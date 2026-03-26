Emerald Robinson ￼@EmeraldRobinson 23h￼ Nobody did more to undermine the 2020 election than Zuckerberg: he donated $350 million to CTCL to basically fund Joe Biden’s takeover. So Trump is taking his revenge by (check notes) making him his AI advisor. That’s our guy: generous to his enemies and fatal to his friends.

￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 18h￼ Watch what people do, not what they say. A lot of that lately.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 17h￼ Trump 2024 top 10 Campaign promises. 1. Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion 2. Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history 3. End inflation and make America affordable again 4. Make America the dominant energy producer in the world, by far 5. Stop outsourcing and turn the United States into a manufacturing superpower 6. Large tax cuts for workers, and no tax on tips 7. Defend our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and fundamental freedoms 8. Prevent World War III, restore peace, and make America strong again 9. End the weaponization of government and the DOJ 10. Secure our elections and implement voter ID

￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 8h￼ Yes...& at the same time, all investors < 80 yrs old are about to be introduced to commodity force majeures if Hormuz stays closed much longer Everyone < 80 yrs old only knows crises responses of “Just print the USDs we need”, but printing USDs into commodity shortages = kaboom Quote Surplus Budget @GetSurplusApp 19h Replying to @DerivativesDon Yep. In a real liquidity squeeze, people sell what they can, not what they want to—so gold, USTs, everything starts getting treated like an ATM. People love the inflation story because it sounds cleaner than “someone needs dollars by Friday.”

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 3h￼ As long as Hormuz stays closed (which is highly likely near term), 10y UST yields will likely keep rising until either Fed or Treasury are forced to inject USD liquidity (into an oil spike & increasingly fracturing global supply chains) in order to cap rising yields

What’s that old gag about keeping your mouth shut so as not to remove all doubt?

𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨 @pineconemacro 2h￼ Nothing captures the strategic moment quite like this Quote￼ *Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone 3h RUBIO: HORMUZ COULD BE OPENED TOMORROW IF IRAN ALLOWED IT

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 1h￼ ￼￼ STOCKS ARE STILL IN DENIAL ABOUT THIS WAR Luke Gromen says markets are underestimating how bad this conflict could get. He says equities could fall multiple times harder than gold already has.

Meanwhile, Trump is gaslighting for all he’s worth—which isn’t much:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 43m￼ “Look Daddy! Every time the 10y UST yield hits 4.4%, Trump delays his Iran deadline!” -Zuzu, paraphrased Quote￼ Disclose.tv @disclosetv· 49m JUST IN - Trump says since peace talks with Iran are “going very well” he’s moved his “destruction” deadline by an additional 10 days to Easter Monday, April 6.

Quotes from listening today: