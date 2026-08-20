Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Did Trump somehow not get that economic war is, precisely, war? And that Iran isn't limited to financial responses?

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: Iran is considering "a distributed military strike on all US economic interests in the region" as a direct response to Trump's announced "Economic D-Day" against Iran, per a source close to Iran's Ghalibaf.

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Mark Wauck
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The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: China directly rejects Trump's announced "Economic D-Day," against Iran, saying "sanctions and pressure tactics are not the solution," per China’s MFA spokesperson Lin Jian.

This comes as China's Commerce Ministry already issued a formal "blocking ban" back in May 2026 ordering Chinese companies not to recognize or comply with US sanctions on 5 Chinese refiners accused of handling Iranian oil.

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