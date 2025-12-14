Third Sunday Roundup
I thought readers would find this brief video interesting. It features a Ukrainian reporterette in Odessa who accosts two somewhat elderly ladies. She wants their views on the Ukrainian language and Ukraine, and she gets an earful.
Now, regarding the mass shooting Down Under …
￼￼ IRAN IS LIKELY NOT INVOLVED IN THE BONDI BEACH ATTACK
Evidence suggests Iran is unlikely to be behind the Bondi Beach attack
Israel has publicly blamed Iran for the attack, but emerging details point in a different direction.
A 2022 Facebook post shows one of the attackers, Naveed Akram, studying Qur’anic recitation (tajwīd) under a Salafi teacher.
The photo provides several key clues:
1. The books behind him are clearly authored by major Salafi–Wahhabi scholars
You can see titles by Ibn Bāz, al-‘Uthaymīn, and other scholars associated with Saudi/Wahhabi Salafism, a sect that is openly hostile to Iran, Shia Islam, and the Iranian state.
2. His teacher is part of a Salafi institution
The instructor’s post praises Akram’s mastery of tajwīd according to classical Sunni methodologies commonly used in Salafi circles.
Taken together, the material points toward Sunni–Salafi ideological influence, NOT Iranian/Shia influence.
This doesn’t prove a motive, but it directly contradicts the claim that the attacker was acting on behalf of Iran, a state and religious tradition that Salafis typically view as heretical.
Perhaps it’s worth noting that Anglo-Zionist intel organizations have been—and still are—known supporters of Salafist groups as proxies. On the other hand, I’m unaware of any instance of Western support for Iran or its allies.
Lastly, more signs of the EU/NATO breakup:
￼ BREAKING NEWS
￼￼￼ CZECH PARLIAMENT REMOVES UKRAINIAN FLAG — “IT WILL NOT RETURN”
PRAGUE SHOCK.
The new Speaker of the Czech Parliament, Tomio Okamura, has ordered the Ukrainian flag to be removed from the Parliament building, stating that the decision fulfills a clear election promise.
According to @tomio_cz , the Czech Parliament “is not a billboard for foreign wars” and must represent Czech state sovereignty — not external conflicts. He added that the flag will not be raised again while he holds the post.
The move marks a sharp break with the previous government’s policy and has already triggered outrage from pro-Ukraine media and politicians — while supporters praise it as a return to neutrality and national dignity.
This is not a symbolic detail.
This is a signal — domestically and internationally.
