Meaning In History

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dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
3h

Great post and a great description of how Congress is sublimating its own duties (promoting U.S. interests) and in fact the veracity of its own government to those of Israel.

Kudos to Mary Ellen: "It’s just stunning to me that he did this a second time without changing anything, thinking that the same method, the same strategy, everything else the same would lead to a different result." This proves that these actions are not a factor of sanity but rather of corrupt influence.

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Casey Bowles's avatar
Casey Bowles
4h

One almost wishes these fools would keep pushing this Israel integration shite, as it is only backfiring more spectacularly the harder they push it, and the noticing is only increasing as a result. And, that is ultimately how one gets the jew out of American political, economic, and cultural life.

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