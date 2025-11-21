Just a few days ago Iran’s foreign minister stated that Iran is no longer enriching uranium. Patarames speculates on what that means.

The Cradle @TheCradleMedia￼ Iran says all uranium enrichment halted after US–Israeli strikes In an interview with the Associated Press (AP), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is no longer enriching uranium at any site, explaining that Israeli and US strikes in June crippled the country’s enrichment facilities. Araghchi insisted that Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology and enrichment remains “undeniable.” “There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran. All of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency ... There is no enrichment right now because our facilities — our enrichment facilities — have been attacked.”￼ 5:32 AM · Nov 16, 2025

But what Araghchi didn’t say was that Iran’s stock of highly enriched uranium (HEU) had been destroyed. This is important.

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ Iran’s Foreign Minister says there is currently no enrichment taking place From ￼-Perspective that’s a wise thing to say ￼ It’s not about ongoing enrichment but: - Having 450kg of highly enriched Uranium - Having large numbers of centrifuge machines 25-75 nuclear-warheads can be build with that amount of 60% HEU. A good quantity for Iran’s deterrence needs. A further 10 warhead worth HEU enriched in a year or so would not change that deterrence meaningfully. Iran is among the advanced countries in nuclear weapon design. 20 years ago, during the AMAD program it proved advanced capabilities in nuclear physics by developing a UD3 neutron initiator. ￼ An advanced nuclear weapon with high compression can use 6 kilograms of 60% HEU to create a 6 kiloton explosion ￼ A 6 kt warhead can be used as a fission primary in a multi-stage thermonuclear weapon. Enabling 50-100 kt fission-fusion warheads. ￼ 450kg means seventy-five, 60% HEU 6kt low-yield warheads or 75 ~100kt thermonuclear warheads In summary: Iran proved its knowledge on the ‘physics package’ more than 20 years ago during the AMAD program, hence it is: - Beyond the 450kg 60% HEU is sufficient for 10 warheads estimate (crude weapon design) - Beyond the technical requirement of further enriching to 90% HEU. It can just use available 60% HEU due to the weapon design proven in the AMAD program - Capable to design a multi-stage thermonuclear warhead, due to the mastering of UD3 neutron initiator developed 20 years ago Did the North Koreans share at least test data of their nuclear explosions with Iran? Well possible Therefore we have two realistic scenarios: - 25, 20-30kt small nuclear warheads, requiring further enrichment to 90% HEU - 75, 6kt low-yield advanced nuclear warheads working with available 60% HEU - 75, ~100kt very advanced thermonuclear warheads working with available 60% HEU ￼ In this situation, whether Iran currently enriching or not is quite unimportant, it already has whats necessary.

The question therefore is whether Iran actually does have nukes already, or is simply something like one unstoppable step away. In either case, how would Iran have reacted to the US strikes?￼ Did the US agree to use the most powerful conventional bombs (GBU-57) to prevent Israel starting a nuclear exchange? Did Iran give the US a free pass on that strike, knowing that the GBU-57s couldn’t reach anything critical but to avoid a nuclear war?

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ Its just a rumor, but one that makes sense With no means to destroy Uranium-Enrichment sites like Fordow, Israel may have opted for nuclear weapons to damage/destroy them But today, with Iran being a un-inspected, de-facto nuclear power with anything between 20-75 nuclear weapons... ￼... Israel’s nuclear option against Iran’s nuclear sites may be deterred Did Iran accept Trumps strike to avoid a nuclear war? Israel knew that GBU-57 can’t penetrate Fordow in any realistic scenario. Did Iran grant U.S. B-2s a text-book, non-combat attack with successive strikes on the exact same spot? Did Trump prove to Israel that it did everything conventionally possible? Many questions but no answers anytime soon... 1:49 AM · Nov 19, 2025

But …

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ Rebuilding and hardening the ￼ Taleqan-2 test site? ￼ Why, if you already developed the R265 nuclear device during the 2003 AMAD program? Equipped with its Marx generators, it is a great facility for thermonuclear experiments. Validating simulation code for the development of advanced multi-stage thermonuclear warheads. Iran has published an unusually high number of open source papers on codes useful for relevant thermonuclear processes. 11:08 AM · Nov 19, 2025

So, think about it.