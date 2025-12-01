The overall consensus regarding the US military buildup in the Caribbean is that this level of deployment signals an intent to launch some sort of actual kinetic military action. The argument for this is that the deployment is far too expensive to allow for a backdown. Additionally, in his most recent statements Trump appears to be threatening at least air strikes, hinting at this as a first step that could be followed by further escalation. Notably, however, this threat was still framed as an anti-drug measure—the targets were discussed as storage sites in Venezuela for Columbian sourced drugs.

The other possibility is that this is all intended as intimidation—to induce a regime change in Venezuela—and won’t go beyond that. While there are good military and strategic reasons that militate against military action, there are also strong arguments against the US stepping back from war. In fact, the closing of Venezuelan air space is already an act of war, and backing down at this point would constitute a renunciation of US hegemony over the Americas—unthinkable to many MAGA Trump supporters, on the one hand, and certainly to all Deep State Anglo-Zionists.

With that in mind, let’s look at some recent commentary on the situation—what’s really behind it? Again, there’s a general consensus that this is about Venezuela’s oil—the largest reserves in the world. There is also the issue of muscling Russia and, especially, China out of the Western hemisphere. Let’s see how this all fits together, if we can.

I’ll start with an excerpt from a tweet that presents the bare bones of the consensus view:

Trendtowardshealing @Trendtowar18751￼ The United States is about to attack Venezuela. ... Washington is moving because … right now the United States can seize control of the world’s largest proven oil reserves at acceptable cost. Everything else is noise. ... Venezuela sits on roughly 300 billion barrels of recoverable crude, more than Saudi Arabia. American firms once pumped it; Chávez and Maduro locked them out. The structural imperative is simple: regain access, deny it to China and Russia, and re-establish regional hegemony in America’s own backyard. The Monroe Doctrine never died; it just learned to fly F-35s. The historical pattern is textbook. The U.S. has repeatedly used force or covert action to install pliable regimes atop Latin American hydrocarbon deposits: Mexico 1914, Guatemala 1954, Chile 1973, attempted Venezuela 2002, successful economic strangulation 2017–2024. Sanctions were the opening salvo; they killed tens of thousands via medicine and food shortages while conveniently cratering PDVSA output, softening the target. The coming kinetic phase is merely the logical continuation of policy by other means. … The human consequences are equally predictable. Immediate: precision munitions will kill hundreds, perhaps thousands, in the first 72 hours; urban fighting in Caracas will multiply that tenfold. Long-term: population-level PTSD rates will mirror Iraq and Syria (20–40 %), suicide clusters among survivors of sexual violence, a lost generation of children with cortisol-bathed nervous systems. Economic output will contract another 30–50 %, compounding the sanctions damage. None of this factors into the U.S. cost-benefit ledger because the trauma is borne entirely by Venezuelans; American casualties will be minimal, political blowback manageable. Washington will install a compliant interim authority, Chevron and Exxon will return under “emergency” contracts, and the hemisphere will be reminded who sets the rules. The operation will be sold as humanitarian intervention, stabilization, or counter-narcotics. It is none of those things. It is great-power politics at its most elemental: taking what you can, while you can, because the structure of the system rewards those who do. 12:40 PM · Nov 29, 2025

This is undoubtedly the way Trump would like this to work out—with the proviso that he would unquestionably prefer for intimidation to work the regime change. Will Schryver presents, briefly, the contrary view—military action is far riskier than the above scenario presents it to be. That, of course, is probably why Trump continues to hesitate—or prepare—even after setting the dynamics for war in motion:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ Many people believe the plan articulated above is as easily done as said. I very much doubt it. To achieve it will require a much larger commitment of limited US resources than is presently understood. And Russia/China will oppose it more vigorously than is widely believed. 5:08 PM · Nov 29, 2025 . For starters, [Russia/China] could provide to Venezuela a stream of high-quality real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance information.

Doug Macgregor seconds that view at a bit more length—I’ve inserted the extended conclusion from the article that Mac links:

