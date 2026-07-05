With Trump’s polling remaining at record low levels, the MSM—including Fox—is finally drawing attention to some of Trump’s corrupt scams. For example, the insider trading, directing contracts to firms that his sons had only just got stakes in, etc. Most amazing to me have been scams like the Trump Coin and the Trump Phone. What amazes me about these two grifts is that the people Trump fleeced, the people he quite frankly preyed upon, were members of his base—the “little people” who believed in him. That’s pretty raw even by Trump’s malignant narcissist standards.

MAGAs Are Allegedly Fuming After Email Confirms They Will Never Get Their $500 Trump Phones or Deposits Back The T1 ‘Trump phone’ promised a ‘Made in the USA’ build but left buyers without devices or refunds.

No shame whatsoever.

Regarding the Trump Coin, it’s not that I feel terribly sorry for these knuckleheads, but it just somehow seems to me that a POTUS should be above this sort of grift, above shooting fish in a barrel—in a manner of speaking. Maybe I’m showing my age.

Crypto Rover @cryptorover Jul 4￼ ￼ TRUMP’S CRYPTO EMPIRE MAY GO DOWN AS ONE OF THE LARGEST RETAIL WEALTH DESTRUCTION EVENTS IN CRYPTO HISTORY. Nearly 1 MILLION wallets that bought the TRUMP memecoin are now sitting at a combined loss of $3.81 BILLION. At the same time, Donald Trump personally received a $636 MILLION payout from the same project. … This was promoted directly to millions of people by a sitting U.S. President and his family. “GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW!” was publicly posted while the token was exploding higher. The coin eventually reached $75.35. Today it trades around $1.76. Down roughly 97%. The entire structure heavily favored insiders from the beginning. … At the same time, the Trump family reportedly made around $2.3 BILLION from crypto ventures with very little downside risk. Most of the money came before retail investors even understood what they were buying, and they just became an exit liquidity.

Mario Nawfal captures the spirit of the thing, via the NYT:

Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal￼ Nearly 1 MILLION Trump supporters lost $3.81 BILLION on $TRUMP memecoin According to Nansen, 988,905 wallets are down, roughly 2 out of every 3 buyers. The coin is down 97% from its $75 peak, now ~$1.76. Meanwhile, President Trump personally pocketed $636 million from the venture as part of a $2.2B+ business haul in 2025. He promoted it heavily on Truth Social while collecting trading fees regardless of direction. ... His World Liberty Financial coin ($WLFI) tells a similar story, down 82%, with Trump & family still banking hundreds of millions via direct sales and UAE investment. Classic memecoin dynamics: Hype → Pump → Dump. Trump turned skepticism into a profit machine. Supporters who “bought the vision” are left holding the bag. Is this “winning”… or just another high-stakes grift dressed as investment opportunity? Source: NY Times / Writer: Jamie

Meanwhile, according to an article in the UK Telegraph, Trump—like the true narcissist and deeply insecure person he is—is feeling sorry for himself and looking for someone to blame for all the things going wrong. A lot of this revolves around his war on Iran. At least one hundred countries have sent representatives—mostly quite high level officials—to the funeral of Iran’s religious leader whom Trump murdered (along with his family) and then, weirdly, called “one of the most evil people in history.” I guess that shows what the rest of the world thinks of Trump. Trump professed himself to be “shocked” at the vast turnout for the funeral and suggested that the people who were crying were crying “fake tears”. And to make some point that only he understood he added that he could have eliminated all those people, but then he would have had nobody to negotiate with. Do you get the idea that maybe Trump is jealous of the late Supreme Leader’s popularity? Follow the link for an aerial view. :

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 3h￼ This massive unity is the result of Trump’s Iran war and the foreign assassination of the Supreme Leader Iran survived and that changed everything And Iran is now THE rising power in the Middle East, little chance it will voluntarily surrender Hormuz

Speaking of Hormuz, Simplicius has a post today that covers some of the recent back and forth regarding the strait. In addition to what Simplicius says, I’ve also heard that Trump has appealed to China to bail him out the mess he’s made. We’ve covered this recently, but I like Simplicius’ summary which, to me, highlights Trump’s narcissistic refusal to own his screwups and his manic search for some face saving subterfuge or “deal”:

Iran Stands Firm on Hormuz as US Desperately Dangles Carrots to No Avail Iran has refused to make any concessions to the US because it knows the treacherous Trump administration has no principles whatsoever when it comes to honoring deals. All the while, the US has resorted to outright begging and making every possible concession to avert the humiliation of accepting a Hormuz with tolls: WSJ writes: The U.S. and Oman are looking for ways to break Iran’s insistence on charging tolls for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Their chief lever in indirect talks was a promise to unfreeze some of the $100 billion in Iranian funds held overseas. The U.S. diplomats offered a trade-off to Iran, the people said: Relinquish its claim to control the strait and renounce toll payments in exchange for billions of dollars of unfrozen funds.

￼But, perhaps more to the main point, further down Simplicius links to a UK Telegraph article on the unraveling of the Trump administration, with Trump seeking someone else to blame for his woes:

Inside the crumbling court of King Donald As America throws its big birthday bash, Trump is seething over plunging poll ratings and searching for scapegoats Sources have described to The Telegraph an embattled atmosphere inside a White House consumed by crises, and the president’s unhappiness as he searches for scapegoats. “He is in such a foul mood. He is so annoyed at White House staff because everything is going wrong,” a source close to the administration told The Telegraph. “The poll numbers are bad, and he thinks that everyone is doing nothing to fix it.” Rising fuel prices caused by a lengthy and messy war in Iran have plunged Mr Trump’s approval ratings to a record low. Sources close to the president say he is so anxious about looming midterm losses that he is weighing who around him is an asset – and who has become a liability.

Robert Barnes claims that the search for a scapegoat has extended as far as Veep Vance—Barnes states that Trump has sought advice as to whether it’s possible to fire a Veep. Interestingly, according to the Telegraph, they guy who’s most on the outs with Trump is his own close friend, Howard Lutnick—who, like Trump, was also a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. It seems that Trump is irked by two things. First, Lutnick has a habit of trying to steal spotlight share from Trump, and second, Trump thinks Lutnick is making too much money off insider trader schemes.

However, one man has fallen out of favour with the president more than anyone else: Howard Lutnick. In a White House that prizes spectacle, the commerce secretary has mastered the art of the big announcement. But behind the scenes, his habit of getting out in front of the president on announcements has left him with few friends ... … Since then, Mr Lutnick has … provoked the wrath of the president about how much the Lutnick family was allegedly profiting from trade deals.

The article—highly recommended—goes on to discuss Bessent’s dominant role in the administration as well as the Rubio - Vance rivalry, which we touched on yesterday. But always there is the figure of Trump, consumed with his image and his insecurities. Uncontrollable. And, of course, it all comes back to his crazy wars:

At the height of the war in Iran, even Mr Trump’s closest aides struggled to keep pace with his relentless updates on Truth Social, his own social media platform, which generated a lot of noise but no discernible diplomatic progress. One source described how Mr Trump had become more irritable, and claimed he was sleeping less and writing unchecked posts as aides – who reportedly urged the president to rein in his social media activity – were unable to intervene. At one point during the conflict, Susie Wiles, Mr Trump’s all-powerful chief of staff, is said to have expressed concern that aides were giving the president “a rose-coloured view” of the war.

It’s worth recalling Tucker Carlson’s warning to Trump, who now has no one to blame but himself—but, as always, refuses to do so: