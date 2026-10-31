Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
39m

Recall too that I suggested coordination between the generals and Chris Murphy, to have Murphy say, Hey, I saw the Trump plan and it's INSANE! Works really well with a market crash.

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
21m

"But he’s threatening to do even worse. "

That's the plan of his controllers. We are no where near the end goal. Much more pain is necessary

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