Meaning In History

dissonant1
Nov 21, 2021

Wow, Luongo is spot on, in every respect. "This is why COVID-9/11 will never end. This is why when we say no to the clot shot they double down..." In support of that observation, just today Germany has joined Austria in responding thus to the vast numbers of people protesting the mandates in Europe:

https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1462441313018814470

To the second essay, yes, there are many forms of sorcery in the world including most recently Wokeism. The gnostic idea of having a "special knowledge" and of being superior to others has been used as the attraction for capturing new adherents since Satan successfully tempted Eve in the Garden. On that topic I will just add a quote from Chesterton that has played out in the western world over the last decades: “When people stop believing in God, they don’t believe in nothing – they believe in anything.”

Dev96
Nov 22, 2021

I think to say it in a short way of getting to the point would be...

Don't overlook the fact that both sides are scamming you. We love to point at the liberals and name the Dems but we almost wholly ignore the other side of the long con... It offers false hope and false change only to lead is into being compliant and subdued.

If they would just stand up... If they would just fight... if we just elect them in 2022 and 2024.

I've seen this movie too damn many times now.

