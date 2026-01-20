Trump Attempts Coup On Of The World
To makes himself king, or something like that. Chief Rabbi of the world? Because this looks like an Anglo-Zionist power grab on a global scale, masquerading as a voluntary submission to Trump’s rule over the world.
As Jeffrey Sachs is currently saying, while I listen:
The lawlessness [of the Anglo-Zionists] has been there for a long time. It’s coming unhinged, though, with Trump in the last few weeks because now everything is open game and that’s why I say that there may be something psychological or something constitutional or something gangsterism in this but the pace of the lawlessness and the brazenness of it and the boasting of the absence of any restraints is something new compared even to the lawlessness before.
The WSJ seems to get it, as quoted by Sundance:
The Wall Street Journal just realized the purpose of President Trump inviting world leaders to a new structure of global leadership. As the outlet contemplates the mission of the “Gaza Board” they recognize the bigger intention, the nullification of the United Nations.
Here’s the extended quote from the WSJ, which I’ve trimmed down a bit on my own:
WASHINGTON DC – President Trump has expanded the mission of his proposed Gaza Board of Peace into a global body that would take on the role mediating conflicts currently held by the United Nations and carry a $1 billion fee for a permanent seat, according to a charter sent to prospective members.
…
[…] The expansive mandate underscored Trump’s accelerating push to replace the international system established by the U.S. after World War II, which he has attacked for years as ineffective, with a new structure built around himself that bypasses existing multilateral institutions. Earlier this month he pulled the U.S. out of 31 U.N. agencies and bodies, saying they operated “contrary to U.S. national interests.”
Countries that agree to join the board could serve for a three-year term, but that limit would be waived for countries that agree to contribute $1 billion in cash to the board, according to the charter, which was previously reported by Bloomberg. The charter doesn’t say how the fees will be used.
“It’s hard not to read this as an attempt to establish a precedent in Gaza that could be used elsewhere in terms of saying that Trump is going to be calling the global shots here, and you either fall in line or you’re not part of the process,” said Julien Barnes-Dacey, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations. (read more)
[…] “The Board of Peace is an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict,” it says.
[…] Around 60 governments have received invitations to join the board, but the reaction from most has been cautious so far. Asked Monday about the Trump plan, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters: “We’re talking to allies about the terms of the Board of Peace.”
France has been asked to join the board but plans to decline the offer for now because the charter goes beyond responsibility for Gaza and raises questions about the impact it would have on the U.N., according to a French official.
[…] Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on X he had been invited onto the board and had already accepted. Orbán has positioned himself as one of the loudest advocates for Trump’s peace efforts in Ukraine. “We have, of course, accepted this honourable invitation,” Orbán said.
The king of Morocco, Mohammed VI, and the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also announced they would join the board, officials from each country said on social-media posts that didn’t mention the $1 billion fee for a permanent seat.
[…] As chairman, Trump would have wide authority over the new organization, with the power to appoint and remove member states, as well as a veto over its decisions. The charter specifies that the board’s decisions will be “made by a majority of the member states present and voting, subject to the approval of the chairman, who may also cast a vote in his capacity as chairman in the event of a tie.”
It also reserves for the chairman the “exclusive authority” to create other entities to carry out the board’s mission.
The charter specifies that “Donald J. Trump shall serve as inaugural Chairman,” and it appears to outline a succession procedure that ensures he or a handpicked successor would remain in the position indefinitely.
“Replacement of the Chairman may occur only following voluntary resignation or as a result of incapacity,” it says. In that event, “the Chairman’s designated successor shall immediately assume the position of the Chairman.” (read more)
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.