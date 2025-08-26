My wife and I will be heading up to the Botanic Garden for our day out. The world keeps turning. Most of the news is bad. The globalists haven’t given up their Great Reset plans just because Russia is winning against NATO. Far from it. Merz in Germany—ultimate globalist Deep State guy—has told Germans they can’t afford their social welfare programs, but Germany can still send billions to Ukraine and risk war with Russia. The billionaire class is still plotting:

Camus @newstart_2024￼ The World Economic Forum's dangerous evolution is complete. Klaus Schwab is out. Now, Larry Fink—the CEO of BlackRock, managing $12 TRILLION of YOUR money—is steering the ship. This is the same man who said companies must "FORCE behaviors" on society. His plan? Weaponize his trillions to push a radical "green" agenda, openly colluding to crush energy companies that don't comply. It's a cartel, not capitalism. While you were distracted by politics, the world's largest asset manager never stopped their mission to reshape the global economy in their image. This isn't investment. It's ideological coercion on a planetary scale. The WEF's "Great Reset" is now being bankrolled by your own pension fund, your 401k, and your home loan. Wake up. 2:15 PM · Aug 25, 2025

It seems that the Alaska summit was about Trump attempting to bribe Putin to peel him off from China. And you thought Trump just wanted to end the killing? There were reports at the time of various business deals being discussed, including some below that I mentioned, but the scope is fairly amazing when you consider the implications for the future:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT ￼￼The US offered Russia energy deals during Ukraine negotiations, — Reuters ￼The agency, citing sources, reports that Washington tried to use energy projects as an incentive for peace agreements and easing sanctions.

￼The possibility of ExxonMobil returning to the "Sakhalin-1" project was discussed.

￼The issue of selling American equipment to Russia for LNG projects, including "Arctic LNG-2, " was raised.

￼ The purchase of Russian nuclear icebreakers by the US was even considered.

Additionally, Washington tried to persuade Moscow to buy American technologies instead of Chinese one s to weaken Russia's ties with Beijing.

￼Negotiations took place during special envoy Utkin's visit to Moscow, then at the White House with Trump, and were "briefly discussed" at the Alaska summit.

An interesting new development on the Ukraine front against Central Europe. Zelensky is now threatening Orban in Hungary and Poland. Orban has been marching to a different drummer for years. Ukraine is now attacking Hungarian energy sources via the Druzhba pipeline.

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo 8h￼ ￼￼ Orban: "Open threats against Hungary from Zelensky will not go without consequences.". Zelensky threatens the Druzhba gas pipeline that supply gas to Hungary.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Aug 25￼ The Ukrainians have completely lost the rag. They are now attacking the energy infrastructure of other countries and bragging about it in public. The Europeans tacitly support it. What a dumpster fire Europe has become. A continent of political violence. Sad.

But the Poles are also breaking ranks. The new president is openly stating, No Polish soldiers to Ukraine (they’ve been there for years, but this looks directed at any “peacekeeping”). He’s also proposing cutting off free social services for Ukrainian refugees and criminalizing Banderite displays (retaliation for Ukraine’s continued insousiance re WW2 massacres of Poles). It looks like the Polish president, who handles foreign policy, is going over the head of Tusk’s globalist government to the people who elected him and who now are beginning to realize what a huge mistake they were led into with the war on Russia. NATO is fracturing—entirely predictably.

Wojciech Pawelczyk @WojPawelczyk Aug 25￼ BREAKING: Poland's new president Karol Nawrocki just VETOED the law on social benefits and free medical care for unemployed Ukrainian citizens. "We must achieve some form of social justice here. Polish citizens are treated worse in their own country than our guests from Ukraine." - said Nawrocki. The free ride is over and this is what I voted for! Poland First

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 20h￼ Polish President Karol Nawrocki has proposed amending the Criminal Code to equate the “Bandera insignia” and flag with Nazi and communist insignia, making its public use a criminal offense in Poland. Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist leader, is revered by many in Ukraine as a hero of independence, but in Poland (and Russia), he is widely condemned for his role in wartime ethnic cleansing, particularly the Volhynia Massacres, where tens of thousands of Poles were killed by the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army). Bandera’s image and slogans like “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!” have become increasingly mainstream in post-Maidan Ukraine, even among government officials and military units. Poland’s move reflects growing tension over historical memory, nationalism, and the legacy of Ukrainian far-right movements, issues that have resurfaced as Polish support for Ukraine wanes and political friction deepens.

