Meaning In History

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
25m

Maybe the fools who paid good fiat $$$ for phones and "coins" will realize that they got fleeced.

I figured that out without wasting money, I did waste my vote . . .

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
40m

The term "insane" is thrown around casually these days. But Trump is in fact insane.

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