Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 14

It's now up to two Emirati ships sunk at Hormuz.

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Sarah T's avatar
Sarah T
Oct 14

Thank you for the mention of President Xi's book and development. I have a Chinese work colleague and she is by no means uncritical of the Chinese government, but she bristles at brutality and humiliation her people suffered at the hands of the imperialists even though she is relatively young. She said that successive governments have made the right choice: play the long game, rebuild, invest in education, self-reliance, independence, hard work... The result is what we see today.

On the opposite side: the US. https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20261014-israel-now-treats-us-as-declining-power-and-war-as-permanent-condition-says-former-intelligence-chief/

'A former head of Israeli military intelligence has said that since 7 October 2023, Israel has been run by an unwritten security doctrine that writes off the US as a declining power, rejects peace as a strategic goal and makes war a permanent feature of national life.

Major General (res.) Tamir Hayman, who now heads Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), sets out the doctrine in a paper the think tank published this week.

Hayman says the new concept has never been written down or presented to the public. Even so, it now “inform[s] decision-making and dictate[s] Israel’s approach to security”. He argues the shift goes beyond military planning and points to “a change in Israel’s national identity”.

The most striking principle is the doctrine’s view of Washington. Hayman says it treats the US as a “declining power” and holds that “excessive adherence to restrictions imposed on Israel by a US administration is dangerous”.'

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