Iranian made drones in Venezuela:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 16h￼ ￼Iran-made Mohajer-6 spotted in Venezuela. Four slots for guided missiles or bombs under the wings and two slots under the main fuselage. The armament mounting and launching system of Mohajer-6 is similar to many other UAV models operating within the Iranian armed forces and many types of air-to-ground, air to air missiles, guided rockets, guided mortars, electronic countermeasure and radar detection and warning pods can be used with Mohajer-6 ammunition launching system.

Another first for Israel, after recognizing Somaliland:

Trita Parsi @tparsi Dec 30￼ Israel becomes the first country in the world to ban the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders. Let that sink in. File under “Things you do when you are committing genocide”...

The connection between genocide in Palestine and Somaliland:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 5h ￼ — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud: “Our intelligence indicates that three important steps have been agreed upon with Somaliland: First, the resettlement of Palestinians in Somaliland. Second, the provision of an Israeli military base on the Gulf of Aden coast. Third, Somaliland’s accession to the Abraham Accords. These are the three Israeli demands that Somaliland has accepted. If these three are implemented, what will happen in the future? A Pandora’s box will be opened in the world.”

Netanyahu is proclaiming that Israel is a world power—more genocide and Somaliland connections:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 10h￼ ￼￼ “Israel has become a world power because we have genius people but also we’ve had a friend in the White House second to none.” According to Netanyahu, Israel is now expanding “peace” and the Abraham Accords while leading an AI revolution and a booming stock market.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Everywhere you turn…. Israeli imperialism resulting from VERY long term planning. Pax Judaica. Tseday @Tseday Dec 29 Somaliland is Israel’s 80 years old project The project was called “Harrar Council” The 34 pages document is on my linktree (link on bio)

￼George Galloway @georgegalloway Dec 30￼ I was being lobbied on it in parliament at least 20 years ago

Speaking of war prep in the Middle East—these are heavy lift IL-76s:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Four Russian military cargo planes have landed in Iran in the past 24 hours This is the first time so many cargo planes flying to Iran in such a short time@IranObserver0

Here’s the flight path, which avoids the direct path over the Caspian Sea in favor of overflying Georgia and Turkey—no idea what that means:

Interesting further reading:

Neocons Premature Celebration Over Protests in Iran According to Nima, there is frustration with the government, i.e., Pezeshkian, over the high inflation and that is one impetus driving the protests. However, it is not directed at the Islamic regime despite Western press reports claiming otherwise. … … Russia also is providing advanced conventional weapons (e.g., fighter aircraft, attack helicopters) in exchange for Iranian drones, missiles, and ammunition, indirectly bolstering Iran’s economy through barter-like military trade.

Trump as very slow learner—who gave Kellogg, a known clown, so much influence?

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 2h￼ Me: Clown General Kellogg is an idiot Trump agreed: ￼￼Trump called his national security adviser an “idiot” for supporting Zelensky - NYT ￼The newspaper, citing sources, reports on an internal conflict in the administration of US President Donald Trump over the issue of supporting Ukraine. The disagreements led to Trump calling his national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, an “idiot”. ￼Kellogg, a former high-ranking military official, took a tough pro-Kiev position, telling European partners that he was “defending against isolationists” in the Trump administration. Publicly, he called Zelensky a “fighting and courageous leader”, comparing his challenge to the situation of Abraham Lincoln. ￼This provoked a sharp reaction from Trump, who in a conversation with other advisers called Kellogg an “idiot”. On the contrary, as the publication notes, Russian President Vladimir Putin liked another representative of the administration - Steve Whitkoff, who ultimately led the US peace efforts.

Warwick Powell | 鲍韶山 @baoshaoshan Dec 29￼ Imagine being reduced to negotiating with a proxy. If that’s not humiliating enough … Quote ￼ian bremmer @ianbremmer Dec 29 us-ukraine deal close to finalized. zero interest from the russians though.

Lastly, I listened to a lot of stuff yesterday. One video presentation was by a Russian expert, commenting on the attack on Putin.

Here’s who the author is:

Dr. Vladimir Brovkin is an American historian of Russia, now retired, a former Professor of Soviet History at Harvard University, he is the author of numerous books on Russian History and politics. His latest book: From Vladimir Lenin to Vladimir Putin: Russia in Search of Its identity …

The video is only about 19 minutes long, very much to the point. I won’t be presenting a full transcript, just excerpts that should prove thought provoking. Despite the title, Brovkin never does really present a theory of Who Dunnit and Why. But that’s OK.

He starts out by stating forthrightly that the complex at Valdai is “anything BUT a residence.” It’s a command and control center with a nuclear proof deep bunker. Of course there are above ground facilities, too, but the real nature of the complex is as a command and control center. What I’ll excerpt now will be Brovkin’s views on where Trump and Putin—figuratively speaking—are at the present time.

