Yesterday saw two Trump regime initiatives that were intended to shore up sagging imperial appearances of power. Or maybe I should have said something like, clothe the naked appearance of impotence? One way or another, you get the idea. I’ll be busy today, but this is important and I want to get this out.

Over last weekend Trump floated the nuclear option once again, and one suspects that, once again, the military told him that it wasn’t an option. That leads us to yesterdays developments. I’ll take the second initiative first.

Yesterday Trump announced an “Economic D-Day” against Iran. Beyond “bone crushing,” these new sanctions will be on “an unprecedented scale.” The announcement included the usual pro forma assertions that Iran has already been destroyed, teetering on the brink of collapse, or in the alternative: “These maniacs are on the ropes.” If this reminds you of the Jewish Nationalist fantasy that regime change was just a decapitation strike away, well, you’re probably on to something. Trump is claiming that he’ll sanction any country that supports Iran in any way, shape, or form whatsoever. If you read “Russia and China” you’re getting that right. That hasn’t worked in the past and won’t work this time, either. Trump displayed his own awareness of imperial weakness by appealing to “all of our Allies to stand with the United States”—an admission that the US can’t go it alone. That appeal is the admission that Trump knows that our “Allies”—much less non-Allies—will be strongly disinclined to join in this self defeating venture.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 13h￼ BREAKING: Trump announces “the most crushing economic operation ever taken against a country” against Iran. Trump implies the US will directly target China and Russia, saying “any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face tremendous Economic Consequences. Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies” Trump says this will be economic warfare on an unprecedented scale, calling it “Economic D-Day.”

Philip Pilkington is all over these developments, and comments that Trump is in a Loser/Loser position:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ If he tries secondary sanctions China will respond aggressively and the American financial markets will collapse much more rapidly. If he doesn’t try secondary sanctions people will ignore this post like they ignore the others.

In fact, China is already taking aggressive action, with more sure to follow if Trump tries any funny business with Beijing. Actions against Taiwan’s high tech sector will surely impact the US:

￼First Squawk @FirstSquawk￼ CHINA IS STALLING EXPORTS TO TAIWAN OF KEY MATERIALS INCLUDING GERMANIUM- AND QUARTZ-BASED PRODUCTS USED IN OPTICS AND SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING, CREATING SUPPLY CHAIN BOTTLENECKS FOR TECH AND AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES.

Ominously, markets appear to be calling BS on Trump regarding his jawboning of Hormuz:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 8h￼ Axios once again exaggerates to manipulate the market, claiming 15-20 oil tankers are entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz US-backed southern Omani corridor every single night. Tonight, however, only 5 are lining up to cross the southern Omani corridor with AIS off, per Sentinel-1 satellite imagery. Axios’s Barak Ravid also claims this “secret operation” resulted in 15–20 million barrels of crude oil exiting the Strait every night. The current rate on both the northern Iranian and Omani southern lane has been ~5 million barrels per day.

The point here is that Iran doesn’t need a leak proof blockade. It only needs to pressure world markets. The oil futures are starting to slip out of Trump’s control—a sure sign of collapsing power projection, since the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s power is ultimately financial:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 2h￼ The US Treasury trying to intervene in the yen market, the long-end Treasury market and now manage the oil futures market that is starting to slip out of their control... Clash Report @clashreport￼ ￼ Brent crude hit ~$94 per barrel, up over 4% for the week, with WTI near $86. Both are up roughly 35-38% year-over-year. Trump’s freeze on Iran talks and continued naval blockade are keeping the war premium elevated. Prices remain highly sensitive to any change in Hormuz traffic or diplomatic signals.

Nobody’s thanking Trump for this, despite his constant recriminations against NATO for not joining his blockade.

