Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
21m

As weird as Trump is, and he is weird beyond belief at this point, I take some comfort in not having to witness what Kamala would have done to us and to the country (and to the world). Sad, that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brother Ass's avatar
Brother Ass
35m

Just think, we’ve got three more years of this. And it will only get worse, assuming recent trends continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture