The big story over the weekend was MTG warning that Trump is seriously back to talking up using nukes on Iran. According to Barnes and Weichert—and I can’t recommend their video conversation highly enough—Trump got into this again at the Camp David regime summit meeting just before the MOU ceasefire ended today. According to Barnes/Weichert, participants at the summit were so alarmed at Trump’s behavior that they leaked it to MTG. Of course, the first time Trump attempted to use nukes was at the time of his “end Iranian civilization” threat. Is it possible that Trump is using “Bridge” Colby’s initiative regarding tactical nuke usage to try to get “Raisin’” Caine to fall in line? “Bridge” is another certifiable nutjob.

Will Schryver @imetatronink Aug 5 Elbridge Colby, the anointed oracle of policy for the US Department of War, is advocating for a new doctrine wherein he proposes the use of tactical nuclear weapons to reestablish US deterrence in the face of its shockingly revealed limitations in the conventional battlespace.

In the past I’ve expressed doubts about Barnes’ narrative that explains everything that’s going so wrong in Trump 2.0 in terms of some drastic personality change caused by a form of non-senile dementia. In the linked video, Weichert pushes back gently against Barnes’ narrative by recounting that Trump’s obsession with nukes was a major reason why Tillerman and Mattis ultimately exited Trump 1.0. According to Weichert, Tillerman and Mattis had gotten into a serious debate with Trump on the nuclear issue, with Trump demanding to know why he couldn’t use nukes and rejecting the argument that nukes are only for deterrence. Weichert states that Tillerman came to the conclusion that Trump was simply insane.

In support of Weichert’s argument that Trump’s predilection for reckless military action predates any supposed post 2020 dementia issues, I would also point to two other instances of reckless Trump behavior during the first term. First there was Trump’s assassination of General Soleimani, which resulted in Iran’s demonstration of their ability to directly strike US bases with ballistic missiles, regardless of our supposed “anti-missile defenses”. That Iranian retaliation, by the way, also alerted the US military to the very real threat of blast related injuries, even when advance warning had been received. There is no doubt that the Soleimani assassination was on the Netanyahu wish list and that Trump complied. Second, Trump’s reckless escalation of arming Ukraine led to Russia’s SMO—Trump has repeatedly bragged about his escalation in this regard.

So it’s no surprise that Trump announced this morning

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: President Trump threatens to bomb Oman if they “get in the way” of US efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war with Iran. “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s*** out of them,” President Trump said.

Crazy.

Rich Baris THE PEOPLE’S PUNDIT @Peoples_Pundit￼ Oman is the oldest independent Arab state and friendly relations with the U.S. date back to 1833, when we were struggling to regain our strength after winning a war actually in our vital interest because it was for our survival. In 1980 our alliance deepened when they allowed U.S. forces to use facilities and ports like Duqm, even though they push to be neutral. Not smart.

The Barnes/Weichert duo also refer to Adm. Cooper—who recently turned up in Israel to talk up renewed war on Iran—as believing that he’s “an IDF commander” and that Cooper has “Lindsey! Graham tendencies” (to uproarious laughter from Barnes/Weichert).

That’s the background to some of the other talk today.

Al Arabiya has claimed that Iran has agreed to a 60 renewal of the MOU ceasefire. Iran, however, is denying that:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: Iran directly rejects Al Arabiya’s report that the US and Iran have agreed to extend the 60-day ceasefire that was set to expire today, per Iran’s Foreign Ministry. Iran says “There is no such thing as a 60-day ceasefire, and the US never abided by a single one of the MoU terms. Therefore, there is nothing to extend, and the issue of the ‘60-day ceasefire’ is completely void and irrelevant.” Iran adds “There was supposed to be a period of cessation of hostilities for 60 days in which the US and Iran would try to reach a deal. If it did not succeed, but provided the US abided by its commitments, this could have been extended. But the US blew it, and no serious talks began.”

