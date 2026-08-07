Meaning In History

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dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
6h

Yesterday you mentioned Iran "upping the ante." I think that is what is going on here. Iran is calling Trump's bluff. If he walks away, fine. They will largely have what they desired, most essentially control of the Straight of Hormuz but also Trump's humiliation. If he chooses to prolong the war because of the terms they presented (which they know are unacceptable to him) they will ultimately win anyway, humiliate him just the same, and have even stronger control over the Straight of Hormuz than they do now.

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Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
7h

Trump may not be stupid but he's way out on a limb that's about to snap, all by himself. I think Trump will act on his gut instinct when the acid reflex of anxiety reaches a persistent level of organ-tear throughout his system. Trump likes to massage every political position into an exclusive personal "win", even as multiple positions stand in opposition, one to another, on multiple fronts: economic (inflation, empty SPR, gas/diesel rationing, no groceries to be bought) military, mid-term election Republican outcomes, and of course riots not-protests in the streets. I can't guess which way the wind blows for Trump, but, unbearable pressure upon his soul-body-mind will force ultimate decisions that only reckless, addicted gamblers are presented with---not to be considered but only to choose, then act out with blind faith........

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