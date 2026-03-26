Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Glenn Greenwald @ggreenwald

2h￼

Trump: We're going to bomb your energy facilities if you don't open the Strait of Hormuz in 2 days.

Iran: F off.

Trump: OK, you have 5 more days.

Iran: F off.

Trump: Fine, we'll give you 10 days like you asked.

Iran: We didn't ask for anything. F off.

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Mark Wauck
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JD Vance claims Iran was going to use Nuclear Suicide Vests and kill tens of thousands of people that's why they had to attack. "The worst people in the world"

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