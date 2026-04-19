Meaning In History

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Randall Flagg's avatar
Randall Flagg
2h

Very insightful commentary. Thank you.

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Lou's avatar
Lou
37m

One thing at which Trump has been very successful at with this war is whip-sawing the markets - and front-running them. Nobody outside of Trump's circle knows how much wealth has been transferred from outsiders to insiders through these perpetual gyrations of market valuations, but we keep seeing massive derivative trades being placed minutes before Trump makes one of his (almost daily) market-moving announcements.

This might be the purpose of the war: Keep it going as a mechanism to keep transferring wealth from small-time investors with most of their life's savings in retirement accounts that are invested in rigged markets ready and ripe for fleecing. Also, to create the emergency conditions to give the government another excuse to increase its illegitimate powers to further control increasingly helpless citizens.

When the economy and financial system crashes, it's not the billionaires like Trump who will be starving and homeless.

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