Based Poland ￼@Poland_Based￼￼￼ The authorities in Kyiv warned Poland that they would react if the Sejm equated Bandera's symbolism with Nazi and communist ones, wrote the Ukrainian website European Truth.

This will affect the NATO eastward expansion. Obviously Poland/Russia is a unique situation with all sorts of complications, but Poland waking up to any degree remains very bad news for the Anglo-Zionists.

On the military front, there’s a new story out during the last few days about a massive new Russian electronic warfare site in the Kaliningrad exclave—the former East Prussia. NATO oriented writers are outraged. Sauce for the goose …

Russia is building a large-scale signals intelligence (SIGINT) station in Kaliningrad, positioned close to NATO’s eastern flank, according to reports by TSN and Tochnyi published on August 21. The facility is being constructed near Chernyakhovsk, less than 100 kilometers from the borders of Poland and Lithuania. Satellite imagery shows dozens of antennas arranged in circular patterns, forming one of the largest interception complexes of its kind in Europe. Analysts say the location gives Moscow significant intelligence reach, enabling the interception of military and civilian communications deep inside NATO territory, including Poland, Lithuania, and Germany. “From this site, Russia will be able to monitor tactical transmissions, radar networks, and even elements of civilian infrastructure across the alliance,” Tochnyi reported. … Military experts warn that beyond intelligence collection, the system could also enhance Russia’s capacity to interfere with NATO’s command and communication lines in a crisis. Kaliningrad, already heavily militarized with missile systems and radar stations, now gains an additional role as a central hub for Russian electronic surveillance in Europe. Observers say this development further underscores Moscow’s preparations for long-term confrontation with NATO. …

Yeah, well. Did the Euros really think that Russia wouldn’t escalate in response to the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia? My understanding is that the reach of this facility should also go deep into Germany, at a minimum. Russia’s acquisition of Kaliningrad after WW2 was always about strategic reach toward Germany.

Here’s a really good map of the Donetsk front, illustrating the fortified defensive lines that NATO built for Ukraine. They thought the Russians would throw themselves against these fortified cities in human wave assaults—a death trap for frontal assault. Instead, the Russians have turned those defenses into a death trap for Ukraine by slowly grinding down the defenses with massive firepower:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ ￼ The outcry of Western analysts about the advance of the Russian army in the area of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk is explained simply These two cities are today considered by Kyiv as key defensive strongpoints that should become firing points and delay the offensive. However, beyond this agglomeration, Ukraine has no prepared line of fortifications all the way to Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. That is why Sloviansk and Kramatorsk have significance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine not so much symbolic as systemic. Holding them is the last chance to cling to a relatively organized defensive line and to give the appearance that resistance still exists. If (or rather WHEN) these cities are taken, the front will turn into "open gates" — the Russian army will gain operational freedom to reach the Dnipro, explains "Military Chronicle": Against the backdrop of the negotiation track and the West's attempts to impose certain conditions on Russia, such a scenario looks especially dangerous. The fall of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration effectively means the collapse of the current configuration of Ukraine's defense. From a positional war with a network of fortified areas, it risks turning into a maneuverable Russian offensive, where Kyiv has only one means left — the urgent redeployment of reserves from other directions. But this resource is already limited.

Briefly, first for Russia Hoax buffs:

Paul Sperry @paulsperry_￼ BREAKING: New declassified docs reveal Brennan's top CIA lawyer Caroline Krass, who worked with Hillary's campaign to facilitate Alfa Bank hoax on Trump, shoveled out 100s of Russiagate docs to Schiff's leakers and set up a "read room" for them at Langley. She still has clearance Last edited 8:43 PM · Aug 25, 2025

Lastly, for tariff buffs—I doubt China is intimidated:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 19h￼ NEW: ￼￼ China holds the monopoly on magnets Trump: "They have to give us magnets. If they don't, we have to charge them a 200% tariff or something"

I really like that “or something.”