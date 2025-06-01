No predictions, but Russia will be forced to respond. Reports of multiple Tu-95 “Bear” bombers damaged/destroyed in short range drone attacks.

Sources say FPVs attack from Inside Russia.

The base hosts multiple Tu-95MS & Tu-160 strategic bombers and is located 1,800km away from Ukraine.

Wow .. depending on what the damages are, this could lead to serious consequences.

Looks like Ukraine did some serious damage.

Explosions at Olenya airbase in Russia where long range bombers are stationed.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼

￼ At least 4 x Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers of the Russian Air Forces were destroyed by Ukrainian Drones

Sources say the drones were launched from inside Russia, at a short distance.

What will be Russia's response ?

Video

Ukraine also attacked the Belaya air Base in Irkutsk, Sibera (video) & the Dyagilevo air base in Ryazan oblast.

The three attacks were carried out with FPV drones, on three bases that host Russian Strategic Bombers.

I'm trying to understand if this attack falls under the new ￼ ￼ doctrine

Update on Russian Nuclear doctrine:

1. Under certain conditions, a massive launch of enemy air power, including airplanes, missiles, and UAVs, resulting in a violation of our border may be justification for the use of nuclear weapons.

2. Aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear State, but with the support or participation of a nuclear-armed country, will be considered a joint attack.

3. Equivalent nuclear protection will be established for Belarus.