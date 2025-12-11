The beginning of political wisdom in the US is the realization that ‘It’s about the economy, stupid!’ Later I hope to spend some time on Trump’s economic plans, but those plans—despite his claims for a quick, painless, fix via tariffs and shakedowns—will only happen (if it does) after the midterms. Right now, we have it on good authority that Trump will be looking to get out the vote for the midterms by doubling down on the claims of a quick fix and ‘nationalizing’ the midterms, barnstorming the country to tout his “A+++++” economy. Trying to clue Americans in to the very real and difficult challenges we face apparently isn’t considered an option. We saw a preview of that in Pennsylvania, just the other day. So here are some reflections and data points on all that.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter Dec 9 BREAKING: President Trump “grades” the current state of the US economy: “A+++++” Geiger Capital @Geiger_Capital￼ Absolutely incredible… After watching the Biden Administration be rejected for telling working-class Americans that what they felt was wrong and the economy was actually fantastic, Trump has decided to do the exact same thing. Edward Dowd @DowdEdward Dec 10￼ Traditionally fiscal stimulus is used as a counter-cyclical tool to combat economic weakness/recessions etc. So Mr. Senior Advisor [Hassett] do we have a strong economy or are we heading into recession because we can’t have both? You don’t stimulate into a strong economy because that causes inflation which I believe this administration is claiming to be against. The answer clearly is they see weakness coming.

Here’s Susie Wiles explaining the difference maker that Trump is expected to be for the midterms—apparently by delivering that counter intuitive message:

Luke Rudkowski @Lukewearechange￼ I don’t [think] this plan will work Trump loves to campaign but he can’t be up there telling everyone the economy is A+++++++ Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster￼ Only ~40% of middle class voters say Trump “understands the problems I face every day.” 57% disagree. Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ It’s all about jobs and real wage growth. Whenever it hits -2% we get a new President and throw out incumbent party. Regan won in 80’s, Clinton in 90’s and Trump in 2024. Biden puppet administration gaslit on economy…it didn’t work. If this administration doesn’t come clean on economy midterms are going to swing blue.

Reality or snake oil? Will the middle class buy some of this stuff? Note, as usual, Trump appears to equate Wall St. with the real economy:

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone *TRUMP: DON’T SEE WHY WE CAN’T HAVE 20%, 25% GDP GROWTH *TRUMP SAYS MARKET SHOULD CONTINUNE TO GO UP WITH GREAT RESULTS Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ Don’t really have words here.

How ‘bout this?

MacroEdge @MacroEdgeRes Trump: Our interest rates should be the lowest in the world, maybe even negative Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ The ECB did that to fight deflation in 2014. I guess Trump is signaling deflation or he’s just popping off again. Who knows at this point.

About those rate cuts? Apparently what drove them is the Fed thinking that things are worse than the official numbers suggest:

Nick Timiraos @NickTimiraos￼ Powell explains why the Fed cut rather than waiting until January: The economy has added around 40K jobs per month since April, but due to overcounting, the actual number could be closer to a *loss* of 20K jobs per month. “I think you can say that the labor market has continued to cool gradually, maybe just a touch more gradually, than we thought.” “It doesn’t feel like a hot economy that wants to generate a Phillips-curve-type of inflation.”

But in the AI world, things aren’t going according to script. Trump has had to plead with China to buy Nvidia chips—apparently US companies like Amazon are finding alternatives—but China is holding Trump at arms length, with strict import controls. Meanwhile, Larry Ellison’s Oracle, a key AI darling, continues to miss revenue goals—Ellison must be distracted by buying up all media to suppress anti-genocide messaging.

Also working against turnout, especially among minority voters, libertarian types, and the young—war and Orwellian social controls. We’ll skip war for now, but … Jewish Nationalist will become the gatekeepers for entry to their other country, America? Or do you think Quakers will be the gatekeepers? This is what America’s Middle East wars are doing for us, and those wars haven’t stopped.

George Gammon @GeorgeGammon ￼Trump pushing US further down the Orwellian slippery slope If you argue this is a good idea why would it not be a good idea for all tourists? Why would it not be a good idea for all Americans? Would minority report only stop foreigners from committing crimes? 3:20 PM · Dec 10, 2025

You think this would only apply to tourists, not US citizens? Guess again, if you think US citizens aren’t being vetted already. They already don’t trust you with real world info—that’s why Trump reportedly has had talks with David Ellison about how to change CNN once Ellison (who is partnering with Jared) gets control. Trump is tight with the Tech Lords:

11 Signs That Our World Is Rapidly Becoming A Lot More Orwellian … As the Big Brother control grid gets tighter and tighter, the stage is being set for unprecedented tyranny on a global scale. Tyrants of the past could only dream of having the sort of AI-powered tools that we possess today. If you do not submit to the digital gulag that is being constructed all around us, eventually you may not be able to buy, sell, get a job or open a bank account without proper digital identification. What would you do then? You might want to start thinking about that, because things are only going to get crazier from here.

Can you say ‘warp speed’? Do NOT expect Trump to protect you from the AI security state:

￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ We jumped that shark when we locked down the world and mandated poison while covering up the crime. No putting the toothpaste back in the bottle.

And lastly, there’s this weird take on controlling the borders:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ U.S. Residency, Sponsored by Trump™, Citizenship Is Now for Sale Donald Trump has now put U.S. residency up for sale under his own name, launching something called The Trump Gold Card. The TGC is a government-branded immigration program presented like a luxury credit card. He posted the announcement himself, complete with a golden card bearing his face. The website linked in his post describes a tiered system where foreign nationals can “unlock life in America” by paying massive “contributions”: — $1 million for the Gold Card — $5 million for the Platinum Card, — $2 million for a Corporate Card that lets companies transfer U.S. residency access between employees like a subscription service Everything is wrapped in Trump branding, from the card names to the visuals, blurring the line between state power and personal business in a way no modern democracy has ever attempted. This is the commercialization of American citizenship. A sitting president has effectively turned the U.S. government into a membership program, the symbolism is grotesque. How do Americans feel knowing their citizenship is only worth $1M to Trump? Sad, really.

Is this the America you voted for? But what politician do you trust at this point? Will Trump be touting this to his base while on the campaign trail?