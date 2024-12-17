The Anglo-Zionist political establishment is doing all in its power to control Donald Trump, even to the extent of sabotaging the possibility of peace in the world. Trump is playing along in some respects, yet keeping his cards close to the vest in other respects. We’re left waiting, much as Putin seems to be waiting—not allowing provocations to lead him out onto a limb. These are scary times, with the real actors concealing themselves from We the People. It takes quite a feat of imagination to pretend that America is still any sort of constitutional republic. The controllers are so much in control that they remain unnamed. But there’s a bright

James O'Keefe @JamesOKeefeIII "Joe Biden is, like, dead. Not literally. Like, he, like, can't say a sentence," admits Henry Appel, advisor at the National Security Council (NSC), about the current state of the President’s health. Appel, who works in the Intelligence Programs Directorate, noted his team's responsibility for providing senior policymakers with top secrets, stating, "We give all of the senior policymakers all of the secrets." He went on to describe Biden’s deteriorating communication skills as a concern, adding, "[Biden] can't say a sentence." Recalling a phone call in which the President struggled to understand the simple phrase, “novel phenomenon,” Appel shared "He [Biden] was just like, 'What do you mean, like a book?' when my boss [Jake Sullivan] used the word 'novel.'” Appel didn't stop there; he also recounted an exchange from a call with @JoeBiden, revealing, “I picked up the phone and said, 'Hello, Mr. President'... and he asked for Jake [Sullivan]. After a brief exchange, Biden called me back 10 seconds later asking again, ‘Is Jake there?’” Appel told Biden, “No, he's traveling with you,” adding, “He's on the same trip that you are.” Appel also described his perspective on the results of @realDonaldTrump’s 2024 election victory, stating that White House officials felt “trauma-bonded" after the election, adding, “We're also all kind of concerned about them [Trump Administration] coming after us.” @JakeSullivan46 @NSC_Spox @POTUS @KamalaHarris @VP 1:11 PM · Dec 16, 2024

Yeah, so maybe these creeps (yes, I try to keep this family friendly) should be concerned that someone will be coming after them—for their part in perpetrating a hoax of this sort on the American people. Then again, how many votes did Zhou and Kama Sutra legitimately garner? That’s scary, too.

Remember. This situation is NOT a surprise to any DC insiders—including GOP establishment figures like senators and the former AG, Bluto Barr. They knew what they were handing the American people over to when they stabbed the nation in the back.

Meanwhile …

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ There is a man in the White House imposing energy sanctions to destroy Europe and pushing the world to the brink of nuclear conflict. His own staff say he can’t say a sentence or understand basic phrases. No one is stopping this. You live in a clown world run by morons. ￼ 3:11 AM · Dec 17, 2024

No one is stopping this or even insisting on basic accountability. Who honestly thinks that Zhou can make informed decisions—beyond, maybe, his choice of ice cream?

On the other hand, maybe the seriousness of our dilemma is getting through even to the captive media. Why else would the Telegraph print an article like this?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The Chinese are serious about hitting back hard in a trade war. But the Trump team might pivot in a more constructive direction. Perhaps a new Plaza Accord or even a new Bretton Woods-style monetary system based on our research at @hiia_budapest

Here’s what Pilkington is basing his cautious optimism on:

Could Trump create a new monetary system? BY PHILIP PILKINGTON Wall Street is having a hard time trying to figure out the incoming Trump presidency. After the election, the US dollar rallied based on the idea that the new administration would unleash a wave of tariffs. This would drive up inflation, which in turn would provoke the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. The strong dollar trade is now reversing, however, with Wall Street firms saying they expect the currency to decline by anywhere between 2% and 7% in 2025. What has happened? Analysts no longer seem convinced that Trump will engage in a trade war. While he has consistently stated his intention to ramp up tariffs — two weeks ago he took aim at Mexico and Canada — chatter behind the scenes suggests that this might just be rhetoric aimed at softening up the other side to negotiate a deal. There are a few public indications that this might be the case. The first is the nomination of Scott Bessent to the position of secretary of the Treasury. Bessent is a hedge fund manager who used to work for George Soros, but has since become a regular staple around Mar-a-Lago and MAGA world more generally. Although he has made some protectionist noises in the past, he is far from a typical tariff advocate. Over the summer, he stated in an interview that rather than pushing the world into a trade war, the United States and its partners should focus on creating a new monetary system similar to the Bretton Woods system that emerged after the Second World War. Related to this is the suggestion, floated by Trump himself, that China’s Xi Jinping should attend January’s inauguration. This is a highly unusual gesture, as it is rare for foreign leaders to attend American presidential inaugurations — and unheard of that a leader from a country with relatively poor bilateral ties would attend. But the invitation has led some to speculate that Trump might be working on getting “the mother of all deals” with the Chinese. Depending on what the end product looks like, a new monetary system could be revolutionary in its implications. At the more moderate end of the spectrum, the deal might resemble the Plaza Accords agreed between Japan and the United States in the Eighties. At the time, Japan was running far too large a trade surplus with the United States and so the two countries agreed that they would manage a decline in the value of the US dollar relative to the yen to iron out the trade imbalances. A new Plaza Accord would help close the American trade deficit and rebalance the two economies. On the more radical end of the spectrum would be a genuinely new monetary architecture likely integrating John Maynard Keynes’s concept of the bancor, essentially a global bank and currency. Keynes proposed the bancor arrangement at the 1944 Bretton Woods conference, but it was rejected in favour of a gold-backed dollar because the Americans recognised the power of the dollar as a reserve currency. The bancor was set up so that it would force automatic adjustments on countries that ran imbalanced trade, whether that was a trade surplus or deficit.

I’m not sure I can share Pilkington’s optimism. Regarding China, Xi has turned down the invite to the inauguration extravaganza. That should come as no surprise. Americans, especially Americans like Trump, delight in flamboyant gestures. Not so the cautious Chinese. Xi will want to verify before trusting—or even getting too close to negotiations. As for anything like a new Plaza Accord, I very much suspect that the Chinese are far too smart—and in a much stronger position than Japan was—too fall for that. The Chinese are perfectly capable of doing a simple search—like, Plaza Accord destroyed Japan—and proceeding from there. Their immediate response might be an invitation to the American side to try getting its fiscal house in order before proposing any negotiations.

Still, recognizing that you—meaning, we—have a problem is the beginning of wisdom. When conning the other side doesn’t work, maybe we can start taking some positive steps. It beats foolish saber rattling and “war with China by 2027”. And speaking of that, whatever happened to “war with China by 2025”? By 2027 Israel will have drawn down virtually our entire munitions stockpile, with our industrial base incapable of rebuilding it. The Chinese and Russians know that, too.