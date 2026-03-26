This And That--It's Crazy Now, But ...
Emerald Robinson ￼@EmeraldRobinson
23h￼
Nobody did more to undermine the 2020 election than Zuckerberg: he donated $350 million to CTCL to basically fund Joe Biden’s takeover.
So Trump is taking his revenge by (check notes) making him his AI advisor.
That’s our guy: generous to his enemies and fatal to his friends.
￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
18h￼
Watch what people do, not what they say. A lot of that lately.
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
17h￼
Trump 2024 top 10 Campaign promises.
1. Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion
2. Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history
3. End inflation and make America affordable again
4. Make America the dominant energy producer in the world, by far
5. Stop outsourcing and turn the United States into a manufacturing superpower
6. Large tax cuts for workers, and no tax on tips
7. Defend our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and fundamental freedoms
8. Prevent World War III, restore peace, and make America strong again
9. End the weaponization of government and the DOJ
10. Secure our elections and implement voter ID
￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
8h￼
Yes...& at the same time, all investors < 80 yrs old are about to be introduced to commodity force majeures if Hormuz stays closed much longer
Everyone < 80 yrs old only knows crises responses of “Just print the USDs we need”, but printing USDs into commodity shortages = kaboom
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Surplus Budget @GetSurplusApp
19h
Replying to @DerivativesDon
Yep. In a real liquidity squeeze, people sell what they can, not what they want to—so gold, USTs, everything starts getting treated like an ATM. People love the inflation story because it sounds cleaner than “someone needs dollars by Friday.”
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
3h￼
As long as Hormuz stays closed (which is highly likely near term), 10y UST yields will likely keep rising until either Fed or Treasury are forced to inject USD liquidity (into an oil spike & increasingly fracturing global supply chains) in order to cap rising yields
What’s that old gag about keeping your mouth shut so as not to remove all doubt?
𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨 @pineconemacro
2h￼
Nothing captures the strategic moment quite like this
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*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone
3h
RUBIO: HORMUZ COULD BE OPENED TOMORROW IF IRAN ALLOWED IT
Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
1h￼
￼￼ STOCKS ARE STILL IN DENIAL ABOUT THIS WAR
Luke Gromen says markets are underestimating how bad this conflict could get.
He says equities could fall multiple times harder than gold already has.
Meanwhile, Trump is gaslighting for all he’s worth—which isn’t much:
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
43m￼
“Look Daddy! Every time the 10y UST yield hits 4.4%, Trump delays his Iran deadline!” -Zuzu, paraphrased
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Disclose.tv @disclosetv·
49m
JUST IN - Trump says since peace talks with Iran are “going very well” he’s moved his “destruction” deadline by an additional 10 days to Easter Monday, April 6.
Quotes from listening today:
Doug Macgregor: But this brings to mind a conversation I had many years ago about 2000 with a member of Congress. This person was a key figure on the House Armed Services Committee and the issue of the draft came up, and he said, “Well, thank God we got rid of that draft. That would have inhibited us, prevented us from doing all the things we’re doing. Thank God we have a volunteer military because we can do pretty much what we want.” I think going to the volunteer military had many, many positive features, but ultimately it was a lot like going off the gold standard. Once you no longer had a gold standard and you had currency that was not anchored to anything tangible except the supposed faith and confidence in the US government. What you had was the ability to print money to cover the cost of anything you wanted to do. And that meant wars, and that’s what we’ve done. At the same time, you have a similar situation with the military. Well, there’s no draft. Less than 1% of adult Americans is affected in any way by what we do militarily. So, who cares? What difference does it make?
*
Danny Davis: What do you think would happen if we don’t succeed in this [boots on the ground] and do suffer casualties?
Steve Jermy: I think it would be more catastrophic than it already is--and it’s not great at the moment, is it? The situation at the moment is that the rest of the world--not the West, of course, because we’re all propagandized, but the rest of the world--are seeing what appears to be a strategic miscalculation leading to a strategic defeat. And I think this would just reinforce that. It would bring to an end the idea that the West in general, but the United States in particular, are all powerful.
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Glenn Greenwald @ggreenwald
2h￼
Trump: We're going to bomb your energy facilities if you don't open the Strait of Hormuz in 2 days.
Iran: F off.
Trump: OK, you have 5 more days.
Iran: F off.
Trump: Fine, we'll give you 10 days like you asked.
Iran: We didn't ask for anything. F off.
JD Vance claims Iran was going to use Nuclear Suicide Vests and kill tens of thousands of people that's why they had to attack. "The worst people in the world"