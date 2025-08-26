Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manul's avatar
Manul
3m

Trump: "They have to give us magnets. If they don't, we have to charge them a 200% tariff or something"

So If China doesn’t export magnets to the U.S. then the US will tariff the products they do export at 200%? You can’t make this stuff up. Trump has lost his mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture