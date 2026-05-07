Trade Court Rules Against Trump's 10% Tariffs; Also ...
As I expected, Trump’s tariffs lost again. Trump, after losing on his fictional tariff authority at the SCOTUS, tried an end run using a different law.
Trade Court Rules Trump’s 10% Global Tariff Is Illegal
A panel of federal judges blocked President Trump from imposing the tariff on most imports.
A panel of federal judges on Thursday found President Trump had violated the law when he imposed a 10 percent tariff on most U.S. imports, dealing yet another legal setback to the White House in its efforts to wage a trade war without the express permission of Congress.
In a split ruling, the Court of International Trade found that Mr. Trump had wrongly invoked a decades-old trade law when he applied those duties beginning in February. The president imposed the levies after his previous set of punishing tariffs was struck down by the Supreme Court.
In other news, there’s fighting again in the Persian Gulf region, both inside and outside the Strait of Hormuz. Trump says the ceasefire remains in effect.
As nearly as we can see at this point, the USN fired on two Iranian tankers that were not in international waters. Iran promptly responded by attacking the three US destroyers that had made the unprovoked attack. The Iranian attack was carried out by “fast boats”. Iran claims “significant damage” to the destroyers, the US claims the attacks were “repelled.” The destroyers, which were outside the Strait of Hormuz, fled the scene, deeper into the Gulf of Oman. There were separate reports of attacks on two Iranian ports—Bandar Abbas, which is situated inside the Strait of Hormuz, and Bandar Kangan, which is halfway north, up the Persian Gulf inside Hormuz. Here’s a good map showing Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas in relation to the bend of the Strait of Hormuz:
What’s going on? Some are proclaiming a “return to war.” OTOH:
Jennifer Griffin @JenGriffinFNC
2h
A senior US official tells me that it was a US military strike on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago but added this is NOT a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire.
One thing is clear: Iran remains firmly in control of the Strait. Not as clear, but I’ll venture in this direction: Iran’s response appears to have been handled mostly by their fast boats. To me, that appears to be a fairly restrained response, given that Iran has plenty of shore based anti-ship missiles that could have easily reached the destroyers and would have been more dangerous for the destroyers than anything the fast boats carry. The US claim that the ceasefire remains in place also appears to be a restrained response. As I argued this morning, I doubt that Trump really wants a “return to war.” We’ll have to await any further developments. In the meantime, here’s the longest account I’ve seen—but very general:
U.S. and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz; each claims other shot first
A story that’s not getting much visibility—but which could end up being important—has to do with Trump’s continuing war on Russia:
dana @dana916￼
￼￼￼￼Smart bombs instead of cruise missiles
The US have agreed on a new deal for JDAM-ER
In Washington, they approved the possible sale to Ukraine of guidance kits for aerial bombs worth more than $373 million.
The main contractor will be the Boeing corporation, and the package includes over 1500 kits, which turn ordinary aerial bombs into highly accurate glide munitions. The feature of the ER modification is the increased flight range to 80 km.
For Ukrainian troops, the use of such munitions is a commonplace, they have been using them on the frontline for a long time. Moreover, Russian servicemen have learned to shoot down such high-precision aerial bombs.
￼Therefore, the delivery of 1500 kits will not play a significant role in the combat zone. What’s more noteworthy here is the fact that the Americans still do not refuse to provide military assistance to Ukraine, despite their own exhaustion as a result of the Iranian campaign.
rybar
All that may be true, but it will not increase Russian trust for Trump—if any trust ever existed.
When the SCOTUS ruling on racial gerrymanders came out, I was a bit skeptical regarding how much of a difference the ruling would actually make. That was based on my own life experience, which has been in major metro areas. This article claims that the pro-GOP effect will be pretty much exclusively in the South and in Border states, where GOPers could pick up 10 - 14 seats. My guess is that this reflects a change from past judicially approved racial gerrymanders.
The Maps Are Moving: How A Supreme Court Ruling Turned The 2026 House Race Into A Republican Offensive
The article concludes cautiously:
A potential 10-to-14 seat Republican gain would be significant. In a chamber this closely divided, it could mean the difference between a fragile majority and comfortable control heading into 2028.
Yet, the devil is in the details (including election-related malarkey). Even the most skillfully drawn maps can be overwhelmed by national political tides. If the economy weakens, if President Trump’s approval ratings remain low, or if a major scandal erupts, some of these newly Republican-leaning districts could still flip. Conversely, a strong Republican environment would amplify the advantages of these new maps.
So for now, the momentum belongs to Republicans, but the situation remains fluid. Multiple maps face lawsuits, Virginia’s fate is uncertain, and candidate recruitment and national conditions could still reshape the battlefield.
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Trump spewed this on Truth Social, regarding the drones supposedly shot down in the Navy's attack on legal shipping:
"They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!"
This is NOT a sane individual.
I don’t believe one word coming from the military or the White House about what happened and who did what. Frankly, I’ll take the word of the Iranian foreign minister and other sources for something closer to the truth.
I’m watching Larry Johnson right now and he firmly believes the war is probably restarting and I do too. Trump is just too stupid to see reality here that is the blunt assessment.
I didn’t believe any of this gobbledygook about negotiations going on and that there’s a deal at hand or any that were there any negotiations? Who were the serious negotiators certainly wasn’t Witkoff and Kushner, those are the last two people that that Iran will talk to and do any type of negotiating with.
I firmly think Iran has been expecting another attack and are not surprised that it’s coming at all. They have made abundantly clear what they’re going to do this war restart and I think it has restarted.
I keep being continually amazed at the total incompetence of those in the White House and the generals and admirals in the Pentagon. Maybe they’ve tried to get through to Trump, but it looks to me like they can’t. They probably are carrying out orders. They don’t agree with and know will be a disaster.
We might as well get ready for the most severe recession. This country is seen in multiple decades because that’s what we’re going to have. I have seen Colonel McGregor today and he makes a very interesting point, if the 10 year treasury bond 5% or above, we are in serious financial catastrophe because of the interest that we will end up having to pay on the debt. I think that is the point you’re going to see the Fed becoming the buyer of last resort. Their balance sheet may expand by hundreds of billions of dollars how long can that go on?
One thing is for sure inflation is coming with a vengeance , the average gasoline price by July 4 may be six dollars a gallon or more who knows. Economic activity in this country is going to slow. It would not surprise me if we see third or fourth-quarter GDP in the negative certainly way down from where it has been.
The federal reserve they have no choice, but to go to extreme QE to move interest rates down for us to survive and not have a bond collapse.
What is it going to take to get trump out of office? Of course, will Vance be any better?