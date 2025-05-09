Right. The title of the article refers to the “Latin Mass”. I object to focusing on the lingo rather than the content. The heart of the “Latin Mass” is the Roman Canon, in whatever language it’s spoken. It’s the most ancient documented form of Christian worship and arguably derives from Antioch. In any event, the event seems to be telling—given that Bergoglio is interred in the same location where the TRL was offered:

A traditional Latin Mass was celebrated in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore today. Banned from the premises during Pope Francis’ pontificate, the venerable rite was said in what is now the late pope’s burial place by a priest from the Institute of Christ the King.

Think about that. The Traditional Roman Liturgy—banned in Rome. But no longer!

Patrick Coffin @CoffinMedia￼ BREAKING: Multiple sources confirm that Pope Leo XIV privately celebrated the Traditional Latin Mass for years, even inside the Vatican, with special indult from Pope Francis. Also, his Latin sounds perfectly“fluent,” and photos show him in traditional vestments. A new report reveals he offered the TLM at the USCCB in the 1990s and again in Rome. Could this mark a liturgical turning point? 10:10 AM · May 9, 2025

Those are definitely NOT what I usually refer to as the gay New Order vestments. That photo is hard confirmation that L14 is a TLM guy.

This sounds like a squeal of fright from one of the most evil of Bergoglio’s cronies:

More interesting background on Prevost:

Apropos of nothing except that Prevost hails from Chicago. This historic church (Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica. 3121 West Jackson Blvd.) is reported to have Sunday attendance ~10.

More commentary:

I guess the operative word here is “straightforward.”