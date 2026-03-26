The other day I suggested that there could be a move to sideline Trump. That hasn’t happened, as far as we can see. He’s still out there claiming victory, claiming that negotiations are happening, claiming all sorts of things. Meanwhile, the ineluctable progress of the world to an economic crisis, brought on by Trump’s war, continues. I’ve been listening to and reading a variety of views today and I’ve assembled another roundup. The common thread is that Trump faces a fateful choice—a difficult off ramp or a continued war that will bring a disaster than the off ramp. He’s boxed himself in and will gain no plaudits, no matter what he decides—not at this point.

I’ll try to do this in a logical fashion, so let’s start with Larry Johnson. We’ve all heard of the various dire results of the war: the oil and gas shutdown, the helium shortage, the urea shortage, etc. LJ lists another major problem that’s developing—and there are undoubtedly more that we have yet to learn about:

The bulk of the article discusses the crazy talk about boots on the ground. We’ll see lots more on that a bit later. But he concludes with this:

The complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz will further worsen the economic damage to the world economy. In addition to shutting off the flow of 20% of the world’s oil supply, along with liquid natural gas and fertilizer, there are other unanticipated, damaging consequences. The sulfuric acid shortage caused by the Iran war is now threatening commodity production. Sulfuric acid is essential to extract metals from rock. The market was already tight, with prices up ~500% even before the conflict. The Middle East accounts for ~24% of global sulfur production, and producers typically hold only a few weeks to 2 months of supply. Without sulfuric acid, production drops. Around 20% of global copper, ~50% of uranium, and ~30% of nickel production depend directly on it. With critical energy infrastructure being destroyed, these shortages won’t disappear even if the Strait is reopened… they will persist. If Trump goes ahead with this harebrained scheme over the upcoming weekend, or on Monday or Tuesday next week, the effect on the oil market will be catastrophic. I sincerely hope I am wrong, but the massive movement of troops and material that is being reported in open sources signals that something more ominous than an intimidation tactic is afoot.

That leads directly into Luke Gromen’s interview today, which stresses themes that have we have featured here for many months. Gromen really cuts to the chase. His contention regarding the Strait of Hormuz should go without saying, but he also gets into the war on BRICS—Russia and China—as driving factors behind the war on Iran. As I’ll do in the rest of the post, I’ve plucked excerpts and dispensed with extensive formatting.

Strait of Hormuz is the only thing that matters. If it’s open, then we can talk about all the other stuff and all the other stuff matters. If it’s closed in three, four, weeks time, I recommend they start stocking up on essentials. The longer it goes on the more the world’s economies are going to converge towards Iran’s economy--and that’s not a good thing. And so, if I’m the Iranians, I’m not even going to show up at the negotiating table. Why bother?

Think about this next bit. Right now the most visible impact—the price of gasoline—has, to an extent, hidden how dire the situation is. But crunch time is coming soon. The bond markets know.

if Hormuz stays closed, we’re going to get something far worse than anyone alive has seen. If it stays closed another two, three, four weeks. And I think there’s a lot to suggest it’s going to stay there.

Next, the theme I’ve been stressing—this is all part of the big Anglo-Zionist war for global hegemony. Trump was not wrong in what he said—he was only wrong in thinking the US military could prevent de-dollarization.

