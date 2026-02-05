Meaning In History

Alex
1h

There's another aspect to recent technological developments in the missile / UAV space, and that's the disproportionate cost of defence.

PAC-3 missiles cost anywhere between $4M and $10M apiece. Generally, you'd fire two or three at an incoming threat. Even against an expensive missile, like an SS-26 / Iskander, which is estimated at $3M, you'd be looking at a 1:4 to 1:10 cost ratio, and the success rate is demonstrably not great. And this gets a lot worse when we start talking about cheap, mass-produced UAVs, decoys, or hypersonic stuff - Ukraine has panic-launched full complements of Patriot systems when they were targeted, to no avail.

In short, unless we come up with defence systems that can operate with much cheaper munitions, like laser-based, drone interceptors etc it's going to be radically, and disproportionately expensive to try and use those systems at scale or for longer periods. They were designed as multirole air defence complexes, but the threat model has changed, both militarily and economically

Joe
3h

- I opine This has the makings of a One Day War - Maybe Two

Shryver states: All Iranians need to do is withstand 2 weeks of attack, retaliate with overwhelming missile strikes on Israel and US bases/ships in the region, and they win.

=- I disagree wholeheartedly - =

I think Iran needs to survive ONE (1) day maybe TWO

And Unleash Everything On Israel

Just unleash

Desalination - oil gas - all facililities Gone.

Weeeel I recall - they already said they had these areas targeted with satellite

I think they will just take it all out - every energy facility - every potable water facility

And I image US Israel plans the same -

This has the makings of a One Day War -

If Iran does what they say they would

Crippling to a shocked Israeli population - Iran, Palestine, Syria, they are used to eating dirt and drinking dust and living in a tent

Isreal not so much - smoked salmon a fine wine and a 5 star hotel

.

-

.