Now let’s turn to President Trump. His public posture we know very well. “Stop the war because there’s casualties and because too many lives.” Of course lives are very important but it had never actually bothered Trump when lives were wasted in Gaza. He never talked about the necessity to stop the war because you need to save lives. So this is just the public posture. Why then? Why is Trump so eager to persuade Zelensky and Putin to conclude a “deal”, as he puts it, or an agreement now? Well, here’s my explanation. I think he needs, he wants, a deal with Putin for various reasons that I’ve already discussed in many of my previous videos. The great strategic plan is to refocus on China. The great strategic plan is to have a dominance--US dominance--in energy production, which can also include working together with Russia, with Putin, because between the two of them they really would control most of the oil production in the world.

This is Trump’s carrot to try to get Putin to stab China in the back—Hey, we can be co-energy hegemons! The problem with this is obvious. It requires Putin to trust Trump. What would stop Trump, having pivoted to an isolated China and having subdued China, from pivoting back to Russia, which would now be vulnerable to economic warfare? Absolutely nothing. And Trump’s Anglo-Zionist controllers would demand it.

Now also there is a reorientation away from Europe, because the European Union is led by the globalists, by those who want to continue immigration and the self destructive course, and there are many other reasons well enunciated in the new American strategic document which I discussed in the several video a couple of weeks ago. But most importantly, as far as Zelensky is concerned, my understanding is that Trump wants Zelensky out because Zelensky is not willing to cooperate, because he’s dragging out the time, because he doesn’t allow Trump to walk away with a Nobel Peace Prize as a peacemaker, and he’s trying to stretch it out, and therefore it seems [Trump] has agreed to Putin’s proposal to have new elections in Ukraine so that there will be a legitimate regime that one can sign a peace with.

Brovkin elsewhere argues that Zelensky is trying to get to the midterms, when Trump may lose Congressional support.

My personal guess is that perhaps President Trump also hopes that with a friendlier regime in Kiev, he might be might be able to get more documents, if he doesn’t have them already--depending on how much he controls the domestic situation in Ukraine--more documents on Hunter Biden and on the corruption not just generally in Ukraine, but the corruption that could be tied to the Democratic administration. That would be really a boost for him before the congressional elections. And then, of course, his final reason is to save money and to dump the Ukraine burden on the European Union. I think this agenda pretty much explains his actions at least the way I see it.

Now comes the section on Putin, which I found persuasive.

The fact is that when I study the mood in the Russian army and the reports that are coming in, and the discussions and the various interviews, it is becoming totally clear to me that the Russian army does not want to stop at the four provinces. They do want to continue. And their reasoning is easy to understand, because it makes sense. Why leave this inimical regime at the Russian borders? Why leave this kind of Ukraine which sees itself as anti-Russia, which has in its constitution the desire to join NATO, which is eager to provide its territory to the British, who are eager to put their own military personnel together with the coalition of the willing. This is unacceptable.

Here again I disagree with Brovkin—in part. He doesn’t explain why he seems to believe that Putin himself wants to do a deal that would be a compromise. My own view is that Putin is playing Trump along, just as Trump has said. This is an existential conflict, as Putin has openly stated, and, as Brovkin says of the generals, there’s no substitute for victory. In fact, prolonging the war is likely to increasingly weaken the Anglo-Zionists vis a vis a victorious Russia—far more than a quick victory, even on Russian terms. It’s called a war of attrition, and that takes time. Now, in fairness, in the second paragraph down Brovkin recognizes that reality. There is little to no separation between Putin and the military.

A victory is a victory and we must march to victory, as the generals say, and that means there’s a problem for Putin, because Putin has to--on the one hand--keep talking to Trump and not to let it appear that he [Trump] is kind of wasting his time. On the other hand, he cannot ignore the opinion of the army and of the generals and of basic public opinion in Russia. Now, let me just tell you as an historian of Russia and of Putin: Putin has been very, very good about attuning his actions to the constituencies that he is dependent on. That was his virtuoso performance that kept him in power for 25 years. He cannot ignore the mood of the army. He cannot ignore the fighters who have paid with their blood and then withdraw, let’s say, from Kupyansk, which is in Kharkov province. In other words, he has to push on, and he knows it.

Having got to that point, Brovkin now suggests that Putin, after all, does want to conclude a “peace agreement” with Trump. To me that’s all very problematic. First, what’s a “peace agreement”? Is it a treaty? No, it’s an agreement. It’s easy to fall out of agreement, and go back to war. Is it a “peace”? No—all Trump has ever plumped for is a cease fire. Finally, Brovkin recognizes at the end that replacing Zelensky could prove just as unpredictable and potentially dangerous for Russia as a “peace agreement”, if not far more so. So, then, why would Putin go down that dubious path, fraught with dangers, when he’s in the driver’s seat? There’s no good reason to do that, especially with an untrustworthy character like Trump.

But how to reconcile that with Trump’s desire to conclude a peace agreement? I think that what may happen is this. Putin, I think, is ready to conclude a peace agreement with Trump--but not with Zelensky. The idea it seems to me that is crystallizing--that they can both accept--is that they make a deal and the signed peace, but with the proviso that there has to be a legitimately elected president. And that means new elections. And that means that there will be a signature of a legitimately elected president. However, and this is where I will stop, this is where there are lots of unknown and unpredictable consequences, if indeed there are new elections.

Happy New Year—I hope!