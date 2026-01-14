Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

Mark Wauck
28m

Regarding reports that Trump is "standing down" because "the killing has stopped" ...

I assume that Iran is being fed huge amounts of ISR type intel by Russia and China. They should be acutely aware of the possibility that Trump would be trying to hoodwink them again into a sense of complacency.

Steghorn21
6h

Stocks and precious metals are hitting a record high, but just as relevant is the fact that Trump's supporting heading towards the mid-terms in heading for a massive decline. He really believes that an attack on Iran will not only satisfy his Zionist paymasters but win back voters. Meanwhile, Larry Johnson speculates that the person who put a $400k bet on war with Iran starting on 31st Jan is one of Trump's kids. Wouldn't surprise me.

