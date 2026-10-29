Meaning In History

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Stephen Mcintyre's avatar
Stephen Mcintyre
6h

First, as to what is going on in the Gulf, as far as I know, there is no maritime insurance company that is writing insurance on any tankers or container ships going in and out of the Middle East.

So I have to assume that the owners of these tankers are taking on the liability of losing that ship with no backup at all which is about crazy as you can get.

Now to Ron Lauder and his announcement about his views on Israel, I find that extremely interesting. The Lauder family has been very pro-Israel and has supported that country for decades just like a lot of other prominent Jewish families in this country.

If Ron Lauder is now turning his back on Israel, then you have to assume there are many others in his circle that are doing the same thing or are thinking it.

As you correctly pointed out, Mark, most of these people have never lived in Israel. They have supported it from afar and have believed all of the propaganda that has been put out for the last 80 years on the defense of Israel and Support of it.

I remember as a kid seeing the movie Exodus, which I now look at as probably one of the great propaganda films made about the founding of Israel and everything about it. That was a film specifically made to Garner Support for Israel and its call and it succeeded very well.

Netanyahu and the hardliners in the last three years I have managed to destroy all of the Goodwill Israel built up over the decades, even though most of what they built up was total propaganda, and a bunch of outright lies. We know now that Israel has practiced its own brand of terrorism, false, flag operations, and now public genocide of Gaza. The Israel first policy is now showing the world their true colors.

All of us are merely pawns for the Israeli project of dominance in the Middle East. I think the light bulb is finally going off on how we are being used and have been used for decades.

I personally think Israel is showing the seeds of their own destruction and it is coming sooner rather than later. In fact, I think we could see that the Middle East as we know it is going to change, not just a little but dramatically in the next year or two.

I have no doubt it will not be surprised at the fall of the House of Saud. The various tribes in Saudi Arabia that have been shut out. All of these years from their share of the wealth of the country are going to end up taking over and all of the royal family will scatter to the four wins with whatever money they have taken.

This intern will lead to the fall of the other Middle Eastern principalities that have been propped up by Saudi Arabia all these decades. And of course Iran will become the dominant regional power.

The United States might as well accept the fact that Iran will be the regional power and that is who we’re going to be dealing with from here on out. We need to make peace and realize that we must accommodate Iran and find a way to get along with them.

But I do not see that happening as long as Trump is running things and the billionaire Zionists do their best to control our government and politicians.

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Ben's avatar
Ben
6hEdited

Ron Lauder says, "Your fathers and your grandfathers fought for this place, and you’re losing it because of foolishness." What a whitewashing that is! Murdering civilians is "foolish." No doubt Israelis raping Palestinian prisoners is "silly." Maybe targeting journalists is "uncouth."

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