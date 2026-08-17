Meaning In History

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
1h

An excellent summary, Mark. Many thanks for bringing us the benefit of your experience and expertise. Trump is increasingly terrifying. We are right to be deeply concerned about what he will do next. There is no way that a terminal narcissist like him will gracefully concede defeat. He will do everything in his power, including grabbing the nuclear football, to try and win back what he has lost. The only chink of light is that I simply cannot believe - especially after this latest example of Trumpian insanity - that there aren't increasing numbers of military leaders and DC insiders who understand that this maniac has to be removed from power as soon as possible.

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
10m

Exactly what are tactical nuclear weapons? A nuclear bomb is what it is a force of mass destruction.

If we open the door to using nuclear weapons of any description, what is to stop the world from going totally over the age and all of us are dead?

It is like the ghosts of Edward Teller and General Curtis Lemay are whispering in Trump‘s ear to go all out. The absolute insanity of it all boggles the mind.

Isn’t it something to watch people try to rationalize using nuclear weapons and then rationalizing and acceptable number of people dying to justify it. But we’re not talking a few hundred or a few thousand people here we are talking millions of people who might be affected ,hundreds of millions of people maybe. Yet these people in Washington at other places, don’t even stop to think of the consequences. It’s like somebody has combined the movies from the 1960s., fail safe, and Doctor Strangelove and we’re supposed to go along with this madness.

All of these policy makers in Washington have to be removed from office and the first person has to go is President Trump.

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