My wife and I will be doing a little pilgrimage today, up to Holy Hill—leaving shortly. However,

Last night I asked, What’s Trump Up To? Here are a some things I noticed this morning:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ UKMTO reports that a vessel is on fire in the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz this morning. Wild that the attacked tanker didn’t even report the incident (not authorized by CENTCOM?), another ship just saw it on fire and gave the heads up to UKMTO.

The Trump regime systematically and brazenly lies to the American people. It’s not even a matter of putting a spin on data. It’s outright falsification. But it can’t be hidden:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson Oct 28￼ THEN: Essential vs. Nonessential NOW: Necessary vs. Unnecessary Progress!

It seems to me that it’s a very stupid thing for the US to do, to host a guy who then claims—from US soil—to be the president of another major country. It’s not a question of supporting either side in the recent Brazilian elections. The US has its own election problems to be concerned about. The last I checked, Brazil is considered to have pretty free and fair elections—including in comparison to the US. According to Brave AI, international rankings of countries for free and fair election place Brazil at #28 (out of 179) and the US is a bit lower at #34. Trump is simply trashing the American brand in internationally. This isn’t to say that it’s impossible for things to suddenly go wrong in a country with a history of free and fair elections. But it is to say that the US should be treading cautiously is the circs.

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 16h￼ ￼ Flávio Bolsonaro declares himself Brazil’s “true president-elect” from the US Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost Sunday’s presidential runoff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by about 4.4 million votes, has published a letter from the United States calling himself “the true president-elect of Brazil.” He claims the election was stolen, pointing in particular to the Supreme Court decision that extended voting by two hours on election day, and says those responsible are a criminal organization that has imposed a tyranny on Brazil. He offered no evidence for the fraud claims. Bolsonaro left Brazil with his family on Tuesday in defiance of a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports, crossing into Argentina before flying to Miami. The Trump administration has granted the family visas. He is under investigation for corruption and money laundering, which he denies, and says he left over fears of political persecution. He vowed to lead the opposition from abroad. In the letter, he thanked Argentine President Javier Milei for his “courage, sense of justice and respect for legality,” and US President Donald Trump and “the wonderful American people” for taking him in. “I did not flee Brazil. I left for Brazil’s sake,” he wrote, comparing himself to Charles de Gaulle, who led Free France from London after being sentenced to death by the Vichy regime.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 15h￼ I suspect he didn’t answer because he couldn’t tell the truth, which would’ve sounded something like this: “Because when I raised rates 25 bps last month, LT UST yields took off like a scalded cat and that surprised me and freaked me out, so now I don’t know quite what to do.” Aaron Rupar @atrupar￼ Q: There’s been essentially no progress toward the 2% inflation target. Why not raise rates today? KEVIN WARSH: It’s a good question (Note how he never answers it!)

￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 50m￼ BREAKING: US September PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, rises to 3.6%. Core PCE inflation also rose to 3.1%, up +0.3% month-over-month. This officially confirms that CPI, PPI, and PCE inflation are all rising again. A December rate hike is coming.

I saved something genuinely newsworthy for last—the quotes are from Haaretz. Note that Ron Lauder is president of the World Jewish Congress, which is headed by one of the French Rothschilds. It’s genuinely noteworthy when people of Lauder’s stature within international Jewry openly express the view that Israel is “bad for the Jews”. Meaning, bad for the Jewish brand, which has profited from its status as the ultimate ne plus ultra of historical victimhood.

￼Trita Parsi @tparsi 11h￼ Stunning piece about yet another old-guard, high-level, billionaire supporter of Israel who has lost faith in it - and in Netanyahu. “Ronald Lauder has never lived in Israel. But in the past year the Jewish billionaire, who serves as president of the World Jewish Congress, has given up his remaining properties in the country, a sign of the deep shift in his views of its future. A deep sense of disgust appears on his face as he recounts this. “I’ve sold my apartment in Tel Aviv, I gave my home in Be’er Sheva to the Jewish National Fund, of which I’m also the chairman. I basically cut my ties there. Because it has become so…,” Lauder grimaces, making a gesture of vomiting. He goes on to blame Israel for failing to make peace, explaining that Israel actually didn’t want peace: “I realized at the end of the day that Israel really didn’t want peace, but they wanted dominance. And I walked away from it.” “You’ve lost the Democratic Party, and you’re losing the Republican Party. And it’s all because of foolishness on your part. I want to tell Israelis, ‘Shame on you! Shame on all of you. Your fathers and your grandfathers fought for this place, and you’re losing it because of foolishness. Period.’” I think this reflects the view of many who fought to establish Israel/supported its creation, but at the same time believed in peace. Perhaps an unjust peace, clearly a peace on Israel’s terms - but a peace nonetheless. But Israel has long swapped dominance and control for peace, and it has taken quite some time for many of its original supporters and champions to realize it - and admit to themselves the direction Israel actually is going in.

Lauder is presumably no dummy and knows that he’s giving goys official Jewish permission to criticize Israel. It’s even OK to make like you’re vomiting without being called an anti-semite.