The second initiative is—for most of us—a bit more obscure. Bessent intervened in the bond markets to try to keep interest rates on Treasuries just below outright Five Alarm levels—considered to be around the 5% mark. Basically, Treasury is printing dollars to buy back bonds—a highly inflationary procedure, but in line with the Big Picture scheme to inflate away our $40T debt. Ominously, however, the desired effect seems to have been rather temporary—Treasury yields rose again after a small initial drop. PP uses the words that are increasingly cropping up to describe the Trump regime’s frantic manipulation of the levers of what used to be its power. He even links it to the military debacle, with our carriers as the poster for declining power projection:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 2h￼ The US Treasury looks increasingly powerless and buffoonish. It is the financial equivalent of what happened to perceptions of American military power after the Iran debacle. zerohedge @zerohedge 2h 30-year UST yields rose 4bps to 5.23% after a 9bps drop yesterday Time to double (“at least”) the buyback again

What PP refers to as the Toilet Paper Trade is what others call the Debasement Trade—inflating the dollar to pay off the debt in increasingly worthless USDs. Bessent accomplished that part, but it looks like reining in rising Treasury yields is a tougher trick to master:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ If Bessent’s goal was to initiate the Toilet Paper Trade he did great. If he was trying to jawbone Treasury yields, not so much. As with the yen, the Bessent intervention the Treasury market was underwhelming. All that the Treasury is doing is exposing its own impotence and speeding up the Toilet Paper Trade.

PP also takes note of the chatter in the markets—all of it worrying. It recalls John Mearsheimer telling Rachel Blevins yesterday that most Americans appear to be oblivious to the looming crisis:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ 60% of investment professionals surveyed believe a “major crisis” is coming. So, it is a majority consensus position. JP Morgan recognise that the Treasury’s actions will likely trigger a long-run Toilet Paper Trade [also note JPMorgan warning about the possibility of long term blowback]. Bloomberg. When your financial press turns into an unfiltered bullshit machine you know something big is about to go down. Prepare accordingly.

And note that even Bloomberg warns of “mounting worries in Washington.” My guess is that “Washington” includes the political establishment—we saw Mikey Johnson trying to throw Trump under the economic bus yesterday.

Today Alastair Crooke features a long an very worthwhile article on all this and more:

Trump Mulls Raising the Stakes to Force Iranian Capitulation How feasible is Trump’s strategy? Is Iran in as desperate straits as Treasury Secretary Bessent suggests? (Alastair Crooke, 20 August 2026)

I’ll quote just from the conclusion on the financial aspects. He begins this conclusion with a reminder of another Jewish Nationalist inspired Trump screwup:

Largely, Russia and China did observe the JCPOA sanctions, until the latter’s demise following Trump’s pull-out from the agreement in 2018. Now. however, circumstances are very changed. Russia and China are no longer so supportive of sanctions on Iran. On the contrary, they have become transformed into co-belligerents with Iran in this war ... Bessent may have it in mind to target the purchasers of Iranian oil in China, and Chinese banks, too. But this would bring the US into direct conflict with both countries. The last time the US applied sanctions on the ‘teapots’, China activated an Act making it illegal for Chinese entities, domestic and foreign, to comply with American sanctions. … And today, the reasons why historically the dollar became dominant are slipping away ... The utility of holding US Treasuries as rainy-day assets plainly vanishes if Bessent prohibits their sale in his desperation to preserve the dollar’s FX value, leaving holders stranded (which is currently the case). Of course, debt-repayment needs will continue to serve as a demand for dollars, but essentially the basis to the dollar’s huge global position lay in the issuance of cheap dollar credit. That advantage is over. Ten-year Chinese bonds are now 3% cheaper. No surprise then that European Banks now are lending to customers in Chinese Panda Bonds in an ever-deepening renminbi debt market. And if all Iran’s assets, including crypto, are to be arbitrarily seized by the US, whose assets will be safe? Trust in the US currency is already withering as the dollar exchange value falls and volatility seizes hold.

And trust is what financial markets are ultimately all about. Who will trust Trump and Soros consigliere Bessent?