Q: Last year in an interview, President Trump stated that losing the global reserve currency would be worse than losing a major war for the US and would plunge America into a financial calamity. He then stated in the same interview, “We will not let that happen.” In your view, is this around the BRICS and the potential all their de-dollarization efforts and the focus on getting away from the dollar? Is that part of the reason for the start of this war? And has it strengthened or weakened in your opinion the BRICS de-dollarization push? I think there’s a lot to support that it’s at least a factor in it. They’re going after everyone that’s selling oil in Yuan, right? You got a proxy war on Russia’s borders. [It’s been going on for four years]. You’ve got Venezuela. You’ve got Iran. And so I think it’s at least a factor. Q: Did they [the Anglo-Zionists] have a choice? I mean, what if they waited until the dollar lost the reserve currency and it behaved like President Trump was suggesting it would, like losing a major war? Would they be in a much weaker position than to start a war at that time? You know, it’s almost a case where they waited too long anyway, right? I mean, right now, who are we dependent on to replenish our military supplies? China. We can’t go to war about China. China has shut down tungsten. They’ve shut down rare earths. And so, you know, there seems to be an attempt to squeeze China’s oil supplies to give us the leverage to say, “Hey, you know, you send the rare earth or else we cut off the oil.” Number one, China’s still getting a lot of their oil. Number two, the Iranians have come out and said anyone who plays in Yuan, you know, is free to sail through. And Chosan, the Korean paper, reported they are negotiating with eight non-Middle Eastern countries to buy oil in yuan who knows if that’s true right again fog of war take it with a big block of salt but if that’s the case I would say the war has done the exact opposite, if that was what we were trying to do Q: We’ve heard that the Fed has been in a box. It feels like with the BRICS movement the US was in a box to some degree, was going to have to make a move at one point or another against this consortium, and maybe felt like they didn’t have another chance. It just seems like there wasn’t another option. If the BRICS de-dollarization push was part of [Trump’s decision]. Ultimately, we can’t re-industrialize without China, we can’t reshore without China, we can’t go to war without China. Right now, the Chinese are thinking about needing to start tapping their SPR, their stored oil reserve, to the tune of a million barrels a day. How long can they go at a million barrels a day? Well, they’ve got 1.3 or 1.4 billion barrels. So they could do that for nearly four years, which then takes us right back to my initial point, which is that if Hormuz stays closed for the next two to three weeks western economies implode. Now will China implode too? Will their demand shrink? Of course their demand will shrink but, all else being equal, I would rather have more factories and less paper in that world than more paper and financialization than factories. Meanwhile, if I’m Russia, who’s been targeted by the West, gone after by the West, my optimal strategy is to keep supplying Iran, keep helping them target Western assets, and keep that thing [Hormuz] closed for another two, three weeks. Everyone’s like, “Well, we can overpower Iran.” Yes, we can. But what about Iran plus Russia? What about Iran plus China? What about Iran plus Russia plus China? Because that’s who this is against. And I don’t think we can overpower two of them, let alone three of them. What’s irrefutable is that the we are de facto settling a portion of our trade deficit in gold. It’s not being reported, but that’s not debatable. That’s happening. Q: Yeah. And do you believe that maybe the US grabbed some gold on the way out of Iraq, and also Venezuela this time, and maybe could be using that stash that nobody is accounting for? It could be some of that.

This is what’s facing Trump, while he yammers on in public about having won the war already.

So, LJ was a CIA analyst, Gromen is a financial guy who pays attention to geopolitics, and now we come to Prof. Robert Pape—a political scientist—talking with Danny Davis today. For those who have or will listen to the entire interview, I’ll say up front that Pape may be underestimating just how dire a political position Trump is in. Pape and DD do discuss the unprecedented nature of this economic crisis is, how unavoidable it is—much like Gromen does. I just think Pape fails to factor that in to the midterms. I see a blowout coming, but he seems to see a more or less traditional horse race. In fact, toward the end, he actually says that he thinks that Trump’s presidency is still “recoverable.” I don’t. It’s those two factors—the unprecedented economic crisis and Trump’s already low standing—that led me to speculate that the ruling elite would look for a way to step in and sideline Trump. That may still happen. As we’ll see in these excerpts, Pape does appear to see the Iranians playing on those factors.

Excerpts:

Okay, now let me talk about the gamblers’s fallacy, ... [Throughout history] big strong powers had successes--or at least perceived successes--much the way gamblers do. When they go into the casino, yes, the house is supposed to have the advantage, but what if you go into a casino on blackjack and you win 20 hands in a row? Now the casino’s really got you [hooked]. And why is that? It’s because once you’ve won 20 in a row, you start to lose. [But you still think], “Oh, I beat the system of the casino.” And what you do is you not only run out of the money you made on the house, you bet your own house. ... my point is I am using that to explain the question everybody’s asking. How could this possibly happen? This is the gamblers’s curse. And you don’t just run the table out of house money. You bankrupt the house. And here we are the house. Trump’s playing with other people’s money, other people’s lives. That’s the real disaster in front of us.

Next, Pape gets into what I was suggesting re Vance. Of course, as I said, Trump will be enraged by this ploy—but he’s over a barrel. He can submit or he can wade in deeper. Either is ultimately a losing proposition. Or he could just walk away form the war. That’s a loser, too, but it’s slightly safer for the rest of us. The question is, how much does he care?

... what I’m trying to explain is that Iran is not conceding. What Iran is doing is saying, ‘Okay, President Trump, you’re desperate for negotiation. Pretty clear. So, we’re going to take advantage of that and we’re not going to work with your negotiators that are very pro-Israel. We’re going to use the negotiations themselves to further crack your regime.’ And that’s what’s happening here. So they fully get there’s the Vance-Carlson wing, Joe Kent--this has fully been on display here and it’s no surprise that they’re saying, ‘You want to negotiate with us? Sure. Let’s have JD Vance come on over.’ Why? Because that’s going to deepen the crack in the Trump MAGA base.

Now Pape shows that he really gets how dire the situation is. And both Pape and DD agree with Gromen on the timeline—”the next couple of weeks.”

... one other data point for your listeners. In the OPEC crisis, only 6% of the world’s oil was taken off the market for 150 days. We’re talking about 20% of the world’s oil here. And so this is a this is already a whole level more than we have experienced before. And this is what we’re heading toward. DD summarizing an energy expert: We’re talking the biggest supply disruption the world has ever seen. This is a bigger disruption than, as you say, 1973 and ‘79 combined. The physical market is really going to be biting sometimes in the next couple of weeks.

What Pape says next is simply this—the rich countries will bid up the price of oil, depriving the rest of the world. The US will be at the front of the pack. But that will come at the additional price of popular unrest.

Pape: That’s why the price of oil must go up. Otherwise, [the oil’s] not going to come to America and we’re not going to be able to drive our cars at any price. So add that on top of the cost to loss of lives. You have these things happening side by side. You’re talking about enormous anger in our body politic here. Think about the blame game, the fingerpointing that’s going to occur. And then in the fall, we’re going to have the midterms. This will be the most dangerous midterms in our lifetimes. And it is getting even more dangerous by the day.

Again, Pape is right. The reasons why this won’t be like 9/11—why nobody will be rallying around Trump when the SHTF—is because, unlike 9/11, American wasn’t attacked this time. Trump did the sneak attacking. And he did it flippantly—”a little excursion”—and without consulting any of our institutions—much less the public. And he blew up the world.

This is not going to be like 9/11. I think it is not going to be this gigantic rally around the flag where everybody comes together. ‘Ah, okay. Now, no matter how we got here, we’re all going to come together.’ Understand, we’re not at that stage. We have lived through five years of convulsive political violence in the United States on both sides. You know how people always ask you, What’s your nightmare? What keeps you up at night? It’s the combination of the international security crisis and our elections happening at the same time. ... This is why I’m explaining so hard not to cross stage three of the escalation trap. Because once you do that [you can get irreversible political damage.] We’ve got six months and then we’re right into the midterms. This is what the the real thing keeping me up. It’s not just worrying about the 82nd airborne. DD: And Trump doesn’t seem to be looking to off ramp from stage three. And just to be clear, how do you define this stage three that we need to avoid?

Here Pape explains his concept of the Escalation Trap: tactical successes (bombing attacks) that blind you to the dangers and draw you into strategic failure.

Pape: Let’s say stage one was the bombing of Fordow. Stage two is the regime change bombing. And in my 20 year of modeling the bombing of Iran, this was always going to come about a year later. So we can debate all the attack the intel and Israel and all that. But I’ve said been saying this for 20 years. This is how America will talk itself into the regime change work because they’ll panic. They won’t have gotten the enriched uranium. And they don’t know what’s really happening with that. And then you have stage stage two, the regime change. That’s not going to work. Also strategic failure. That’s when you get the ground conflict, and it would start limited. That’s stage three: limited territorial control that does not stay limited and that is where we are heading. And I’m sorry to say, Danny, if we cross stage three there is a stage four. This is not the final set of stages.

Here, a caveat. I just don’t think the US has the military resources to actually launch a serious ground invasion of Iran. And I believe the military professionals would draw a line.

This next is interesting. What we’ve learned today is the Iraq has, effectively, greenlit open conflict with the US. What that could mean—what the Gulf Arab states fear—is that this could be the prelude to Iraqi and Iranian invasions of the west coast of the Persian Gulf. Already there are reports of Kuwaitis fleeing to KSA.