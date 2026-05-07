As I expected, Trump’s tariffs lost again. Trump, after losing on his fictional tariff authority at the SCOTUS, tried an end run using a different law.

Trade Court Rules Trump’s 10% Global Tariff Is Illegal A panel of federal judges blocked President Trump from imposing the tariff on most imports. A panel of federal judges on Thursday found President Trump had violated the law when he imposed a 10 percent tariff on most U.S. imports, dealing yet another legal setback to the White House in its efforts to wage a trade war without the express permission of Congress. In a split ruling, the Court of International Trade found that Mr. Trump had wrongly invoked a decades-old trade law when he applied those duties beginning in February. The president imposed the levies after his previous set of punishing tariffs was struck down by the Supreme Court.

In other news, there’s fighting again in the Persian Gulf region, both inside and outside the Strait of Hormuz. Trump says the ceasefire remains in effect.

As nearly as we can see at this point, the USN fired on two Iranian tankers that were not in international waters. Iran promptly responded by attacking the three US destroyers that had made the unprovoked attack. The Iranian attack was carried out by “fast boats”. Iran claims “significant damage” to the destroyers, the US claims the attacks were “repelled.” The destroyers, which were outside the Strait of Hormuz, fled the scene, deeper into the Gulf of Oman. There were separate reports of attacks on two Iranian ports—Bandar Abbas, which is situated inside the Strait of Hormuz, and Bandar Kangan, which is halfway north, up the Persian Gulf inside Hormuz. Here’s a good map showing Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas in relation to the bend of the Strait of Hormuz:

What’s going on? Some are proclaiming a “return to war.” OTOH:

Jennifer Griffin @JenGriffinFNC 2h A senior US official tells me that it was a US military strike on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago but added this is NOT a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire.

One thing is clear: Iran remains firmly in control of the Strait. Not as clear, but I’ll venture in this direction: Iran’s response appears to have been handled mostly by their fast boats. To me, that appears to be a fairly restrained response, given that Iran has plenty of shore based anti-ship missiles that could have easily reached the destroyers and would have been more dangerous for the destroyers than anything the fast boats carry. The US claim that the ceasefire remains in place also appears to be a restrained response. As I argued this morning, I doubt that Trump really wants a “return to war.” We’ll have to await any further developments. In the meantime, here’s the longest account I’ve seen—but very general:

A story that’s not getting much visibility—but which could end up being important—has to do with Trump’s continuing war on Russia:

dana @dana916￼ ￼￼￼￼Smart bombs instead of cruise missiles The US have agreed on a new deal for JDAM-ER In Washington, they approved the possible sale to Ukraine of guidance kits for aerial bombs worth more than $373 million. The main contractor will be the Boeing corporation, and the package includes over 1500 kits, which turn ordinary aerial bombs into highly accurate glide munitions. The feature of the ER modification is the increased flight range to 80 km. For Ukrainian troops, the use of such munitions is a commonplace, they have been using them on the frontline for a long time. Moreover, Russian servicemen have learned to shoot down such high-precision aerial bombs. ￼Therefore, the delivery of 1500 kits will not play a significant role in the combat zone. What’s more noteworthy here is the fact that the Americans still do not refuse to provide military assistance to Ukraine, despite their own exhaustion as a result of the Iranian campaign. rybar

All that may be true, but it will not increase Russian trust for Trump—if any trust ever existed.

When the SCOTUS ruling on racial gerrymanders came out, I was a bit skeptical regarding how much of a difference the ruling would actually make. That was based on my own life experience, which has been in major metro areas. This article claims that the pro-GOP effect will be pretty much exclusively in the South and in Border states, where GOPers could pick up 10 - 14 seats. My guess is that this reflects a change from past judicially approved racial gerrymanders.

The article concludes cautiously: