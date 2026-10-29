My wife and I will be doing a little pilgrimage today, up to Holy Hill—leaving shortly. However,
Last night I asked, What’s Trump Up To? Here are a some things I noticed this morning:
MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼
UKMTO reports that a vessel is on fire in the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz this morning.
Wild that the attacked tanker didn’t even report the incident (not authorized by CENTCOM?), another ship just saw it on fire and gave the heads up to UKMTO.
The Trump regime systematically and brazenly lies to the American people. It’s not even a matter of putting a spin on data. It’s outright falsification. But it can’t be hidden:
Chris Martenson @chrismartenson
Oct 28￼
THEN: Essential vs. Nonessential
NOW: Necessary vs. Unnecessary
Progress!
It seems to me that it’s a very stupid thing for the US to do, to host a guy who then claims—from US soil—to be the president of another major country. It’s not a question of supporting either side in the recent Brazilian elections. The US has its own election problems to be concerned about. The last I checked, Brazil is considered to have pretty free and fair elections—including in comparison to the US. According to Brave AI, international rankings of countries for free and fair election place Brazil at #28 (out of 179) and the US is a bit lower at #34. Trump is simply trashing the American brand in internationally. This isn’t to say that it’s impossible for things to suddenly go wrong in a country with a history of free and fair elections. But it is to say that the US should be treading cautiously is the circs.
￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
16h￼
￼ Flávio Bolsonaro declares himself Brazil’s “true president-elect” from the US
Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost Sunday’s presidential runoff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by about 4.4 million votes, has published a letter from the United States calling himself “the true president-elect of Brazil.”
He claims the election was stolen, pointing in particular to the Supreme Court decision that extended voting by two hours on election day, and says those responsible are a criminal organization that has imposed a tyranny on Brazil. He offered no evidence for the fraud claims.
Bolsonaro left Brazil with his family on Tuesday in defiance of a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports, crossing into Argentina before flying to Miami. The Trump administration has granted the family visas. He is under investigation for corruption and money laundering, which he denies, and says he left over fears of political persecution. He vowed to lead the opposition from abroad.
In the letter, he thanked Argentine President Javier Milei for his “courage, sense of justice and respect for legality,” and US President Donald Trump and “the wonderful American people” for taking him in.
“I did not flee Brazil. I left for Brazil’s sake,” he wrote, comparing himself to Charles de Gaulle, who led Free France from London after being sentenced to death by the Vichy regime.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
15h￼
I suspect he didn’t answer because he couldn’t tell the truth, which would’ve sounded something like this:
“Because when I raised rates 25 bps last month, LT UST yields took off like a scalded cat and that surprised me and freaked me out, so now I don’t know quite what to do.”
Aaron Rupar @atrupar￼
Q: There’s been essentially no progress toward the 2% inflation target. Why not raise rates today?
KEVIN WARSH: It’s a good question
(Note how he never answers it!)
￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter
50m￼
BREAKING: US September PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, rises to 3.6%.
Core PCE inflation also rose to 3.1%, up +0.3% month-over-month.
This officially confirms that CPI, PPI, and PCE inflation are all rising again.
A December rate hike is coming.
I saved something genuinely newsworthy for last—the quotes are from Haaretz. Note that Ron Lauder is president of the World Jewish Congress, which is headed by one of the French Rothschilds. It’s genuinely noteworthy when people of Lauder’s stature within international Jewry openly express the view that Israel is “bad for the Jews”. Meaning, bad for the Jewish brand, which has profited from its status as the ultimate ne plus ultra of historical victimhood.
￼Trita Parsi @tparsi
11h￼
Stunning piece about yet another old-guard, high-level, billionaire supporter of Israel who has lost faith in it - and in Netanyahu.
