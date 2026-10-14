Trump was up in Alaska yesterday, presenting his same old schtick. “Wait till you see what we’re gonna do to Iran.” It’s always some vague event in the future. We don’t know when—except Trump has guaranteed that it won’t be before the elections. What is he waiting for? And it always ends with, “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon”. This all seems like a ploy to convince Americans 1) that they’re at dire risk of extinction by Iran, and 2) Trump is protecting us so get out and vote for him—even if he’s not on the ballot. That’s a bad campaign strategy, when his approval on the economy is absolutely in the dumpster. But watch this video. What jumped out at me is that Trump basically got zero reaction until the final line about Iran never having a nuke—and even then the applause seems lackluster. To me, his schtick fell flat.

What’s Trump trying to deflect from? The consequences of war, and unfortunately for Trump most Americans get this:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 51m There is nothing more inflationary than war. Heather Long @byHeatherLong JUST IN: A hot inflation report. Inflation jumped back up to 3.7% (y/y) in September, the highest rate since May. The spike was largely driven by rising gas and diesel prices. Higher airfares and used car prices also triggered the 0.6% monthly gain (biggest since May). Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, climbed to 2.6% -->This was worse than expected and up from 2.4% in August. The big problem = Inflation rose 3.7% in the past year, wiping out 3% average wage gains.

And Iran continues its October escalations. Yesterday they threatened American tech companies in the region. Today:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h BREAKING: Iran announces a large UAE-owned container ship carrying more than 2,500 containers hit a naval mine, exploded and sank this morning in the US-backed southern Omani corridor of the Strait of Hormuz. It is the first vessel sunk by a mine in the war. Initial reports indicate the cargo ship was carrying luxury perfumes and iPhones from Dubai.

As Danny Davis puts it today: Iran’s not acting defeated. The big question is, will Iran be able to force Trump into another crazy war? The economic and military situation continues to deteriorate. I’ll be moving on to Doug Macgregor with Glenn Diesen shortly, but this is from Mac’s concluding remarks. This is something most Americans get:

But you cannot go on like this much longer. We’re losing air speed and altitude quickly. It just seems if we know an economic crisis is coming our way that this will be the time to try to solve the Iran war and the war against Russia on somewhat acceptable terms. I think that’s going to be a luxury we won’t have once the economy begins to unravel. But that’s where we are. But when when it hits the pocketbook, everything stops. And once again, remember, most Americans don’t feel the impact of these wars. That’s another problem. They don’t share it. They they don’t really understand that that $8 trillion I mentioned was borrowed.

Before we get to Mac, a reminder from Kathleen Tyson on what the war on Russia is about and who started it:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ Oct 12 NATO was preserved in 1991 to promote war against Russia. The Russian peace accord proposed in November 2021 was rejected in December 2021 because peaceful coexistence was never acceptable to US, UK, or EU when $75 trillion in resources are the prize at stake in this war.

Mac’s discussion with Diesen was, if I may say so, unusually interesting:

As the title indicates, Mac repeats what he has come to believe, and what I have long maintained, that Russia will be forced to end this war sooner rather than later and that Ukraine will cease to exist in anything resembling its current form. Russia has no other choice. There may still be a rump Western Ukraine, perhaps as an autonomous region or something like that of the Russian Federation, but it will be firmly under Russian control. Or perhaps the Russians will somehow persuade Poland to accept Western Ukraine—as a way of punishing Poland for its role in the war on Russia. After learning of the Polish deal for Israeli security software yesterday, I can’t discount any degree of stupidity. Will the Poles remember what Putin told them years ago, that Stalin did the Poles a favor by stripping away the eastern border regions, the Kresy, and giving them a homogeneous and economically viable country further west? However this shakes out, Mac is predicting it will happen in the first half of next year.

OK, we’ve heard that argument before, but here’s the really interesting part. After endorsing General Surovikin to take over command of the Russian forces, Mac drops this:

But there’s another problem. [The Russians have] a big corruption problem that’s now coming into view. I’m told that they’ve arrested eight general officers in the Russian army. Most of them were involved with logistics. They’re being arrested because they have been taking cash--presumably from Ukrainian sources--to reveal troop concentrations, logistical hubs and concentrations in eastern Ukraine. That’s treason, and the Minister of Defense has already said that he is asking for the death penalty. I’m sure these people will be treated accordingly. We’re also finding out that most of these people have relatives in the West. In other words, children going to school or living in Western Europe. That may be part of the problem because these children, daughters, sons, grown people, but nevertheless offspring, they may be hostages as far as the West is concerned. And these general officers that have their relatives there are acting the way they are because of that. We don’t know. We’ll find out. One of the people arrested was a deputy, a woman, working closely with the former minister of defense, Shoigu. So, we don’t know how high this reaches.

No doubt this was the result of excellent work by the FSB. On the other hand, to me this represents a serious failing of pretty basic security measures. Russia is in a war for its survival. To place people who have family members living in enemy territory in such sensitive positions is inexplicable to me. It’s not serious.

Nevertheless, the fundamentals remain the same. Russia is winning, will win.

I want to end with a tweet that addresses a topic that has come up in comments lately. I can’t pretend to speak to the specifically Indian point of view, but the general viewpoint seems worth considering, because it has far wider application and seems very relevant to current events.