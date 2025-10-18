Meaning In History

Not Ukraine. Not Iran. Not Venezuela. Not Gaza. All eyes on Europe. France and the UK are at the precipice financially. The contagion will spread everywhere eventually. Trump, Putin, and Xi have all agreed that there will be no world war. The common folk of Europe will bear the brunt of this disaster. Winter will be miserable for them. They need major political changes.

Trump got what he asked for

- and is now angry that he got what he asked for.

"the Chinese are retaliating for a number of things, including the US export controls on Nvidia chips that are used to power AI. That was supposed to cripple the Chinese military and insure US supremacy in AI. At the time Nvidia had a 95% market share of those types of chips in China."

I can only add - China did not do anything but echo or mimick US policy - utilizing the US language of US policy - proportional reciprocity

China message - If you do not want us (China) to use Nvidia chips - then fine so be it - we won't.

Nvidia goes to 0% - China will go to world leader in chip production quickly. I am quite confident that hereon in China will be putting every effort and billions into chip production, and years from now will be the master of that too. It may have happened slowly over time anyway - but now it is 100% guaranteed to happen and quickly.

Trump shot himself in the foot, and the knee,

- China was more than happy to do business with the US

- and China is more than happy not to do business with the US - if that's what the US wants.

Trump got what he asked for.

.