“Ronald Lauder has never lived in Israel. But in the past year the Jewish billionaire, who serves as president of the World Jewish Congress, has given up his remaining properties in the country, a sign of the deep shift in his views of its future. A deep sense of disgust appears on his face as he recounts this. “I’ve sold my apartment in Tel Aviv, I gave my home in Be’er Sheva to the Jewish National Fund, of which I’m also the chairman. I basically cut my ties there. Because it has become so…,” Lauder grimaces, making a gesture of vomiting.
He goes on to blame Israel for failing to make peace, explaining that Israel actually didn’t want peace:
“I realized at the end of the day that Israel really didn’t want peace, but they wanted dominance. And I walked away from it.”
“You’ve lost the Democratic Party, and you’re losing the Republican Party. And it’s all because of foolishness on your part. I want to tell Israelis, ‘Shame on you! Shame on all of you. Your fathers and your grandfathers fought for this place, and you’re losing it because of foolishness. Period.’”
I think this reflects the view of many who fought to establish Israel/supported its creation, but at the same time believed in peace. Perhaps an unjust peace, clearly a peace on Israel’s terms - but a peace nonetheless.
But Israel has long swapped dominance and control for peace, and it has taken quite some time for many of its original supporters and champions to realize it - and admit to themselves the direction Israel actually is going in.
Lauder is presumably no dummy and knows that he’s giving goys official Jewish permission to criticize Israel. It’s even OK to make like you’re vomiting without being called an anti-semite.
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First, as to what is going on in the Gulf, as far as I know, there is no maritime insurance company that is writing insurance on any tankers or container ships going in and out of the Middle East.
So I have to assume that the owners of these tankers are taking on the liability of losing that ship with no backup at all which is about crazy as you can get.
Now to Ron Lauder and his announcement about his views on Israel, I find that extremely interesting. The Lauder family has been very pro-Israel and has supported that country for decades just like a lot of other prominent Jewish families in this country.
If Ron Lauder is now turning his back on Israel, then you have to assume there are many others in his circle that are doing the same thing or are thinking it.
As you correctly pointed out, Mark, most of these people have never lived in Israel. They have supported it from afar and have believed all of the propaganda that has been put out for the last 80 years on the defense of Israel and Support of it.
I remember as a kid seeing the movie Exodus, which I now look at as probably one of the great propaganda films made about the founding of Israel and everything about it. That was a film specifically made to Garner Support for Israel and its call and it succeeded very well.
Netanyahu and the hardliners in the last three years I have managed to destroy all of the Goodwill Israel built up over the decades, even though most of what they built up was total propaganda, and a bunch of outright lies. We know now that Israel has practiced its own brand of terrorism, false, flag operations, and now public genocide of Gaza. The Israel first policy is now showing the world their true colors.
All of us are merely pawns for the Israeli project of dominance in the Middle East. I think the light bulb is finally going off on how we are being used and have been used for decades.
I personally think Israel is showing the seeds of their own destruction and it is coming sooner rather than later. In fact, I think we could see that the Middle East as we know it is going to change, not just a little but dramatically in the next year or two.
I have no doubt it will not be surprised at the fall of the House of Saud. The various tribes in Saudi Arabia that have been shut out. All of these years from their share of the wealth of the country are going to end up taking over and all of the royal family will scatter to the four wins with whatever money they have taken.
This intern will lead to the fall of the other Middle Eastern principalities that have been propped up by Saudi Arabia all these decades. And of course Iran will become the dominant regional power.
The United States might as well accept the fact that Iran will be the regional power and that is who we’re going to be dealing with from here on out. We need to make peace and realize that we must accommodate Iran and find a way to get along with them.
But I do not see that happening as long as Trump is running things and the billionaire Zionists do their best to control our government and politicians.
Ron Lauder says, "Your fathers and your grandfathers fought for this place, and you’re losing it because of foolishness." What a whitewashing that is! Murdering civilians is "foolish." No doubt Israelis raping Palestinian prisoners is "silly." Maybe targeting journalists is "uncouth."