Meaning In History

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Joe's avatar
Joe
4h

I made a couple comments late on your prior column - but this one fits here

In the question of US land based attack or Kharg Or any area of Iran

Below is NYT - and I researched some of the bases - so that is included below

We cannot protect bases that have Existed for > 20 years - that were built up for > 20 years,

fortified, equipped, manned, stocks of weapons and food -- BILLIONS spent on each base in terms of land, infrastructure, radar and defenses,

and we cannot protect ANY not just some we cannot protect ANY- Not One

Iran chased US military out of Billion Dollar > 20 year old fortified bases - How would we possibly take and hold an acre of Iran

===================================

US Bases UnInhabitable - New York Times

“Many of the 13 military bases in the region used by American troops are all but uninhabitable, with the ones in Kuwait, which is next door to Iran, suffering perhaps the most damage.” NYT

Archived link below for full article

https://archive.ph/e7yOL

.----------------------- I researched some of the bases

These sites took multiple direct hits early in the conflict and remain the most degraded.

1. Ali Al Salem Air Base: Multiple strikes (starting 28 Feb / 1 Mar). Extensive damage to buildings, communications infrastructure, and support facilities (visible fires/secondary detonations in videos and satellite imagery).

Status: Operations severely limited. Largely shifted to remote/dispersed ops. Limited essential personnel only on base; non-essential functions effectively relocated. Not fully abandoned but functionally degraded for sustained land-based missions.

2. Camp Buehring: Multiple strikes (1 Mar and 5 Mar). Extensive building and comms damage; drone impacts near facilities.

Status: Same as Ali Al Salem — remote operations dominant. Limited on-base personnel (skeleton crew level).

3. Camp Arifjan (major U.S. Army logistics hub): Struck 4 Mar. Significant structural damage shown in leaked satellite imagery.

Status: Limited personnel; bulk of troops working remotely or from alternative sites. Heavy logistical disruption.

4. Shuaiba Port (hosts U.S. forces/logistics): Struck 2 Mar (drone hit caused partial roof collapse). 6 U.S. service members killed.

Status: Operations highly constrained. Limited personnel remaining for critical port functions.

5. QatarAl Udeid Air Base (largest U.S. base in Middle East; CENTCOM forward HQ): Multiple strikes (starting 28 Feb; additional through early March). Extensive building/comms damage; smoke plumes visible from space. Hundreds of troops pre-emptively repositioned before major strikes.

Status: Air operations (fighter pilots/crews) continue on-site where possible. Land-based command/logistics largely remote from hotels/offices. Limited ground personnel beyond air wing.

6. BahrainNaval Support Activity Bahrain (U.S. Navy 5th Fleet HQ): Multiple strikes (starting 28 Feb). Damage to communications infrastructure (including radome); one strike alone estimated at ~$200 million.

Status: Dependents fully evacuated. Operations reduced and dispersed. Limited personnel on base; remote work heavily relied upon. Some X reports exaggerate this as "nothing remains," but verified analysis shows degraded but not zero presence.

7. United Arab Emirates (UAE)Al Dhafra Air Base: Multiple strikes (through early March). Extensive building/comms damage.

Status: Operations adjusted and limited. Limited on-base personnel; shift to remote/alternative sites.

8. Saudi ArabiaPrince Sultan Air Base: Struck starting 28 Feb / 1 Mar. Extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Status: Degraded but not as severely reported as Kuwait sites. Limited personnel for non-air functions; ops continue with constraints.

other

Other Notable Affected Sites (Lower-Profile but Confirmed Damaged)

Jordan – Muwaffaq Salti Air Base: Severe damage to air defense radar/sensor equipment (hard to repair/replace). Limited operational impact due to U.S. redundancies.

Iraq – Erbil Airport (U.S. forces hosted): Damaged in early strikes. Ops scaled back.

Additional supporting sites (e.g., UAE radar/THAAD-related facilities at Al Ruwais, Al Sader; Qatar radar at Umm Dahal): Targeted for air defense degradation. Not full bases but contributed to overall regional vulnerability.

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
3hEdited

Mention of Nixon:

Iran gets what it wants: Sanctions relief. Toll booth at Hormuz.

AND

Control of Israel -- but it has to be more than just NPT: US has to cut Israel off. Stop the money. Stop the weapons flow. Get Israelis out of the Pentagon, out of every Congressional office.

The American people are parties to this as well: Trump screwed the American people -- don't annoy me with MAGA crap, Trump went rogue on every American system. He has to pay. It's what men do. It wasn't real men who went to Tehran, it was tattooed thugs who killed little girls. Real men stood up to them.

A Hard lift?

Either that, or Trump resigns. Like Nixon.

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