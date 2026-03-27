Meaning In History

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Joe's avatar
Joe
2h

Every time you think Trump cannot screw things up more - he screws them up more

I fell for it again, I thought the 10 day promise of no attacks would be kept.

I do not know if Trump feels he is clever, - here is an idea, I'll make a promise and fool the Iranians again, - good one, tricked them again ?

Measuring How stupid Trump Is:

- is a bit difficult to determine, every time you think you have a grasp of his stupidity, he fools you again. He consistently proves he is simply more stupid than previously imagined - so at least he is consistent.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
1h

On the willingness to trust the US and ISR to negotiate in good faith, it's not just the decapitation strike that kicked off this war and the earlier killing of another Iranian negotiating team, is also the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in Tehran in 2024, the assassination of Nasrallah in Beruit, the killing of Soleimani in 2020, etc. Tehran's expectation on entering into negotiations in that the negotiators will be killed.

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