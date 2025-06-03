Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brother Ass's avatar
Brother Ass
4h

More “really bad things” — the Kerch bridge has been bombed and damaged again. The idiots are desperate to provoke Russia into a major escalation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
kim's avatar
kim
4h

and as you reported a few days ago:

" Other countries, such as the UK, were probably also involved. However, it remains that the CIA is in overall direction of the war on Russia.

This is really important because, in a sense, … Ukraine supported by its allies in the West has now bombed directly a part of [Russia’s] strategic deterrence—which has got to be visible and out in the open under the [START] treaties. So it's an attack on the main treaties—which are not with Ukraine but which were negotiated by Russia with the United States.

And, of course, the big question is that in the last few days Mr Trump started talking about, ‘Look, if Russia doesn't do what I'm telling them, something really really bad is going to happen to them.’ And then, shortly after that, this happened. The Russians are furious at this. They're furious in many ways, but think what that means more widely for all of us?

[The Russians] will never trust [Trump] again. … But also, you know, we live in an interconnected world. What do you think the impact is on Iran?

Or any other country? How does this affect the ability of any president to reach agreements with other countries, other than by coercion?" ........ ugghhh, it is like watching a slow moving train wreck...... coming right at you an you are tied to the tracks....... thank you for shining more light, wisdom and awareness........ and on it goes.......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture