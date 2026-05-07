Meaning In History

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Truth Counts's avatar
Truth Counts
6h

Trump spewed this on Truth Social, regarding the drones supposedly shot down in the Navy's attack on legal shipping:

"They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!"

This is NOT a sane individual.

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
6h

I don’t believe one word coming from the military or the White House about what happened and who did what. Frankly, I’ll take the word of the Iranian foreign minister and other sources for something closer to the truth.

I’m watching Larry Johnson right now and he firmly believes the war is probably restarting and I do too. Trump is just too stupid to see reality here that is the blunt assessment.

I didn’t believe any of this gobbledygook about negotiations going on and that there’s a deal at hand or any that were there any negotiations? Who were the serious negotiators certainly wasn’t Witkoff and Kushner, those are the last two people that that Iran will talk to and do any type of negotiating with.

I firmly think Iran has been expecting another attack and are not surprised that it’s coming at all. They have made abundantly clear what they’re going to do this war restart and I think it has restarted.

I keep being continually amazed at the total incompetence of those in the White House and the generals and admirals in the Pentagon. Maybe they’ve tried to get through to Trump, but it looks to me like they can’t. They probably are carrying out orders. They don’t agree with and know will be a disaster.

We might as well get ready for the most severe recession. This country is seen in multiple decades because that’s what we’re going to have. I have seen Colonel McGregor today and he makes a very interesting point, if the 10 year treasury bond 5% or above, we are in serious financial catastrophe because of the interest that we will end up having to pay on the debt. I think that is the point you’re going to see the Fed becoming the buyer of last resort. Their balance sheet may expand by hundreds of billions of dollars how long can that go on?

One thing is for sure inflation is coming with a vengeance , the average gasoline price by July 4 may be six dollars a gallon or more who knows. Economic activity in this country is going to slow. It would not surprise me if we see third or fourth-quarter GDP in the negative certainly way down from where it has been.

The federal reserve they have no choice, but to go to extreme QE to move interest rates down for us to survive and not have a bond collapse.

What is it going to take to get trump out of office? Of course, will Vance be any better?

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