Even more recently:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 29m￼ BREAKING: Iran gives the US an ultimatum of “3-4 weeks” to meet all of its demands or it will “severely escalate in the Strait of Hormuz” and launch its planned preemptive strike on US-backed Gulf infrastructure, and US & Israeli assets, a senior Iranian source in Tehran familiar with the matter says. Iran’s demands include: 1. $300 billion in reconstruction funds 2. Full release of Iran’s frozen assets of up to $120 billion 3. Lifting of the U.S. naval blockade 4. End to the war across all fronts, including Gaza and Lebanon 5. Accepting Iran’s permanent control of the Strait of Hormuz, including up to 7% of transit fees 6. The lifting of all US sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products, and gas . BREAKING: Iran’s IRGC has finished planning massive preemptive strikes against US and Israeli targets, accelerating missile production and an escalation plan that includes cutting the 7 main undersea internet cables in the Persian Gulf and a potential ground incursion in Kuwait to seize US bases, as Iran concluded the June MoU was a US tactic to buy time for a bigger attack, per WSJ. The IRGC has developed capabilities to attack the deep-sea fiber-optic cables in the Persian Gulf carrying 30% of global internet traffic (over 90% of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and UAE operations), which would cause an “economic earthquake,” stranding the AI and cloud computing hubs Gulf states have built with Amazon, Google, and Meta data centers overnight. The plans also expand the IRGC’s target bank beyond military sites to economic and strategic infrastructure, and include the option of a ground raid via southern Iraq into Kuwait. IRGC spokesman Mohebbi directly said in July “we took full advantage of the ceasefire period. We enhanced our capabilities, accelerated our missile production rate and improved missile accuracy,” with the IRGC saying all ceasefire periods and negotiations are “purely for rebuilding and not for peace.”

Note Iran’s 3-4 week timeline. That brings all this closer to the midterms. Iran has a plan, but does Trump? It’s not clear to me that he’s doing anything to address looming economic crises.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼￼ The Big Brains seem to think that the AI bubble is on the verge of popping. Watch this space.￼ Quote￼ Barchart @Barchart 2h Asset Managers and Hedge Funds have now built the largest Nasdaq Futures short position in history

Here are a series of tweets on the failure of the US attempt to save the dollar by bailing out the yen—the bond markets understand all this. This is existential for King Dollar. A reminder—Sean Foo has been talking about the Japan angle for months:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼￼ BREAKING: US 30-year Treasury yields have just reached 5.29%, the highest since 2007. Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼￼ ￼￼ Japan’s bond market just hit its highest yield since 1996, and the timing could not be worse. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield jumped to 2.93%, as markets price in an imminent Bank of Japan rate hike despite GDP growth coming in at just 1.1% annualized in Q2, half of what economists expected. The 3% threshold is the one to watch: the interest rate assumed in Japan’s own government budget, meaning a breach signals a rate rise the government itself never planned for, with no clear plan to fund it. Japanese investors have already sold $29.6 billion of U.S. debt in the first quarter of 2026 alone, removing one of the most reliable buyers from a market already navigating large fiscal deficits. A weakening yen, oil prices still elevated from the Iran war, a BOJ cornered between inflation and stagnant growth, and a government with no credible fiscal plan. When Japan’s bond market breaks, that problem does not stay in Japan... Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Short rates in Japan are starting to get away from Bank of Japan guidance. The authorities can deny that inflation is coming all they want; the markets aren’t buying it. ￼ Quote￼ Barchart @Barchart BREAKING ￼: Japan Japan’s 2-Year Yield jumps to 1.69%, the highest level in more than 31 years

Here’s another bit of craziness—how does this work for a pivot to the Western Hemisphere, alienating countries that have largely been on good terms with the US?

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ ￼￼￼ Chile authorized an oceanic cable to China The same day, a member of the US embassy threatened to ban entry to US territory for members of the Chilean Government involved in the authorization, and their families. The meeting lasted 6 minutes, per NYT

Lastly, an illustration of how out of touch with emerging views in the general American population, here’s what Trump is fixing up re Gaza:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ ￼￼￼ Some more info on what was discussed at Kushner’s meeting with Netanyahu earlier today... According to N12, it was a “very long meeting” and the two sides reached a number of understandings:

I think Mario is making a joke here—there’s only really one side in these meetings.

-No “rehabilitation” in the Gaza Strip without the complete disarmament of Hamas from its weapons. -Hamas will hand over all weapons for destruction under the supervision of General Jeffries, both heavy and light weapons. -IDF “will not retreat” from the red line or from “freedom of action,” including targeted “killings of comfort.” -There is also agreement to carry out sanitation operations in Gaza to prevent the spread of epidemics. Kushner reportedly agreed that “There’s nothing to rehabilitate before the Strip is disarmed.”

Meanwhile, I was greatly surprised to see Foreign Policy prominently reviewing this new book. That tells you a lot about where even establishment opinion is headed in America, and polls tell us overall public opinion is following: