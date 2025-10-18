Lots of big talk from Trump and Bessent last week after China responded—with draconian rare earth export controls—to repeated bad faith provocations by the US during trade negotiations. No reason to talk with Xi, said Trump, we’ll slap China with more tariffs, etc., etc. By the end of the week the tune had changed:

Cyrus Janssen @thecyrusjanssen Oct 14￼ Trump is threatening China with 100% tariffs again, but let’s be honest. We all know this is complete BS. Why? Because the US economy would crash with 100% tariffs against China. Businessman all know this and its why the market and majority of people predict the real tariff rate will be between 30-39%. Translation? Basically the same rate as right now…ignore the noise from the White House, Trump has a proven record of TACOing out every time he threatens China

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand Oct 17￼ After anger and panic, comes acceptance and resignation The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter Oct 17 BREAKING: President Trump was just asked if his 100% tariff on China will stand. His response: “No.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent @SecScottBessent 15h This evening, Vice Premier He Lifeng and I engaged in frank and detailed discussions regarding trade between the United States and China. We will meet in-person next week to continue our

Guess who else knew the US tariffs couldn’t be sustained, before Trump’s abject admission? That’s right. The Chinese. Take that, true tariff believers!

￼Cyrus Janssen @thecyrusjanssen 9h￼ Like clockwork, US Treasury Secretary Bessent has now pivoted from “America is in a position of strength” to “I’m now going to meet face to face with China and engage in detailed trade discussion”. Earlier today Trump admitted that tariffs against China are “unsustainable” and given the fact Trump has TACOed out against China so many times, why would China do anything but wait? The simple truth there is NO OTHER country in the world who can process the rare earth minerals the United States NEEDS and depends on. As I’ve preached from day one on this platform and on YouTube, the US and China need each other and there is zero chance the two countries decouple. Now Trump will meet with Xi in South Korea and will plan a visit to Beijing himself.

But there’s more going on with these Chinese export controls on rare earth related stuff. Recall, the Chinese are retaliating for a number of things, including the US export controls on Nvidia chips that are used to power AI. That was supposed to cripple the Chinese military and insure US supremacy in AI. At the time Nvidia had a 95% market share of those types of chips in China. That fueled the AI bubble in the stock market that could be the mother of all bubbles. Nvidia’s market share in China—which is a really big market—is now 0%. At the time, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, warned against the export controls. Here’s what he’s saying now:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Extraordinary words by Nvidia’s CEO. In polite terms, he effectively says that the chips export controls on China were one of the most self-destructive decisions ever taken by the US government: https://x.com/Yuchenj_UW/status/1979231174787846341/video/1… He says it caused Nvidia to go “from 95% market share to 0%” in China, and that he “cannot imagine any policymaker thinking that’s a good idea. That whatever policy we implemented caused America to lose one of the largest markets in the world to 0%.”

But now comes the kicker—in effect America has forfeited and conceded the AI race to China:

In a separate interview (linked below) he effectively says that might have lost the US the AI race. Because, as he puts it, “winning” the AI race means that “80% of the world uses the American tech stack” and that, given that China on its own is “50% of AI research” and “30% of the technology market”, then them [China] not using the American tech stack means that by definition America is “forfeiting and conceding” the AI race. In that separate interview he also completely ridicules the narrative - used by the US to justify the export controls - that they were to prevent “dual use” of advanced Western chips for military purposes by China, saying that “no government, surely the Chinese government, is going to be building their defense on Western technology nor does the Pentagon use Chinese chips to build our national security.” So to sum up: in a foolish attempt to slow China’s AI development, not only did the US lose its largest market, they may have lost the AI race itself.

Feed THAT into the AI bubble—whoa!

Arnaud has a very long post on the rare earths export controls, which is actually a teaser for an article he’s written. He gets into environmental regulations and economic structures, but here’s the intro:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand This is probably the most important geopolitical question in the world right now: for how long can China play the “rare earths card”? It’s now well established this gives China considerable leverage. For one thing the frantic state of panic of US Treasury Secretary Bessent over the past couple of days is a pretty big tell: he publicly insulted senior Chinese officials over the move (https://x.com/TheNavroopSingh/status/1978500645259972873), lobbied for “emergency powers” (https://rev.com/transcripts/bessent-and-greeron-economy), said this was a Chinese attack on the “world” (https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1978466517521228276), and that it would meet a “fulsome group response” from the U.S. and its allies (https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1978673087416607003). If that’s not Washington being rattled, I don’t know what is. …

Why the panic? Well, while that was going on …

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 4h BREAKING: Total US public debt has hit record $37.9 TRILLION. This marks a +$400 BILLION jump this month, or +$25 billion per day. Federal debt has now surged +$1.7 TRILLION since the debt ceiling was raised in July, rising over +$425 billion every month. At the current pace, total debt would hit a record $40 trillion by as soon as 2026. As a result, the Debt-to-GDP ratio now stands at 124%, the highest since 2021 and near the 2020 record. The US debt crisis has reached unprecedented levels.

And we know that GDP is a BS stat. Others have noticed, too:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 2h ￼ Gold > USTs in global FX reserves means post-71 structure of USD reserve status is coming to an end…

And because everything is connected, I remind you to read Alex Krainer:

The price of Venezuela’s democracy Those gunning for Venezuela are on Wall Street and in the City of London and the stakes are beyond huge.

We’re in desperate times, which is why our POTUS is talking like a gangsta:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 23h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Donald Trump confirmed that Maduro offered him all the natural resources: “He has offered everything, you’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States” So the problem was the natural resources all the time, not some “drug cartels”

Finally, an interesting note re Russia. The ISIS terrorist that the US, Israel, and Turkey put in charge of “Syria” has been in Moscow this past week. I was reluctant to speculate about this interesting event—interesting, because Russia still has bases in Syria. Now we learn that Jolani—that’s the ISIS guy—has assured Putin that he will honor all previous agreements regarding Russian bases. I can’t imagine that the US and Israel are happy about that—during the past two weeks or so I saw videos claiming to be of Russian S-400 systems being delivered to those bases. Further, I can’t imagine that Jolani did that without Erdogan’s OK. As usual, lots of moving pieces in the Middle East. This will most likely complicate any renewed onslaught against Iran.