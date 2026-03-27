A partial transcript follows.

In the first excerpt, Parsi—in effect—addresses the utter idiocy, the complete failure of understanding, that led to Trump painting himself into a corner.

No Good Offramp? The War in Iran - From Bad to Worse - Live with Trita Parsi!

[Iran is] terrified of a scenario in which there will just be another ceasefire and the United States and Israel will use that ceasefire to rearm, regroup and then relaunch the war in a couple months. The Iranians cannot tolerate that. What they’re talking about now is: No ceasefire, an end to the war, a durable, enduring end to the war. As a result, they’re not going to let this go just because the US walks away. They will continue to close this race. They have leverage now for the first time in several years, and they’re not going to give it up easily. And so, they’re going to make certain demands in order to agree to end the war. Some of them, I think, are completely unrealistic. Some of them, I think, are doable. And some of them I think are completely non-negotiable from the Iranian side.

So for instance, I do believe that they will ask for sanctions relief in order to agree to open the straits. 5 weeks ago, two weeks ago, this would have been inconceivable. But the reality is Trump has already offered them and given them sanctions relief because he unsanctioned Iran’s oil on the water. The Iranians had tons of oil in tanker ships on the water. Trump unsanctioned them so that they could be sold because Trump was in dire need of getting gas prices down in the United States. So Trump is very sensitive to rising oil prices and, of course, the Iranians are actively working to push up oil prices as a way of squeezing the United States. But right now they are not only getting formal sanctions relief. The war itself, paradoxically--this I did not predict--has offered the Iranians sanctions relief or actually become sanctions relief. The Iranians are now selling more oil than they were prior to the war. Prior to the war, they sold less than 1.1 million barrels a day at a price of $65 minus 18 for the kind of sanctions discount they had to give. Now they’re selling about 1.5 million at a price of $110 with only a discount of $2 to $4. They’re selling almost 50% more oil than before at a price almost three times of what they did before.

But they give up that [de facto sanctions relief if they] go back to the previous status quo. I’m not saying they’re winning because of this. I’m just saying that time is far more on their side than that of trust[ing Trump based on Trump’s] massive miscalculation going into this war in the first place. So to get out of this war, the Iranians are going to demand some form of [formal, guaranteed] sanctions relief. For Iran, [sanctions relief] is a guarantee that the war will not start again, because if they don’t get sanctions relief, they will be in a state of continuous weakening. These sanctions are very, very devastating to the Iranian economy and if they get weaker in their view and--I think they’re right on this--that will only invite further attacks. Because it’s precisely this [Anglo-Zionist] perception--an erroneous perception, but nevertheless--this perception of Iranian weakness that created this idea of a window of opportunity to attack Iran. So they need to change their own trajectory after this war as part of the deterrence against getting attacked again.

So Trump just walking away, I don’t think it’s going to be enough. The Iranians will likely continue to close the straits and they will likely continue to strike at Israel, and that will put Trump in a very bad position. Either he continues to stay out of the war--and by [thus separating the US and Israel that] would be a huge win for the Iranians, a major loss for the Israelis--or he goes back into the war. And then his credibility would be completely destroyed every time that he says that he’s won the war or every time he says that there’s some diplomacy going on. So Trump’s going to be put in a very bad position. That’s why I think this idea of just declaring victory is not a smart move. He actually needs to prepare the ground for this by making some sort of a deal with the Iranians.