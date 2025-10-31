Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
5h

My prediction. - knowing what a showman Trump is and his Art of the Deal bullshot, I predict the War on Venezuela is all a ruse to distract from the Real Big Thing which is the next Surprise Attack on Iran. There is zero reason for this Venezuela distraction, which came

Out of nowhere. Unless it can be used to again do what Israel and the US always do - surprise unprovoked attacks on innocent nations to show them who is The Boss.

There. I said it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

Trump met Xi, TRUMP BACKED DOWN: Tariffs Failed / John Mearsheimer

https://youtu.be/vHZbSA8_stE

18 minutes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture