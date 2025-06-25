Virtually any presidential administration ends up being a mixed bag, sooner or later. Trump 2.0 has devolved into that mixed bag far sooner than most of us expected. This reality hasn’t dawned on most his Trump’s core supporters for the simple reason that most of that core are focused on domestic culture wars, where they believe that the war for the American Republic is taking place. That’s entirely understandable and not wrong—from that perspective. Despite the fact that I’ve been writing about geopolitics for the last several years, for most of my life I’ve been focused on social conservative issues. I still am, but I’ve also come to the realization that America is now an international empire—the Anglo-Zionist Empire—and that the future of the America we know in our daily lives is closely bound up with the future of the failing Anglo-Zionist Empire. Whatever the devolution to a multi-polar world brings, that future will affect all Americans and most of the rest of the world.

What I’m saying is what I’ve said several times in the course of these past six months. I won’t be spending time on Trump’s successes on the domestic front. Most of those successes are dependent upon confirmation by the SCOTUS. That’s coming, slowly but surely. As I’ve said, whatever John Roberts may think of Trump as a person, Roberts is not about to cut his nose to spite his face—he won’t tear down what’s left of our constitutional order just to spite Trump. As predicted, Trump’s legal team is gradually winning most of these fights, transforming America’s constitutional order in the direction that Roberts himself has been moving—cautiously but steadily. Forget about the immigration cases that are mostly going Trump’s way, as forseen. The big administrative state cases are fundamentally changing the American constitutional landscape in ways that will be difficult to ever roll back. The fact that a recent major admin law case went 8-0 speaks volumes. Getting control of spending is, of course, a totally different matter, but even here the legal wins regarding presidential powers over executive agencies have great potential.

There’s more good news out there on the DEI front, but that will suffice for the good news. That domestic agenda is what got Trump elected, in the eyes of his core voters. Trump made a deal to get back to the Oval Office, and that domestic agenda was part of the deal because that was what would be able to sell another Trump presidency. However, the rest of the deal, the largely unspoken part, was the foreign policy part. That part of Trump’s deal was made with billionaire Jewish Nationalists and their paid co-optees in the Deep State—the Rubios, Ratcliffes, the generals, and their enablers in Congress. The foreign policy part of the deal involved something like a Biden regime on steroids—more vigorous bullying and war making. That agenda was actively falsified for the most part—Trump ran overtly as a “peace candidate,” although there were hints regarding the true agenda. The reality is that within a very few months Trump became a war president—economically and militarily.

The reason behind this seeming transformation is simple. Trump was allowed back in the White House in order to salvage the Anglo-Zionist Empire, by shoring up its fiscal foundations. America’s debt has become unsustainable to the point that the reign of King Dollar is in peril, and without continued dollar hegemony the Anglo-Zionist Empire will devolve into one of several poles of geopolitical power and influence—and perhaps not the most important. Such a result is anathema to the interests of Jewish Nationalists and their fellow travelers in the financialized economies of the West, because in a multi-polar world they will lose their leading role. The solution is, in essence, a recolonization of the rest of the world. This project is existential for the Empire.

The effort has largely fallen on its face.

The project to extend the American portion of the Empire to most of North America. The incorporation of Canada—in whole or part—and of Greenland may yet come off at some time in the future, providing collateral (natural resources) for more indebtedness in the long term. The problem is that America needs debt relief in the short term.

That short term problem was supposed to be handled through a combination of high tech monopolies (especially AI) and tariff shock and awe. This combination was supposed to bring in vast new revenue to help handle the debt. Both initiatives appear to have failed. Shortly after Trump’s inauguration it became apparent that China is the country that will develop an insurmountable lead in AI for decades to come. Following on that disappointment the tariff shock and awe has turned into an exercise in running in sand. China simply wasn’t bowled over by Trump’s sudden offensive, and China’s resolution has stiffened global resistance. Nor has saber rattling directed at China had any effect. And so the focus has shifted back to America trying to get its fiscal house in order—good luck with that—rather than getting the rest of the world to pay down our indebtedness. The fiscal foundations of the Anglo-Zionist are, if anything, weaker than when Trump took office. This is not to say that Trump could have prevented this, but his attempts have been unrealistic at best.

On the military front, Trump has pursued unwinnable but very expensive wars. In the process he has utterly destroyed his own credibility with foreign powers by a policy of lying and of taking a personal part in covert operations—receiving the “golden pager” from Netanyahu was a new low for a POTUS—something any president should absolutely steer clear of.

During Trump’s campaign as the peace candidate he made much of ending the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. Of course, he framed it rather differently, presenting himself, falsely, as a disinterested bystander. In reality, once inaugurated, it became crystal clear that Trump was not seeking “peace” at all. He was simply attempting to implement the Biden fallback strategy of a “frozen conflict”—con Russia into accepting strategic defeat through the mechanism of a “ceasefire”. The objective was to detach Russia from China, to isolate China. Putin played along with that, but he wasn’t fooled at all. Peace will come on Russian terms and in Russia’s good time. But Trump made matters much worse, hardening Russian resolve, by going along with several extremely misguided attacks on Russian territory. Any idea that Trump could ever be trusted by Russia or China is out the window.

To make it all worse, Trump has played a mug’s game in the Middle East. Admittedly, this was part of the deal he made with his billionaire Jewish Nationalist backers, but there is no excuse for the course he has pursued.

As if Trump’s active support for genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing throughout Palestine, with a death toll approaching a half a million. Trump has also supported the jihadist regime in what used to be Syria, which from the start has been butchering Christians and Alawites. The world is watching and is horrified by America’s and Trump’s savagery directed at innocents. I personally believe that if Trump had appealed to the American people he could have extricated America from this crimes. He has chosen not to do so, relying instead on the judgment of the most extreme and inhuman Jewish Nationalist policies. Can America’s standing in the world ever recover?

What can one say about Trump’s farcical—but still savage—war against Yemen? Yemen has been doing what it can to halt the Jewish Nationalist onslaught against the largely defenseless population of Gaza. Trump allowed Mossad briefers in the Oval Office to talk him into a foolish and immoral war in which the US was humiliated on the world stage. He followed up that sorry performance by ignoring US intelligence in favor of Mossad’s lies—by implicating himself personally in the Israeli sneak attack on Iran, even gloating at the death of Iranian negotiators.

These serial foreign policy disasters show no sign of ending. Trump is spinning his war on Iran as some sort of triumph, but everyone knows it’s a lie. Trump went along with the usual Jewish Nationalist fantasy narratives of the great victory to come, and then was forced to bail Israel out. Throughout, the world was treated to the spectacle of a POTUS flip flopping his public narratives on a virtually hour to hour basis. But this war is not ended. Any idea of some Middle East accord involving an alternative or competitor to China’s Belt and Road Initiative is out the window. Along with any trust in Trump personally or in America as a country. Trump has also positioned himself in dangerous territory politically. A recession is probably a matter of when rather that if. When that happens, Trump will be working from a position of overall weakness. All of this militates strongly against Trump’s main task of maintaining the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s hegemony:

I’ll end with a fairly lengthy excerpt from Simplicius’ really excellent summary SitRep of the latest debacle that Trump involved the US in: