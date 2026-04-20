A lot of people talk about not voting, and I’ll admit I’ve been tempted in that direction lately. Then I read this. It really makes you think about the lesser evil:

Morse Report @MorseReport Apr 18 ￼Top Democrat political consultant and campaign strategist, James Carville, just stated on the Left-wing ‘Policon’ podcast that when the Democrats regain power, they plan to: -Grant statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, so that the Democrats can unlock 4 extra seats in the Senate. -Pack the U.S. Supreme Court from 9 Justices up to 13 Justices, adding another 4 Left-wing Justices to the court. -Reopen the U.S.-Mexico border and grant mass-amnesty to every single alien currently inside of the United States. -His advice to Democrat politicians: “Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it.”

Is the War Powers Resolution just Congressional gaslighting?

The War Powers Resolution Is Not What You’ve Been Told … However, the War Powers Resolution consists of words that you can read for yourself, and here are some of them: “The constitutional powers of the President as Commander-in-Chief to introduce United States Armed Forces into hostilities, or into situations where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances, are exercised only pursuant to (1) a declaration of war, (2) specific statutory authorization, or (3) a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces.” There has been no declaration of war by the U.S. Congress since 1941. There has been no authorization to attack Iran, nor to continue attacking Iran. There has been no attack upon the United States or its territories or possessions, and there were no attacks on its armed forces until after said armed forces had begun the war. The same law says that a president who launches a war in any of those three situations, then has 48 hours to submit his first report explaining himself, and 60 days after that report (62 days total — plus a possible extra 30) to entirely knock it off. But none of those three situations exists. So, the president must immediately knock it off — must, in fact, have never started the war. It is simply not true that the war will become illegal after 60 days; it has been illegal since the instant it was begun. It is factually false that it must be ended after 60 days in order to comply with the law; it must be ended immediately. If the War Powers Resolution did not exist, one could revert to the actual Constitution that the War Powers Resolution claimed to uphold and which says that the decision to declare and wage a war is up to the Congress. …

Money matters—especially because that’s what this war is all about. Maintaining Anglo-Zionist hegemony through the money power:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ UAE to Trump Administration: “You started this war; if we run short of USDs as a result of it, either you will give us USD swap lines, or we will be forced to start transacting oil and gas in CNY [Chinese yuan] and other currencies.” -WSJ, just now

War: