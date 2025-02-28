First, a bit of cold water. I have to assume that the truly major drug cartel leaders aren’t among the 29 who were handed over to the US. Nevertheless, the word “unprecedented” keeps popping up in the news coverage for good reason:

Nick Sortor @nicksortor #BREAKING: President Trump and Secretary Rubio have secured the extradition of 29 top cartel leaders from Mexico to the U.S. for prosecution This is UNPRECEDENTED. Raphael Caro Quintero, who m*rdered a DEA Agent was just flown into New York and handed over. “This is the highest number of extraditions [in one day] in the history of Mexico, without question,” former DEA head of international operations Mike Virgil told CrashOut JUSTICE is coming, and an example will be made. h/t @ioangrillo

What this is especially about is the abduction - torture - murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena by the cartels working with corrupt Mexican officials. Here’s a link to the related news coverage today. This is typical Trump. He has a sense of justice and he doesn’t forget. Something for the Brit Deep State to ponder. Come to think of it, maybe it’s something for the entire Anglo-Zionist Deep State to ponder.