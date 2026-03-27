Trita Parsi On The Dynamics Against A Simple TACO
A partial transcript follows.
In the first excerpt, Parsi—in effect—addresses the utter idiocy, the complete failure of understanding, that led to Trump painting himself into a corner.
No Good Offramp? The War in Iran - From Bad to Worse - Live with Trita Parsi!
[Iran is] terrified of a scenario in which there will just be another ceasefire and the United States and Israel will use that ceasefire to rearm, regroup and then relaunch the war in a couple months. The Iranians cannot tolerate that. What they’re talking about now is: No ceasefire, an end to the war, a durable, enduring end to the war. As a result, they’re not going to let this go just because the US walks away. They will continue to close this race. They have leverage now for the first time in several years, and they’re not going to give it up easily. And so, they’re going to make certain demands in order to agree to end the war. Some of them, I think, are completely unrealistic. Some of them, I think, are doable. And some of them I think are completely non-negotiable from the Iranian side.
So for instance, I do believe that they will ask for sanctions relief in order to agree to open the straits. 5 weeks ago, two weeks ago, this would have been inconceivable. But the reality is Trump has already offered them and given them sanctions relief because he unsanctioned Iran’s oil on the water. The Iranians had tons of oil in tanker ships on the water. Trump unsanctioned them so that they could be sold because Trump was in dire need of getting gas prices down in the United States. So Trump is very sensitive to rising oil prices and, of course, the Iranians are actively working to push up oil prices as a way of squeezing the United States. But right now they are not only getting formal sanctions relief. The war itself, paradoxically--this I did not predict--has offered the Iranians sanctions relief or actually become sanctions relief. The Iranians are now selling more oil than they were prior to the war. Prior to the war, they sold less than 1.1 million barrels a day at a price of $65 minus 18 for the kind of sanctions discount they had to give. Now they’re selling about 1.5 million at a price of $110 with only a discount of $2 to $4. They’re selling almost 50% more oil than before at a price almost three times of what they did before.
But they give up that [de facto sanctions relief if they] go back to the previous status quo. I’m not saying they’re winning because of this. I’m just saying that time is far more on their side than that of trust[ing Trump based on Trump’s] massive miscalculation going into this war in the first place. So to get out of this war, the Iranians are going to demand some form of [formal, guaranteed] sanctions relief. For Iran, [sanctions relief] is a guarantee that the war will not start again, because if they don’t get sanctions relief, they will be in a state of continuous weakening. These sanctions are very, very devastating to the Iranian economy and if they get weaker in their view and--I think they’re right on this--that will only invite further attacks. Because it’s precisely this [Anglo-Zionist] perception--an erroneous perception, but nevertheless--this perception of Iranian weakness that created this idea of a window of opportunity to attack Iran. So they need to change their own trajectory after this war as part of the deterrence against getting attacked again.
So Trump just walking away, I don’t think it’s going to be enough. The Iranians will likely continue to close the straits and they will likely continue to strike at Israel, and that will put Trump in a very bad position. Either he continues to stay out of the war--and by [thus separating the US and Israel that] would be a huge win for the Iranians, a major loss for the Israelis--or he goes back into the war. And then his credibility would be completely destroyed every time that he says that he’s won the war or every time he says that there’s some diplomacy going on. So Trump’s going to be put in a very bad position. That’s why I think this idea of just declaring victory is not a smart move. He actually needs to prepare the ground for this by making some sort of a deal with the Iranians.
Next, Parsi—again, in effect—addresses the idiocy of Trump adopting the nihilism of Jewish Nationalism, which destroyed all his credibility. That works for Jewish Nationalists, but it doesn’t work for America.
First, I think your point is really very, very important. We really need to take into account that the manner in which we have sabotaged diplomacy before walking out of the JCPOA, but then also twice bombing the Iranians in the middle of negotiations, is devastating to American credibility. And when your credibility is low, it raises the cost of future agreements because the other side is going to ask for far more robust guarantees because you have a track record of not delivering. It’s just like if you fail on a lot of your credit cards or on your mortgage, the bank is going to ask for way more collateral before they ever agree to give you another loan.
So, that is what is happening to our credibility right now. And it’s not a future problem. It’s a now problem. We started this war four weeks ago in the midst of negotiations. And now Trump is having a hard time finding a pathway back to the negotiating table in which the Iranians agreed to show up. Because why would they at this point? Now, in my view they should, ultimately. But we have to recognize that we have disincentivized them from actually engaging with us diplomatically, and we may have thought that that was a smart rule from us because we’re in a position of strength. But guess what? We’re not in a position of strength right now, and we do need these talks, and we’ve made it more difficult for ourselves to be able to secure our interest with this behavior.
Finally, Parsi addresses the worst and best case scenarios:
I do think that we are going to need some sort of a negotiation that involves other major powers. This is not something that at this point can be resolved any longer just by these regional states that are very very good diplomatically--like Oman and Qatar--but don’t have much weight in and of themselves. Whereas Russia or China, that are [UNSC] veto carrying countries, or the Europeans, carries a different weight. I think it would be much riskier for the United States, for instance, to start bombing again in the middle of a negotiation in which you have some of these major powers involved.
The worst case scenario, in my view, is that we actually try to take some islands. We put ground troops into play. I think there’s going to be a massacre. I don’t think there’s going to be a decisive victory. I think it’s going to lead to a scenario that will be exactly the type of escalation trap that Bob Pape has been warning us about for quite some time.
This is the Jewish Nationalist goal.
And that could trigger some of these other worst case scenarios that you mentioned--such as that they would go after desalination plants in GCC or even the power grids in Israel. The reality is that the power grids in Israel are more vulnerable than the Iranian ones. And as a result we would just see a global depression as a result of this war.
Best case scenario is that the administration has come to terms with reality. This war is not going well. It’s much better to end it rather than thinking that over time there will be some sort of a miraculous turnaround. It won’t happen. It didn’t happen in Iraq. It didn’t happen in Afghanistan. It won’t happen here either.
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Every time you think Trump cannot screw things up more - he screws them up more
I fell for it again, I thought the 10 day promise of no attacks would be kept.
I do not know if Trump feels he is clever, - here is an idea, I'll make a promise and fool the Iranians again, - good one, tricked them again ?
Measuring How stupid Trump Is:
- is a bit difficult to determine, every time you think you have a grasp of his stupidity, he fools you again. He consistently proves he is simply more stupid than previously imagined - so at least he is consistent.
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On the willingness to trust the US and ISR to negotiate in good faith, it's not just the decapitation strike that kicked off this war and the earlier killing of another Iranian negotiating team, is also the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in Tehran in 2024, the assassination of Nasrallah in Beruit, the killing of Soleimani in 2020, etc. Tehran's expectation on entering into negotiations in that the negotiators will be killed.