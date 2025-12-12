Things You Can't Really Make Up
And none of this takes into account the Middle East genocide and grift. MAGA my ass.
Disclose.tv @disclosetv￼
NEW - BlackRock CEO Fink is “suddenly” sitting beside Witkoff and Kushner at the Ukraine negotiating table [beside Zelensky].￼
11:17 AM · Dec 11, 2025
@RUDOLFJ15￼￼
Larry Fink is vice president of the WEF and CEO of BlackRock.￼￼
Who is in charge now, politicians or very large investment companies?
Alexey Maksakov @MaksakovAlexey￼
Two women from WEF’s Board (of Trustees) run EU - UvdL and Lagarde.
Aedmar Skýjárn @AedmarSkyjarn￼
Nothing dispels the “antisemitic canard” that ‘Jews control foreign policy’ quite like sending Larry Fink, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff to decide the fate of Eastern Europe.
Jessie Jess @JessieAndRoscoe￼
Because Blackrock & elite have invested billions in Ukraine property & Rebuild. Zelensky changed the law to allow foreigners to purchase Ukraine land/property.
WarUnseenWorlds1 @JoelBlackford1￼
Why do Whitehouse staff call Kushner, “Bigfoot?”
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼
￼￼￼ WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK?!?!!?
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is now directly involved in Ukraine negotiations alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Source: Bloomberg.
We’ve gone from a moneyproxy war to a privatized reconstruction racket, and now to global asset managers and Trump’s inner-circle real-estate cronies literally inserting themselves into diplomatic negotiations over a live war zone.
BlackRock has already positioned itself to manage Ukraine’s postwar “rebuilding” aka a $400+ billion fire-sale of national assets.
Now Fink is reportedly sitting at the table with Twink Kushner and Real Estate Agent Witkoff, because to them Ukraine’s fate is a business venture, not a sovereign crisis.
Are you getting it yet?
John of Truth @John83778200￼
This is how it works. The big money interests call the shots and the owned politicians act as the public facing sales team.
MAHA WINS @MAHAAmericaW
Aug 31, 2024
￼Carole Hawkins @hawkins_carole￼
Reasons for Larry Fink’s involvement.
Hopefully Russia takes it all and the EU banks, Blackrock and the WEF all go bankrupt.
All that's missing is Woody Allen. I'm partly Jewish but even I have to stop myself having anti-semitic thoughts these days. The question for Fink is this: how much of these resources will actually be recoverable? It's the Donbas that is richest in natural resources (as far as I know) and that happens to have new owners.