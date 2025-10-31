The internet has been awash with urgent reports that Trump would launch into war on Venezuela at any moment—even before the USS Ford arrives in the region. These reports were based on articles in the WSJ and the Miami Herald—usually reliable sources on these matters. However, the White House is pushing back:

White House responds to reports of Trump preparing to hit military targets inside Venezuela ‘Unnamed sources don’t know what they’re talking about,’ the White House said

One of two things is correct. Either the sources don’t know what they’re talking about, or the WH is upset that its plans have been reliable revealed.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the Trump administration had identified military targets within Venezuela that are being used to transport drugs, although the news outlet said that Trump hadn’t formalized a decision on whether he would launch land strikes against these targets. … Trump told reporters Friday on Air Force One a decision hadn’t been made about whether he would strike military targets within Venezuela, Bloomberg News reported. Additionally, the Miami Herald reported Friday that the administration had decided to conduct strikes against these military installations within Venezuela that could come “in a matter of days or even hours.” Both the Journal and the Miami Herald cited anonymous sources familiar with the plans.

MoA has an extended discussion of the overall plan. Here’s the simple version:

The military of Venezuela is, as far as it is known, not opposed to the government under President Nicolás Maduro. It is unlikely to bite the hands that feed it and to do the bidding of those who try to bomb it to smithereens. The plan the Trump administration follows does have a starting point and an aim. But what seems to be missing are several crucial steps in between. Bomb the shit out of Venezuela ??? ??? ??? Welcome a U.S. friendly regime! Profits! Even if the Venezuelan military revolts against Maduro, which is highly unlikely, it is not clear how this could lead to the installation of the U.S. selected replacement Maria Corina Machado and her gang. Wouldn’t the military rather hang on to power by itself?

Danny Davis gets into the politics of this—in the broader or more philosophical sense:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1￼ It is deeply disappointing and troubling that the president of the United States is openly declaring that he, personally, is ready to order lethal military action against a foreign nation, that has not attacked us, poses no security threat, and for which no congressional auth exists. In other words, is openly considering action that is a direct violation of the U.S. Constitution, the 1973 War Powers Act, and international law. Even the claim that Venezuela is engaged in narco trafficking, is threadbare bc there are far greater violators in that category and we’re not contemplating going after them. No, as Lindsey Graham and others openly declare, this is about raw power to regime change someone we don’t like, having no problem killing some number of Venezuelans in the process. We, who used to aspire to be a city on a hill, an example of moral and virtuous governance, are now reduced to killing ppl just because we don’t like them. It is beneath the dignity of what our country should be about, and will be a shame on our soul not easily removed. But let there be no mistaking in anyone’s mind, if we do this, it will b an illegal, thuggish act, and no amount of moralizing about drugs is going to cover over the ugly reality.

There are a number of related stories out today, in a general sense. I highly recommend Larry Johnson’s article today—and don’t be fooled by the title:

What this article is mostly about is how Trump and his inner circle have reacted to intel that doesn’t tell them what they want to hear. What they want to hear is that they can break Putin and Russians, bend Russia to their will.

Many people probably don’t know that the State Department has its own internal intelligence branch, independent of the CIA. My understanding over the years has been that the Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) has always been highly regarded and has steadfastly presented a highly professional product based on the reporting from our diplomatic establishments around the world. From the beginning, the INR has been telling Trump and the knuckleheads in his inner circle—people like Rubio and Kellogg—that, contrary to what they wanted to believe, Putin and Russia are not going to buckle. The response?

Some of the U.S. assessments on Putin’s intransigence have appeared to irk Trump, another person familiar with the matter said. Indeed, Trump and his aides in recent days have raised the prospect of stiff new sanctions on Russia if it refuses to agree to end the war. They have not specified what those sanctions would be, though Trump on Wednesday said they “could be devastating.” … WSJ also reports that in the spring of 2025, the head of the State Department told analysts during staff meetings that ongoing disagreements were undermining INR’s credibility among administration officials. Then, in July, three analysts working in the Russia–Eurasia group were dismissed, and another analyst resigned. The State Department shut down the intelligence office that worked with private-sector experts, as well as another one responsible for declassifying intelligence for sharing with allies, former employees said. The department also merged the INR groups for Europe and for Russia and Eurasia, and several Europe analysts were either laid off or reassigned.

