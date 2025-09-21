Remember the terrible war between Aberbaijan and Albania that Trump stopped? Well, that was nothing compared to the one between Cambodia and Armenia. That was a really bad one:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
26m
￼￼￼President Trump: 'I stopped the war between Cambodia and Armenia'
He keeps getting further away from it, how is that possible?
“Think about that,” he says. Do I have to?
And now he’s doubling down on the return to Afghanistan:
￼￼￼President Trump vows “bad things” are going to happen if the Taliban won’t give Bagram Airbase back to the US:
If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!
Like what? You'll occupy them again for another 20 years and waste another trillion dollars?
I don’t wanna think about that, either.
You can read more about that at Fox—they may lose their license overnight, so do it now:
Trump warns Afghanistan over return of strategic Bagram Air Base to US control
The Taliban has controlled the airbase since 2021 and the US withdrew troops from the country
On Saturday evening, Trump told reporters the administration wants Bagram back "right away," and "if they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do."
And then there was this, also from Trump’s busy Saturday evening:
Trump hounds Bondi to prosecute adversaries in now-deleted social media post: 'They're all guilty as hell'
President demands prosecutions of Comey, Schiff and James in now-deleted Truth Social message
That’s now been deleted, but the internet is forever:
lol Trump just posted what looks like a direct message to AG Pam Bondi on Truth Social… except he published it publicly for everyone to see.
All’s well that ends well, says Fox:
About an hour after the Truth Social post was sent and deleted, the president sent out a much more amiable post, commending Bondi for her "careful" work over the last eight months.
As weird as Trump is, and he is weird beyond belief at this point, I take some comfort in not having to witness what Kamala would have done to us and to the country (and to the world). Sad, that.
Just think, we’ve got three more years of this. And it will only get worse, assuming recent trends continue.