Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
3h

I feel you on the lesser evil part.

Which is why I’m so bitter about Trump destroying his presidency, probably losing the midterms, and the economy at Israel’s behest with this war on Iran.

On one side we have a gop that can’t even pass the save act, and wants to renew the patriot act, loves big business. And is mostly aipac indentured. And is cheerleading this Iran fiasco.

And the other side we have the fascist progressive democrats that believe in mutilating kids, big pharma, censorship, hate speech, corruption, open borders, dei, and voter fraud.

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
4h

If that last true social statement that I just read from Trump isn’t the biggest bunch of crap.

Exactly how has Israel been an ally to this country what have they exactly done for us?

Well, the answer is nothing they haven’t done anything except since they were granted statehood in 1948 they have done nothing but cause chaos in the Middle East.

If you were to think about it if Israel wasn’t a state what would be the relations between all of us in the Middle East?

I am like a number of you. I wonder exactly what it is that Israel has on Donald Trump. He must be the most compromised president this country has ever had.

I suppose we are now in the countdown phase to when the war starts again and I would suggest it’s probably going to be within the next 24 hours or so.

Evidently, there’s another side of the story about that tanker and what’s going on in the Straight of Hormuz so I can’t wait to find out what all that information is.

Does anyone feel like Henry the second did with Thomas Beckett who was the archbishop of Canterbury, can no one rid me of this tiresome person.

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