But first a bit of breaking news. The big question about the blockade has always been, How will China respond? China is not, in fact, dependent on Iranian oil, but it does purchase it for use in its energy mix—which heavily uses coal and solar as well as Russian energy. Nevertheless, it always stood to reason that China would not respond well to Trumpian bullying. They could always embargo rare earths—and may do so—but the appearance of the blockade would still rankle. That’s why this could be important:

Daily Iran News @DailyIranNews 3h￼ Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun: “We have trade and energy agreements with Iran; we expect others not to interfere in our affairs. The Strait of Hormuz is open to us.” China is issuing a warning to the US.

Trump is reportedly considering renewed bombing to, get this, force Iran to return to the negotiations that Vance walked out of under instructions from Netanyahu. The likelihood is that Trump will use up the remaining stock of JASSMs within about two weeks.

Scott Ritter argues that all this is an effort to save the Trump brand from having failure pinned on him. He’s looking for an exit and a fall guy.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ NEW: Benjamin Netanyahu claims the Trump admin reports directly to him on a daily basis He says JD Vance reported every single detail of the peace talks with Iran to him. “He reported to me in detail, as members of this administration do every day.”

मुसद्दीलाल @naeemalvik 6h Translated from Hindi Abbas Araghchi has formally tweeted about it. He says that everything was going fine. Last night, I was live until late—everything was going fine. JD Vance, who is the Vice President of America, was negotiating with the rest of the negotiation team. During this time, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner suddenly barge into the middle of the conversation, even though they were not present in that room. It is being said that they entered in the middle of the talks and brought a message from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Abbas Araghchi himself has stated that during the negotiations, JD Vance receives a call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and after that, the talks fail. Now you can understand how Israel’s influence dominates American diplomacy and its official foreign policy.

𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 @Antunes1 9h Fixed it

Megatron @Megatron_ron JUST IN: Pope Leo XIV responds to Trump’s attack: “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out about the message of the Gospel. That’s what I believe I’m here to do and what the Church is here to do. We are not politicians…I do believe in the message of the Gospel as a peacemaker.”