Why has Trump been keeping his mouth shut about the ‘really bad things’ that he said he was protecting Russia from—right before some ‘really bad things’ actually did happen to Russia? When was the last time Trump kept his mouth shut? About anything? For example, about trophy wives, while addressing the graduating class at West Point? But now his lips are sealed. Instead the Spokesgirl was sent out. Finally. And she was pretty tight lipped, too.

CTH had me chuckling. Nervously:

White House Confirms President Trump Was Not Told in Advance of Ukraine Attack on Russian Long-Range Nuclear Capable Bombers June 3, 2025 | Sundance | 27 Comments That puts that to rest. During a White House press briefing today, Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was asked if Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notified President Trump in advance of the attack on Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers. Leavitt replied curtly, “he was not.”

Actually, that doesn’t put the matter to rest. Just to be clear, this is how the Q & A went:

Q: We have one more on the Ukrainian uh drone attack on Russia. Was President Trump informed in advance by Ukraine that the attack is coming? He was not.

What We the People would really like to know is, Did Trump know—before the drone attack occurred—that it would occur? We the People don’t care who told Trump. We just want to know whether Trump knew about this—even simply knew that it was in prep. Denying that Ukraine or Ukraine’s president told Trump is not the issue. We want to know whether it was in the Presidential Daily Brief that Trump doesn’t actually receive—Veep Vance gets that. Was he told by Tulsi? By Ratcliffe? By Hegseth—it’s being reported that Hegseth was watching the real time drone video feeds as it went down.

“He was not” is not the same as as saying: President Trump had no prior knowledge of the drone attacks and had no knowledge that they were being planned.

We the People deserve to know this, because this was an attack on the nuclear capability of the most powerful nuclear armed country in the world. Now is not the time for Trump to keep his mouth shut.