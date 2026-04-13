Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
3h

I had read reports that indicated 21 phone calls to and from JD Vance during the negotiating process.

If this is true that somehow Israel has the influence to disrupt and literally destroy negotiations with Iran, then obviously further attempts to do so are not going to work.

Unless Israel is eliminated from the process .

Now something else came out over the weekend that Turkey is considering invading Israel, that certainly brings a new element into consideration which brings me back to Egypt sitting on the southern border of Israel just waiting to figure out what to do.

I have been watching now Larry Davis and Professor John Mearsheimer and both think Trump is literally mentally incompetent. Neither one believe this so-called blockade could possibly work simply because the navy can’t get that close to Iran without endangering itself from attack. I would say at this point Iran has the capability of hitting the United States Navy, where they are. How are they going to interdict all the vessels coming and going in that area. They really don’t have that capability.

What if some of those ships are armed with surface to air missiles and start shooting helicopters down?

I think it’s time goes by. They’re going to be more and more people clamoring for Trump to leave office except JD Vance is not going to be any improvement whatsoever.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
3h

'White smoke emerges from White House as Trump declares himself the new Pope.'

That is hilarious. Where does the line start to kiss his ring - or did he change it to kiss his ass?

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