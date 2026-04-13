Trump: All Publicity Is Good Publicity--Putting It To The Test
But first a bit of breaking news. The big question about the blockade has always been, How will China respond? China is not, in fact, dependent on Iranian oil, but it does purchase it for use in its energy mix—which heavily uses coal and solar as well as Russian energy. Nevertheless, it always stood to reason that China would not respond well to Trumpian bullying. They could always embargo rare earths—and may do so—but the appearance of the blockade would still rankle. That’s why this could be important:
Daily Iran News @DailyIranNews
3h￼
Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun:
“We have trade and energy agreements with Iran; we expect others not to interfere in our affairs. The Strait of Hormuz is open to us.”
China is issuing a warning to the US.
Trump is reportedly considering renewed bombing to, get this, force Iran to return to the negotiations that Vance walked out of under instructions from Netanyahu. The likelihood is that Trump will use up the remaining stock of JASSMs within about two weeks.
Scott Ritter argues that all this is an effort to save the Trump brand from having failure pinned on him. He’s looking for an exit and a fall guy.
Megatron @Megatron_ron
2h￼
NEW: Benjamin Netanyahu claims the Trump admin reports directly to him on a daily basis
He says JD Vance reported every single detail of the peace talks with Iran to him.
“He reported to me in detail, as members of this administration do every day.”
मुसद्दीलाल @naeemalvik
6h
Translated from Hindi
Abbas Araghchi has formally tweeted about it. He says that everything was going fine. Last night, I was live until late—everything was going fine. JD Vance, who is the Vice President of America, was negotiating with the rest of the negotiation team.
During this time, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner suddenly barge into the middle of the conversation, even though they were not present in that room. It is being said that they entered in the middle of the talks and brought a message from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Abbas Araghchi himself has stated that during the negotiations, JD Vance receives a call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and after that, the talks fail.
Now you can understand how Israel’s influence dominates American diplomacy and its official foreign policy.
𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 @Antunes1
9h
Fixed it
Megatron @Megatron_ron
JUST IN: Pope Leo XIV responds to Trump’s attack:
“I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out about the message of the Gospel.
That’s what I believe I’m here to do and what the Church is here to do. We are not politicians…I do believe in the message of the Gospel as a peacemaker.”
Toad @LearnToToad
13h￼
White smoke emerges from White House as Trump declares himself the new Pope
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I had read reports that indicated 21 phone calls to and from JD Vance during the negotiating process.
If this is true that somehow Israel has the influence to disrupt and literally destroy negotiations with Iran, then obviously further attempts to do so are not going to work.
Unless Israel is eliminated from the process .
Now something else came out over the weekend that Turkey is considering invading Israel, that certainly brings a new element into consideration which brings me back to Egypt sitting on the southern border of Israel just waiting to figure out what to do.
I have been watching now Larry Davis and Professor John Mearsheimer and both think Trump is literally mentally incompetent. Neither one believe this so-called blockade could possibly work simply because the navy can’t get that close to Iran without endangering itself from attack. I would say at this point Iran has the capability of hitting the United States Navy, where they are. How are they going to interdict all the vessels coming and going in that area. They really don’t have that capability.
What if some of those ships are armed with surface to air missiles and start shooting helicopters down?
I think it’s time goes by. They’re going to be more and more people clamoring for Trump to leave office except JD Vance is not going to be any improvement whatsoever.
'White smoke emerges from White House as Trump declares himself the new Pope.'
That is hilarious. Where does the line start to kiss his ring - or did he change it to kiss his ass?