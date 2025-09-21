Remember the terrible war between Aberbaijan and Albania that Trump stopped? Well, that was nothing compared to the one between Cambodia and Armenia. That was a really bad one:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 26m￼ ￼￼￼President Trump: 'I stopped the war between Cambodia and Armenia' He keeps getting further away from it, how is that possible?

“Think about that,” he says. Do I have to?

And now he’s doubling down on the return to Afghanistan:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h￼ ￼￼￼President Trump vows “bad things” are going to happen if the Taliban won’t give Bagram Airbase back to the US: If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!! Like what? You'll occupy them again for another 20 years and waste another trillion dollars?

I don’t wanna think about that, either.

You can read more about that at Fox—they may lose their license overnight, so do it now:

Trump warns Afghanistan over return of strategic Bagram Air Base to US control The Taliban has controlled the airbase since 2021 and the US withdrew troops from the country On Saturday evening, Trump told reporters the administration wants Bagram back "right away," and "if they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do."

And then there was this, also from Trump’s busy Saturday evening:

Trump hounds Bondi to prosecute adversaries in now-deleted social media post: 'They're all guilty as hell' President demands prosecutions of Comey, Schiff and James in now-deleted Truth Social message

That’s now been deleted, but the internet is forever:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ lol Trump just posted what looks like a direct message to AG Pam Bondi on Truth Social… except he published it publicly for everyone to see.

All’s well that ends well, says Fox: