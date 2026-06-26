Meaning In History

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
6mEdited

I'm sharing a couple about Israel.

https://kowaz.substack.com/p/losing-maga

https://www.timesofisrael.com/likud-said-to-scrap-election-ads-highlighting-netanyahu-trump-ties-in-wake-of-iran-deal/

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
28m

Joe Isuzu comes to mind.

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