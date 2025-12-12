And none of this takes into account the Middle East genocide and grift. MAGA my ass.

NEW - BlackRock CEO Fink is “suddenly” sitting beside Witkoff and Kushner at the Ukraine negotiating table [beside Zelensky].￼

Who is in charge now, politicians or very large investment companies?

Larry Fink is vice president of the WEF and CEO of BlackRock.￼￼

Two women from WEF’s Board (of Trustees) run EU - UvdL and Lagarde.

Nothing dispels the “antisemitic canard” that ‘Jews control foreign policy’ quite like sending Larry Fink, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff to decide the fate of Eastern Europe.

Because Blackrock & elite have invested billions in Ukraine property & Rebuild. Zelensky changed the law to allow foreigners to purchase Ukraine land/property.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is now directly involved in Ukraine negotiations alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Source: Bloomberg.

We’ve gone from a moneyproxy war to a privatized reconstruction racket, and now to global asset managers and Trump’s inner-circle real-estate cronies literally inserting themselves into diplomatic negotiations over a live war zone.

BlackRock has already positioned itself to manage Ukraine’s postwar “rebuilding” aka a $400+ billion fire-sale of national assets.

Now Fink is reportedly sitting at the table with Twink Kushner and Real Estate Agent Witkoff, because to them Ukraine’s fate is a business venture, not a sovereign crisis.

Are you getting it yet?