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ The CIA is eager to remove Maduro. Trump’s allegations against Maduro are not true. In addition, Maduro maintains good relations with Russia, China, Iran and most of Central America. Trump is surrounded by Neocons and Zionists urging him to attack Venezuela as a message to all of the above-mentioned States that they cannot maintain influence in the Western Hemisphere. But it’s a serious mistake that will backfire. Attacking Venezuela will only strengthen BRICS and diminish US stature and power around the world. Venezuela will resist and the Trump presidency will confront a financial meltdown at home and a muddled, unrelenting conflict against American influence in Venezuela and Central America. 30 Years of Failure: How U.S.-Venezuela Relations Spiraled into Military Confrontation | The... As the United States edges toward potential military intervention in Venezuela, the historical record offers a stark warning. This is a nation that spent trillions attempting to reshape the Middle East through military force, with disastrous results in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria. Now, overstretched and facing multiple global commitments, Washington contemplates yet another intervention but this time in its own hemisphere. The case of Venezuela underscores the comprehensive failure of U.S. foreign policy over the past three decades. While pouring resources into nation-building thousands of miles away, America largely ignored its own backyard. When it did engage with Venezuela, it chose hostility over dialogue, sanctions over diplomacy, and coup attempts over negotiation. The result is a potential quagmire that could make previous interventions look measured by comparison. Military action against Venezuela would likely trigger a protracted conflict, refugee flows dwarfing current levels, further radicalization of Latin American politics against U.S. interests, and deeper involvement by Russia and China in the hemisphere. Venezuela’s geography—mountainous terrain, urban centers, and vast jungle regions—would make any military operation extraordinarily complex. Nearly thirty years of failed policy demand a fundamental reassessment. A new approach is desperately needed. Specifically, a foreign policy that prioritizes diplomatic engagement over military threats, multilateral cooperation over unilateral sanctions, and long-term stability over short-term regime change fantasies. This means accepting that the United States cannot simply bomb or sanction its way to a democratic Venezuela. It means recognizing that regime change attempts have consistently backfired, strengthening the very governments they aimed to topple. It means acknowledging that comprehensive sanctions primarily hurt civilians while giving authoritarian leaders a convenient external enemy to blame for economic failures. Most fundamentally, it means learning from three decades of failure before embarking on yet another bungled foreign policy expedition. The American people deserve better than to see their military trapped in another unwinnable conflict. The Venezuelan people deserve better than to become collateral damage in another failed intervention. 8:45 PM · Nov 30, 2025

The author of that linked article picked up on Mac’s tweet and responded:

José Niño | Unfiltered Politics @JoseAlNino 6m￼ Hi Col. Macgregor, thank you for sharing my article. You’ll enjoy my more recent piece on Substack detailing how an invasion of Venezuela would be a total disaster for the United States. Why Invading Venezuela Won’t Be a Walk in the Park Neoconservative strategists aren’t talking about the day after...

Because they never do …

What regime change boosters consistently ignore is what happens the day after Maduro falls. They focus obsessively on knocking out Venezuela’s conventional military—no walk in the park, but an attainable feat—while studiously avoiding the nightmare that follows: A multi-factional civil war among heavily armed irregular forces, refugee flows dwarfing the current crisis, and a protracted insurgency that could justify further U.S. intervention and spiral into a broader conflict that could attract irregular leftist forces from across the region. … It should be stressed that Venezuela’s official military doctrine has been explicitly designed around asymmetric warfare against a hypothetical U.S. invasion since the Chávez era. The strategy assumes initial conventional defeat followed by sustained guerrilla resistance—making occupation costly and politically unsustainable. Nevertheless, Venezuela won’t just roll over without a conventional fight. Venezuela is the number one purchaser of Russian weaponry in Latin America. It boasts mobile Russian S-300VM and Buk-M2E air defense systems (described as “by far the most formidable in Latin America” by Military Watch Magazine) and KH-31 anti-ship missiles. Additionally, Venezuela boasts 24 Su-30MK2V Flanker fighters (approximately 21 operational) capable of carrying anti-ship missiles and critically, components of Russia’s C4ISR system—integrated digital warfare networks previously shared only with Belarus. Most significantly, Russia signed a comprehensive 10-year strategic partnership with Venezuela in May 2025, ratified in October 2025, covering more than 350 bilateral agreements on security, defense, and technology. Russian cargo aircraft have recently been landing in Caracas with additional military supplies. In October 2025, Maduro requested Russian assistance enhancing air defenses, restoring Su-30 aircraft, and acquiring missiles. The Iranians have also cooperated with Venezuela on the development of drone technology and sanctions evasion assistance. … Here’s what neoconservatives don’t discuss: Knocking out Venezuela’s conventional military is attainable. U.S. technological superiority would likely produce a relatively swift conventional victory. But then what? A decapitation strike removing Maduro wouldn’t stabilize Venezuela—it would detonate it. … … Any U.S.-backed government would face prolonged insurgency, requiring sustained American military occupation, not the swift operation regime change boosters promise, but years or decades of counterinsurgency. … Neoconservative strategists are engaging in dangerous wishful thinking. They promise swift operation followed by grateful Venezuelans welcoming democracy. Reality would be years of counterinsurgency, multi-factional civil war, massive refugee flows, regional destabilization, and a strategic quagmire. Invading Venezuela won’t be a walk in the park. It would be a quagmire defining American foreign policy for a generation.

A Caribbean Vietnam.

OK, given the reality as outlined above, is it sheer delusion that seems to be driving this crazy foreign adventure? The answer seems to be something like, Not exactly. The usual explanation is that this is all about oil. Venezuela easily has the world’s largest reserves of oil, and control over that oil would provide collateral to keep America’s economic head above water, maintaining King Dollar’s global financial hegemony and, with it, Anglo-Zionist global imperial hegemony. The Trump Trade War—tariff shock and awe that was supposed to lead to a global shakedown racket to head off exactly the type of fiscal crisis (as long predicted) we appear to be heading into—has failed, largely thanks to Chinese resistance, backed by Russia. Trump’s most recent attempt to rope Saudi Arabia (with its oil reserves, second to Venezuela’s) into the “Abraham Accords” has also failed—MBS flatly refused Trump’s overtures in what is reported to have been an acrimonious meeting. Control over Venezuela’s world leading oil reserves may represent—risky as the venture may be—the most feasible means of maintaining fiscal leverage sufficient to keep the Anglo-Zioist Empire afloat.

Sean Foo recently elaborated on this rationalization in a way that emphasizes the short term crisis—albeit, a crisis that has built up over decades. Here’s how Foo’s argument runs.

The US needs to lower interest rates as fast as possible, in order to try to bring debt service on America’s gargantuan $38 trillion debt under some sort of control. What’s preventing interest rates from coming down is the persistent rate of inflation. Therefore, inflation must be brought lower ASAP, if the Fed continues to resist lowering interest rates. Energy costs are a prime driver of the CPI, so control over Venezuelan oil could play a role at that level. Foo believes a settlement with Russia could also play into that, but doesn’t expand on that aspect—nevertheless, the desperation to end the war on Russia is apparent.

In the meantime, Bessent has been gaslighting Americans with his absurd ‘Inflation? Ain’t no inflation!’ nonsense. That, and suppression of the October labor report is the best they can do for now to keep the AI bubble inflated. That can’t last—interest rates must come down. Here’s the key as Foo sees it.

What the US probably wants is to control, rebuild, and bump up oil production in Venezuela, but with a big caveat. Venezuela and, especially, it’s oil industry will likely be under US orders and direction. Venezuela will be told how much they can produce, who they can sell to and, most importantly, they will be required to sell oil only using US dollars.

‘Don’t try any funny business like selling in Euros or the Chinese RMB.’ The potential of Venezuelan oil is tremendous and Trump definitely wants control.

Right now Venezuela’s sale of oil is vastly less that its potential—largely due to US sanctions. If the US can take control, production can be ramped up, and with that the US will gain huge leverage over energy costs on a global scale. That would also translate into geopolitical leverage. Here Foo addresses the energy cost, inflation, interest rate angle:

Higher supply would mean lower prices around the world, and that would most definitely drop energy inflation, especially in the US, aka a better argument for the Fed and Trump to cut interest rates. So, I hope the puzzle is starting to fit here. By controlling oil production, the US can influence the world’s biggest reserves and how transactions are also being made. This is also a big battle to protect what’s left of the petro dollar system.

However, a major fly in the ointment is that Russia and China, combined, control nearly as much of Venezuela’s oil production as the US does. In fact, China purchases probably no less than 80% of Venezuela’s production, and quite possible more. This could be where direct military action could—in the fevered scheming of Neocons—provide an end run to the Russian and Chinese influence. But this involves major risks. On balance, Foo believes Trump will work hard to get the solution he wants through intimidation, which may involve limited air strikes, but he agrees with Schryver’s and Mac’s assessments above:

At this point, the US is probably going to try to impose their will. I don’t see any other way of things playing out because the stakes are just too high. The consolidation of power in the Western Hemisphere is not going to stop. There might not be an invasion—the probability is very low and it would cause a short-term spike in oil prices as well, but one can expect tough negotiations between Maduro and Trump. … … The real blocker here isn’t really the Venezuelan army. It’s the presence of China and Russia in the region. Both countries are going to protect their interests. Russia, for example, has issued a statement that Venezuela is a partner and ally of Russia. We can expect Russian intelligence and even weapons to balance the odds if the US really does go in. Then things could really get nasty.

I’m quite sure that Russia and China see the Big Picture. They know that the war on Russia in Ukraine was intended to be the initial phase of an Anglo-Zionist play for dominance over both Russian resources and Chinese industrial production. Venezuela may be a long way from Ukraine, but Russia is sure to understand Venezuela’s strategic importance—otherwise it would never have made the military and strategic commitments as described above. The same goes for China, of course.

China has been supporting Venezuela for a long time. Venezuela is part of the Chinese belt road initiative. Should things escalate to an armed conflict, a lot of Chinese investments could literally evaporate in a cloud of black smoke. Between 2005 and 2015, Chinese state-owned companies poured in nearly $3 billion into the country and a lot of it revolves around the energy sector. State-owned Chinese banks are also exposed. They have provided over $62 billion in loans to Venezuela. Once again, the majority of the money has gone into the energy sector into power projects. One can expect tough talks between China and the US, and there’s always the lever of rare earth export controls.

However, Foo also argues that the US could end up being a big user in any event. Despite the Covid incident—which I strongly suspect was a US attack on China and Iran—and Trump’s trade war, Chinese exports have continued to grow. Reports today show a continued decline in US manufacturing. If Venezuela’s oil infrastructure suffers further damage due to US action the world could experience an oil price shock—with the attendant inflation. The result will only benefit China, and US exports will suffer further erosion. The consequences?