stop Japan from triggering a collapse of the dollar and US bonds simultaneously. It looks like Bessent has decided to allow Japan to intervene by selling US dollars to rescue the yen. Now this is a very dangerous gamble, but there isn’t much of a choice left. If the yen keeps collapsing, Japan will eventually hit the full panic button, and the consequences for US bond markets will be really, really dire. Despite Japan blowing through 75 billion of intervention in May, hiking interest rates just last week, absolutely everything has failed. The yen is sitting well above 160 to the dollar. We are at the weakest level for the yen since 1986. Import cost remains under heavy pressure and Japanese industries are becoming very, very uncompetitive. Japan is trapped in a waiting game that’s going very badly. Energy prices remain elevated. The Fed is now preparing to hike rates. So the Japanese have to act and they have to act soon, before something breaks forever. Japan’s finance minister Katayama has just confirmed that Bessent has given his blessing for “bold action,” and that means a combination of currency intervention and potentially more rate hikes coming from Tokyo.

Taking “bold action” is always a bad sign in these situations. It means all the usual levers aren’t responding.

What the US fears most is Japan dumping their $1.2 trillion in US bond holdings onto the market. Japan’s holdings did increase by nearly 20 billion from March to April, but they’re still down 30 billion from February levels. Bessent absolutely cannot afford for Japan to start selling now, especially when US short-term rates are already moving up higher. The 2-year Treasury yield has already hit its highest level since February 2025. The short end of the curve is pricing-in the coming rate hikes. If Japan starts selling long-term treasury holdings on top of that, it could trigger a violent repricing across the entire long end of the curve as well. And that’s the scenario Bessent is losing sleep over. The main fear driving every decision in Washington right now is directly connected to the AI data center buildout. That single spending wave is what’s holding up both the US economy and the US stock market at the same time. It represents nearly 2% of the entire US GDP. It’s why global investors poured money into US stocks in the first place. In 2027, US hyperscalers are collectively planning to spend $1 trillion on AI capital expenditure alone. That’s nearly 10 times China’s planned AI spending. But those plans only work if rates stay stable enough to borrow money affordably. Markets have already priced in that trillion dollar buildout. So, if it slows or stops valuations, they’re going to collapse fast. Now, Bessent himself is deeply afraid of China getting ahead in AI. He understands the US needs to keep spending aggressively. It’s partly to prop up GDP, for sure, but stock valuations as well. The biggest strategic fear is genuinely about China winning the AI race outright. Because if the Chinese win, they will 100%, 1,000% export affordable AI solutions globally. US tech companies will lose their pricing power and, critically, those Chinese AI chips and solutions are going to be sold in yuan, in RMB, rather than in dollars. So de-dollarization is going to accelerate throughout the tech sector itself. The dollar loses yet another structural pillar of global demand.

Recall that just yesterday we saw Bessent’s expressed concern to maintain “dollar dominance”. It’s existential for the Anglo-Zionist Empire. And Eric Schmidt also expressed alarm at China’s open source model for AI. This is serious for the Anglo-Zionists.

Even the former CEO of Google [Eric Schmidt] has admitted publicly that China is not years behind AI. China is months behind, at the most, and the buildout cannot afford to stop or even slow down at any point. Every quarter of delay really narrows the gap even further. And it’s not just about building the data centers themselves. It’s about powering them. There’s going to be a 45 giga-watt power shortfall coming by 2028. And through 2030, the US will need to add 72 giga-watts of new power generation capacity, specifically just for AI data centers. That’s equivalent to building dozens of large power plants in just a few years. The US needs cheap money to make all of this physically and financially possible. But here’s the brutal Catch 22 that the administration is now trapped inside. Japan also cannot afford a weak yen or for their own interest rates to explode higher. These two requirements are really in direct conflict. Japan is planning to unleash a 370 trillion yen investment program to build out their own domestic chip sector. That’s over $2 trillion in committed spending. And to fund this and prevent their currency from collapsing further, Japan might need to sell dollars. But if Japan calibrates that selling wrongly, it’s going to break the US bond market at the exact moment the US really needs it to be stable. Now, the Iran deal is still hanging on a very thin thread. There are significant unresolved differences, and that’s dangerous for US bonds and the markets. It’s not just about nuclear material disposal. Even the question of Hormuz tolls has become a really serious sticking point in negotiations. The inflation threat from the energy crisis is genuinely not over. Q: Would you block a final Iran deal if you include any kind of fees on shipping American? Trump: No, it would, it would be unacceptable to me, cuz we have numerous straits and if you did that for them, you’d have to do it for other people. You have other straits. I wouldn’t allow it there either. Yeah, it would it would be a game changer. But Japan’s problems don’t end with the Iran deal uncertainty. China is actively throttling Japan’s industries at the exact same time. And Beijing is not going to let Japan advance smoothly in their chip ambitions without extracting maximum concessions. And the [geopolitical] tensions between China and Japan have not been resolved yet--not by a long shot. So, China has cut off critical mineral exports to Japan with devastating effect.

In fact the US recently appealed to China to relent in re Japan—to zero effect. Japan threatening military confrontation with China over Taiwan was not exactly a smart move.