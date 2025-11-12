But first …

So, the American economy is pretty big. Lots of money rides on accurate statistical data. “Impairment” of the data seems like a big deal. Next question: Who cares about October jobs data, anyway?

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ This chart = reshoring industrials and rebuilding the grid will be much more inflationary than expected = we will need YCC or we won’t succeed in reshoring bc the bond market will blow up due to inflation first. Quote￼ Javier Blas @JavierBlas 3h CHART OF THE DAY: While most of the critical minerals talk in the US is about rare earths, something far more important is happening: US aluminum all-in costs have surged to a record as traders/smelters demand huge physical premia on top of LME prices due to Trump’s tariffs.

Yesterday we noted that China is maintaining its export controls on rare earths to companies that can’t prove the rare earths will only be used for non-military applications. Today we hear:

China’s Purchases Of US Soybeans Abruptly Stops The Trump-Xi trade agreement cooled the tit-for-tat trade war between Washington and Beijing, paving the way for a more stable phase of negotiations. Both sides have made notable concessions: China curbed exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals, and the two countries agreed to suspend reciprocal port fees. Beijing also launched a flurry of “goodwill” soybean purchases following the summit, but those imports have since stalled, Bloomberg reported. This development casts uncertainty over the trade deal and raises questions about whether it will hold through the end of the year. Following an initial surge of Chinese buying late last month, agricultural traders told Bloomberg that new orders have abruptly stopped, raising doubts about Beijing’s commitment to the 12 million-ton target set by the Trump administration for the end of the year and the 25 million tons annually thereafter. “Within the industry, many view the reported commitment by China to purchase 12 million tons of US soybeans to be more of a diplomatic gesture than a firm trade deal,” said Kang Wei Cheang, an agricultural broker at StoneX Group in Singapore. …

Good news!

Major U.S. Moves Coming To Cut Coffee And Food Prices When asked about potential tariff cuts for coffee suppliers such as Brazil and Vietnam, Bessent replied, “you’re going to see some specific announcements in coming days in terms of things we don’t grow here in the United States, coffee, coffee being one of them, bananas, other fruits, things like that.”

I’d be glad to see coffee prices coming down. Would it be churlish to ask why tariffs were slapped on coffee in the first place? I mean, is it rocket science that you don’t slap tariffs on basic items that you don’t produce yourself?

With ordinary Americans hurting, his popularity among all but die hard MAGA types slipping, Trump is … pivoting to Wall Street? Believe it:

I just don’t see any of this regrowing the Main Street economy within our lifetimes. If ever. The idea of that group of people acting selflessly to help their fellow Americans is difficult to accept. That would be almost like Congress doing that. The fact that Trump reflexively points to the stock market to justify his policies speaks volumes.