I like that better than October Surprise. Is that what’s going on? It sure looks like it. Ken Griffin, just a couple of weeks ago, saying that “we’re in a bubble” was something you could pretty much take to the bank. Philip Pilkington maintains that the the AI game was pretty much treading water since the Deep Seek Shock—per Brave AI:

The DeepSeek Shock refers to the January 2025 event where Chinese AI startup DeepSeek released its R1 and V3 models, which rivaled US competitors like OpenAI in performance but were trained for a fraction of the cost (approx. $6 million vs. billions). This disrupted global markets by challenging assumptions that US export controls on chips would guarantee American AI dominance and that massive compute investments were necessary for frontier models. The immediate impact included a $1 trillion wipeout in US tech market capitalization and a 17% drop in Nvidia’s stock value on January 27, 2025. While the shock spurred fears of a Chinese lead and concerns over data security and “distillation” of US models, the AI boom ultimately persisted, with US firms like Microsoft and Google continuing to expand cloud revenues and capital expenditures.

But, just days before the midterms? PP went there with Mario:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 19h￼ Looks like the Big Kahuna market crash might be here: perfectly timed to nuke Trump before the midterms, a possibility I wrote about almost two years ago.

This is what PP called the Trussification of Trump—creating a financial crisis to take Trump out.

@MarioNawfal and I discuss the consequences of the current market crash. Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal￼ ￼ The AI bubble may be bursting, and the damage could go far beyond tech stocks. I spoke with economist Philip Pilkington as another brutal selloff hit the technology sector. Intel plunged, Alphabet and Amazon have suffered major declines, and Philip says the warning signs are starting to resemble the final stages of a financial bubble. But his biggest concern isn’t the stock market. It’s the enormous amount of money already poured into AI infrastructure. Philip compared today’s data center boom to America’s 19th-century railroad mania. Both involved extraordinary investment in infrastructure built on the assumption that future demand would justify the cost. Some of those railroads never found enough customers. Philip fears the same could happen to data centers. And unlike the dot-com bubble, he argues that AI spending has become a major driver of the real economy. If investment suddenly dries up, the consequences could spread well beyond Silicon Valley. He also raised a provocative theory: that major investors may be accelerating the selloff ahead of the US midterms to hurt Trump politically. That’s his interpretation, not an established fact. AI will change the world. But have investors spent FAR more money than the technology can earn back?!

OK, let’s go into PP’s thesis a bit, with some transcriptions that don’t show up in Mario’s summary. Big Kahuna Crash? Here’s what PP means:

Look, you never want to call a bubble bursting until it’s happened, but this really looks like a bubble burst. And here’s the thing—it’s just before the midterms. I think it was going to burst anyway, but I think a bunch of people who have gotten a bit sick of Trump decided to burst it before the midterms. PIMCO 2 days ago. PIMCO, which is the world’s biggest bond fund, PIMCO is one of the big boys in the markets. PIMCO dumped 50% of its AI debt. I think that’s what triggered these sell-offs. That’s a political decision to make, to dump 50% of your AI debt and set off a market sell-off a week before a midterm. And if you think that the people on the PIMCO board don’t know that’s a political decision, then you’re underestimating the intelligence of the PIMCO board. I think that this thing was going to collapse pretty soon. Like it was on its last legs. And I think words going around like why not? Everyone’s mad at Trump for the Iran war and the inflation and the high interest rates. This is what’s helping pop the bubble. Well, why not give the guy a bloody nose on Tuesday? Like let the air out of the bubble now rather than in a month’s time and let it be reflected in the polls. Americans are going to go to the polls on Tuesday watching their 401 Ks decline by significant amounts, probably getting headlines on Monday saying that there’s a stock market crash. That’s how people are going to the polls on Tuesday. So, how do you think they’re going to vote? By Monday CNN will be reporting on a potential stock market crash. And on Tuesday people will go to the polls.

The overnight effect? Recall that I’ve been talking about Trump barnstorming the country to try to save the Senate so he could go to war again?

Mario: On Polymarket the odds of the Democrats winning the Senate were 65% 4 days ago. Now it’s at 74%. [laughter] PP: Oh, what a coincidence!

And then PP expands on Trump’s Trussification—as it appears to be happening:

PP: I wrote an article about this way before it happened and even mentioned it to some people in the Trump administration—that I thought the Democrats were going to try what I called the Trussification of Trump, where they [the Yookay Deep State] basically engineered a financial crisis to oust Liz Truss. And I said, ‘Jeez, it worked so well that they’re going to try this on Trump. They have to try it on Trump.’ And I wrote an article about it back in early 2025 or maybe it was like 2024. I also told senior people in the Trump administration after the election, before the inauguration, that this was going to happen. And I heard it played a role in some appointments thinking through this thing because it was raised.

In fact, I do recalll PP warning that this was coming.

With the Iran war thing I think [the Trump regime] just Trussed themselves. They just wrecked the economy so much [all on their own] that nobody even had to step in. Well, looks like I was wrong. They are stepping in and they’re creating a big financial crisis and it’s driving the Polymarket odds just as it should. Mario: And you think Wall Street is trying to get rid of Trump? Why would they do that though? He’s very friendly to the AI sector. PP: Cuz he’s creating global chaos and interest rates are going up. Like, ‘He’s going to destroy us all! Help!’ That’s what people are thinking on Wall Street. Trump’s not popular on Wall Street. Maybe they don’t say it publicly. After the Iran war, Trump’s not popular anywhere except the military-industrial complex. But there are still strongly Democrat-aligned people on Wall Street. Wall Street is naturally Democrat and has been at least since Clinton. [It’s an Anglo-Zionist stronghold.] Do you remember Rob Rubin and Greenspan and the boys. Hank Paulson was the George W. Bush guy, but they were always more Democrats or squishy liberal GOP guys. So, the the Democrats still have a real hold in in Wall Street. Some of them like Jamie Dimon will be pragmatic and occasionally say something interesting. I think Dimon’s kind of interesting and maybe has opinions of his own. But, the average person on Wall Street is a Dem, for sure, and a donor. I mean, look at the donations. Wall Street massively backed the the Harris campaign and the Clinton campaign before that, and the Biden campaign. The Democrat party is the party of big finance now. Not the Republican party. The Republican party is the party of what my friend once called dirty industries. Tobacco, oil, things that other people don’t want to touch. That’s why all the magical AI has come out of those dirty industries.

OK, flash back to PIMCO’s clearly political decision to dump all that AI debt. What else happened at just about that time? That’s right. Ron Lauder gave his interview to Haaretz, disavowing the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East. At the time I commented that Lauder was not going out on a limb all by himself. Lauder may be a very rich guy and president of the World Jewish Congress, but he’s still fronting for others—more or less like Trump fronts for others.

What’s got these guys all in a lather, that they decided they couldn’t let this go on any longer—if PP is right? They’re probably, in inner circles, saying something like this. ‘Yeah, we know that Mark Wauck keeps saying that even Trump isn’t crazy enough to resume a major kinetic attack on Iran—the dynamics are just too disastrous. But can we really make that bet—that this is all a massive bluff by Trump—when we have the means at hand to pull the plug on this crazy guy Trump?’

Well, what would you do if you were one of those big money guys? I’d pull the plug and get PIMCO to lead the charge. Trump has trashed the world economy—the full dimensions are only now becoming visible. But he’s threatening to do even worse. Can he be trusted to TACO from what Wauck says is a bluff? This is a guy who went bankrupt six times. Pull that plug!

Interesting times.